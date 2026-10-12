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Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27: Check Points Table and Golden Boot List

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 18:50 IST

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 kicked off on October 10, 2026. Check the latest points table, participating teams, top goal scorers and live streaming details.

ISL 2026-27 (Image Source: X.com)
ISL 2026-27 (Image Source: X.com)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 is underway. India's premier football tournament features 13 clubs from across the country.

The 13th edition of the tournament features some of the most talented footballers in the country. The opening match of the tournament was played between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

In this article, check out the latest points table and the race for the Golden Boot.

ISL 2026-26 Details and Participating Teams 

The first season of the tournament was held in 2014, featuring 8 teams. The number has now increased to 13 teams. Below is the list of all participating teams in the ISL 2026-27 season.

  • Kerala Blasters FC

  • Bengaluru FC

  • Churchill Brothers

  • Chennaiyin FC

  • FC Goa

  • SC East Bengal

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant

  • NorthEast United FC

  • Odisha FC

  • Punjab FC

  • Sporting Club Delhi

ISL 2026-27 Points Table 

 

Team

GP

W

D

L

F

A

GD

P

1

Kerala Blasters FC

1

1

0

0

2

0

+2

3

2

Bengaluru FC

1

1

0

0

3

2

+1

3

3

Churchill Brothers

1

1

0

0

2

1

+1

3

4

Chennaiyin FC

1

0

1

0

1

1

0

1

5

FC Goa

1

0

1

0

1

1

0

1

6

SC East Bengal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8

NorthEast United FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

9

Odisha FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10

Punjab FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

11

Sporting Club Delhi

1

0

0

1

2

3

-1

0

12

Mumbai City FC

1

0

0

1

1

2

-1

0

13

Inter Kashi

1

0

0

1

0

2

-2

0

Terms

GP: Games Played, W: Wins, D: Draws, L: Losses, F: Goals For, A: Goals Against, GD: Goal Difference, P: Points

ISL 2026-27 Most Goal Scorers List

Like other major football tournaments, the ISL also has a Golden Boot award. It is given to the player who scores the highest number of goals during the season. Below are the top 10 goal scorers in the ISL 2026-27 season.

Rank

Name

Team

Matches Played

Goals

1

Borja Martinez

Bengaluru FC

1

2

2

Rodriguinho

Sporting Club Delhi

1

1

2

Christian Borrego

FC Goa

1

1

2

Sergio Llamas

Mumbai City FC

1

1

2

Menno Koch

Bengaluru FC

1

1

2

Sebastian Gutierrez

Churchill Brothers

1

1

2

Andre Green

Kerala Blasters FC

1

1

2

Irfan Yadwad

Chennaiyin FC

1

1

2

Vibin Mohanan

Kerala Blasters FC

1

1

2

Gaurav Bora

Churchill Brothers

1

1

Note: The points table as well the Golden Boot list will be updated as per results. 

ISL 2026-27: Where to Watch Live 

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2026-27 season on the official YouTube channel as well on Sony Liv app. Whereas, live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network. 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 18:50 IST
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