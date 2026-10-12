Mathura-Aligarh Railway Line Survey 2026: Railways Begin Final Location Survey via Medu Junction

Mathura-Aligarh Railway Line Survey: Indian Railways have begun the last and final location survey for Mathura-Aligarh Railway Line (MARL) through Medu Junction, in preparation for the 2026 project. The development was reported on 11 October 2026, and comes after a proposal from Hema Malini, the Mathura Member of Parliament. The idea behind the rail link is to enhance the connectivity between the two adjacent cities which are approximately 60 km away from each other. The survey is underway on the Mathura-Kasganj stretch of North Eastern Railway. Mathura-Aligarh Railway Line Survey 2026: Key Details These are the details about the Mathura-Aligarh Railway Line Survey 2026 given below in the table format: Particulars Details Project Proposed Mathura-Aligarh railway line State Uttar Pradesh Proposed route Mathura-Aligarh via Medu Junction Existing railway section mentioned Mathura-Kasganj section Railway zone associated with the section North Eastern Railway Survey status Final location survey underway, as reported on October 11, 2026 Proposal raised by Hema Malini, Member of Parliament from Mathura Date of proposal letter September 14, 2026 Main objective Improve rail connectivity between Mathura and Aligarh Construction approval Not confirmed in the available report

What Is the Latest Update on the Mathura-Aligarh Railway Line? On October 11, 2026, the railway officials have undertaken final location survey for the proposed railway line between Mathura and Aligarh via Medu. The proposed connection is linked to Mathura-Kasganj railway section through the North eastern Railway. This development is based on the letter sent by Mathura MP Hema Malini to the General Manager of North Central Railway on 14th September 2026, asking for the proposed connection. During the meeting on Friday, October 9, North Central Railway General Manager Naresh Pal Singh met the Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Agra Division on the matter. The meeting was mainly devoted to the improvement of railway services in the Division. This survey is a crucial part of exploration of the proposed route. The cited report does not specify further details regarding final alignment, project cost, construction time and commissioning date.

Why Is the Mathura-Aligarh Railway Line Important? Mathura and Aligarh are important cities of the western Uttar Pradesh. These two cities are geographically close but there is no direct railway line connecting them, Passengers travelling between the cities may have to depend on road transport or railway routes that do not provide a direct connection. A dedicated rail link could make travel more convenient if the project is approved and completed. The proposed railway line may offer the following benefits: Better connectivity: It could provide a direct railway connection between Mathura and Aligarh.

Reduced travel time: A suitable direct route could reduce journey time compared with some existing travel options.

Passenger convenience: Daily commuters, students, workers and other travellers could benefit from improved transport options.

Regional development: Better railway connectivity could support local businesses, trade and economic activity.

Tourism: Mathura is an important religious tourism destination, and improved transport links could make travel to and from the region more convenient.