The Jantar Mantar in Delhi is back in the news because activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike alongside CJP protest drew a crowd of thousands of students and parents to central Delhi on July 20th 2026.

But to understand why Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is a protest site not just today but for any public demonstration in history we first need to know how an 18th century astronomical observatory became an official venue for public gatherings.

Delhi Police advisories answers that the venue provides a controlled environment to both the officials and the citizens.

People can exercise their constitutional rights without affecting the functioning of nearby government buildings and the daily movement of traffic safely.

What is the Most Recent Protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi?

Recent rallies over examination leaks and civil rights issues have crowded the streets near Parliament and especially around Jantar Mantar.