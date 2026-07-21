Why Jantar Mantar Serves as Delhi's Designated Protest Site Amid Resurging Mass Demonstrations
Jantar Mantar was built in 1724 as an astronomical observatory in Delhi. It has evolved into the capital's official site for public demonstrations and protests since then. Following a 1993 ban on rallies near Parliament, authorities designated Jantar Mantar Road as a central location to balance citizens' right to protest with city security.
The Jantar Mantar in Delhi is back in the news because activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike alongside CJP protest drew a crowd of thousands of students and parents to central Delhi on July 20th 2026.
But to understand why Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is a protest site not just today but for any public demonstration in history we first need to know how an 18th century astronomical observatory became an official venue for public gatherings.
Delhi Police advisories answers that the venue provides a controlled environment to both the officials and the citizens.
People can exercise their constitutional rights without affecting the functioning of nearby government buildings and the daily movement of traffic safely.
What is the Most Recent Protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi?
Recent rallies over examination leaks and civil rights issues have crowded the streets near Parliament and especially around Jantar Mantar.
Security forces regularly deploy personnel and barricades to manage crowd sizes and grant permits for peaceful assemblies to the protesters.
A Delhi Police spokesperson clarified in a public advisory that designated areas like Jantar Mantar keep the crowd organised without causing major road blockades across New Delhi.
Why Authorities and Activists Use Jantar Mantar Location Today
|Factors
|Practical Benefit of Jantar Mantar Location
|Near Power
|It is roughly one kilometre from Parliament. Makes sure leaders hear public demands.
|Easier Control
|The narrow street layout allows police to manage entry and exit points quickly.
|Media Reach
|Being in central Delhi makes it simple for national news channels to cover any and every ongoing event.
Capital Shifted Protests Away from Boat Club to Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar was never going to be a political rally ground as per the initial plan.
Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II built Jantar Mantar only as a sundial in 1724 to measure time and star movements using the shadows of the sun. In fact he built a total of 5 such stone sundials across India for this very purpose.
The shift in purpose of Jantar Mantar mainly happened through three important historical events:
1. The Boat Club as a Protest Site
All the major protests before the 1990s used to happen on the Boat Club lawns that face the Parliament.
2. The 1988 Farmer Protest
But over 500,000 farmers led by Mahendra Singh Tikait occupied the Rajpath area for a week in 1988. It brought all government work to a halt.
3. The 1993 Relocation from Boat Club
The authorities banned large gatherings and public agitations at the Boat Club in 1993. The permit for rallies and protests was moved to Jantar Mantar Road instead to avoid any security risks close to top offices.
Jantar Mantar remains an easily accessible venue for any kind of public speech rallies or protests in the capital. Even when long sit ins like the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar create local noise and traffic challenges. The site stays important for citizens who want their voices to be heard by the government.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.