NIRF 2026: IIT Hyderabad vs. IIT Patna-Which New-Gen IIT Is Rising Faster?

NIRF 2026: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are considered the most prestigious institutions in India. It has transformed the scenario of technical education in the country, with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Patna emerging as significant names offering the research productivity, academic systems, and job placement. While IIT Hyderabad has established itself among the top institutions in the country, surpassing even a few traditional institutions as a result of rapid infrastructural development and technology-related initiatives, IIT Patna has shown an impressive multi-year growth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The comparison of the two rising institutes in terms of research funding, faculty-student ratios, and graduation rates gives aspiring engineers an understanding of how the hierarchy of the technology institutes of the country is evolving.

Check| NIRF Overall Top 20 Colleges: Check 2025 Median Package and Placement Details Here NIRF 2026: IIT Hyderabad vs. IIT Patna Rank Comparison A contrasting analysis of the NIRF criteria illustrates a possible difference in progress between IIT Hyderabad and IIT Patna. IIT Hyderabad has consistently established itself as a strong player in the prestigious national elite, being a part of the top 7 institutions in engineering and ranking very well in the area of innovation. On the other hand, IIT Patna has shown an impressive increase of 37 ranks in its overall ranking and entered the top 20 engineering colleges. Category / Vertical Institution NIRF 2024 Rank NIRF 2025 Rank Rank Shift / YoY Trend Overall IIT Hyderabad 12 12 Unchanged (Top Tier) IIT Patna 73 36 +37 Ranks Surge Engineering IIT Hyderabad 8 7 +1 Rank (Breaks Top 7) IIT Patna 34 19 +15 Ranks Surge (Enters Top 20) Research Institutions IIT Hyderabad 15 15 Unchanged IIT Patna Unranked (Outside Top 50) 39 Entered Top 50 Innovation Institutions IIT Hyderabad 3 6 -3 Ranks IIT Patna Outside Top 10 Outside Top 10 N/A

IIT Hyderabad: Engineering Category Score Breakdown The table highlights the year-wise comparison of NIRF scores acquired as per different parameters. The scores suggest, the institution has secured 8th position in NIRF ranking, while in 2025 it moved to 7th position under engineering category. Engineering Sub-Parameter Group Weightage NIRF 2024 Score NIRF 2025 Score Score Change Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) 0.30 88.73 88.02 -0.71 Research and Professional Practice (RP) 0.30 57.50 61.39 +3.89 Graduation Outcome (GO) 0.20 77.88 79.20 +1.32 Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) 0.10 55.70 54.39 -1.31 Perception (PR) 0.10 65.31 61.98 -3.33 Engineering Overall Rank 1 #8 #7 +1 IIT Patna: Engineering Category Parameter Breakdown

IIT Patna’s rise into the NIRF top 20 in engineering reflects in substantial improvement of its Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) and Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) scores, which improved by as much as 12.04 and 10.96 points, respectively. The improvement is indicative of institutional investments in academic resources and faculty expansion yielding positive results, in promoting research intensity in the institution. 2024 Rank : 34 (Composite Score: 58.40)

2025 Rank: 19 (Composite Score: 64.52) Engineering Sub-Parameter Group Weightage NIRF 2024 Score NIRF 2025 Score Score Change Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) 30% (0.30) 67.21 79.25 12.04 Research & Professional Practice (RPC / RP) 30% (0.30) 49.41 55.04 5.63 Graduation Outcomes (GO) 20% (0.20) 77.73 78.40 0.67 Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) 10% (0.10) 52.99 63.95 10.96 Perception (PR / PERCEPTION) 10% (0.10) 25.69 21.73 -3.96