NIRF 2026: IIT Hyderabad vs. IIT Patna-Which New-Gen IIT Is Rising Faster?
The article compares IIT Hyderabad and IIT Patna, as both new-gen IITs. It highlights the distinct trajectories in the NIRF 2026 rankings. While IIT Hyderabad maintains its top-tier position, IIT Patna demonstrates multi-year growth, particularly in engineering field. Check a detailed comparison based on year 2024 and 2025 rankings, parameters to conclude which new-gen IIT is rising faster.
NIRF 2026: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are considered the most prestigious institutions in India. It has transformed the scenario of technical education in the country, with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Patna emerging as significant names offering the research productivity, academic systems, and job placement. While IIT Hyderabad has established itself among the top institutions in the country, surpassing even a few traditional institutions as a result of rapid infrastructural development and technology-related initiatives, IIT Patna has shown an impressive multi-year growth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The comparison of the two rising institutes in terms of research funding, faculty-student ratios, and graduation rates gives aspiring engineers an understanding of how the hierarchy of the technology institutes of the country is evolving.
Check| NIRF Overall Top 20 Colleges: Check 2025 Median Package and Placement Details Here
NIRF 2026: IIT Hyderabad vs. IIT Patna Rank Comparison
A contrasting analysis of the NIRF criteria illustrates a possible difference in progress between IIT Hyderabad and IIT Patna. IIT Hyderabad has consistently established itself as a strong player in the prestigious national elite, being a part of the top 7 institutions in engineering and ranking very well in the area of innovation. On the other hand, IIT Patna has shown an impressive increase of 37 ranks in its overall ranking and entered the top 20 engineering colleges.
|
Category / Vertical
|
Institution
|
NIRF 2024 Rank
|
NIRF 2025 Rank
|
Rank Shift / YoY Trend
|
Overall
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
12
|
12
|
Unchanged (Top Tier)
|
IIT Patna
|
73
|
36
|
+37 Ranks Surge
|
Engineering
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
8
|
7
|
+1 Rank (Breaks Top 7)
|
IIT Patna
|
34
|
19
|
+15 Ranks Surge (Enters Top 20)
|
Research Institutions
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
15
|
15
|
Unchanged
|
IIT Patna
|
Unranked (Outside Top 50)
|
39
|
Entered Top 50
|
Innovation Institutions
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
3
|
6
|
-3 Ranks
|
IIT Patna
|
Outside Top 10
|
Outside Top 10
|
N/A
IIT Hyderabad: Engineering Category Score Breakdown
The table highlights the year-wise comparison of NIRF scores acquired as per different parameters. The scores suggest, the institution has secured 8th position in NIRF ranking, while in 2025 it moved to 7th position under engineering category.
|
Engineering Sub-Parameter Group
|
Weightage
|
NIRF 2024 Score
|
NIRF 2025 Score
|
Score Change
|
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
|
0.30
|
88.73
|
88.02
|
-0.71
|
Research and Professional Practice (RP)
|
0.30
|
57.50
|
61.39
|
+3.89
|
Graduation Outcome (GO)
|
0.20
|
77.88
|
79.20
|
+1.32
|
Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)
|
0.10
|
55.70
|
54.39
|
-1.31
|
Perception (PR)
|
0.10
|
65.31
|
61.98
|
-3.33
|
Engineering Overall Rank
|
1
|
#8
|
#7
|
+1
IIT Patna: Engineering Category Parameter Breakdown
IIT Patna’s rise into the NIRF top 20 in engineering reflects in substantial improvement of its Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) and Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) scores, which improved by as much as 12.04 and 10.96 points, respectively. The improvement is indicative of institutional investments in academic resources and faculty expansion yielding positive results, in promoting research intensity in the institution.
-
2024 Rank: 34 (Composite Score: 58.40)
-
2025 Rank: 19 (Composite Score: 64.52)
|
Engineering Sub-Parameter Group
|
Weightage
|
NIRF 2024 Score
|
NIRF 2025 Score
|
Score Change
|
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
|
30% (0.30)
|
67.21
|
79.25
|
12.04
|
Research & Professional Practice (RPC / RP)
|
30% (0.30)
|
49.41
|
55.04
|
5.63
|
Graduation Outcomes (GO)
|
20% (0.20)
|
77.73
|
78.40
|
0.67
|
Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
|
10% (0.10)
|
52.99
|
63.95
|
10.96
|
Perception (PR / PERCEPTION)
|
10% (0.10)
|
25.69
|
21.73
|
-3.96
Institutional Demographic & Multi-Year Ranks Summary
Since both IITs were instituted in 2008 as part of the newer IIT generation, their journey in the rankings has been noticeably different from each other. IIT Hyderabad has maintained its coveted position as one of the top-ranked institutions in the country – being in the elite seven in engineering – while IIT Patna has witnessed a phenomenal rise in its ranking, registering a massive increase of 37 ranks overall and breaking into the top 20 engineering institutes in the country.
|
Institutional Attribute
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
IIT Patna
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Bihar
|
Establishment Generation
|
2nd Generation (2008)
|
2nd Generation (2008)
|
2024 Overall Rank
|
#12
|
73
|
2025 Overall Rank
|
#12
|
36
|
2024 Engineering Rank
|
#8
|
34
|
2025 Engineering Rank
|
#7
|
19
|
2025 Research Rank
|
#15
|
39
|
2025 Innovation Rank
|
#6
|
Outside Top 10
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.