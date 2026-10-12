Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27: Check Points Table and Golden Boot List
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 kicked off on October 10, 2026. Check the latest points table, participating teams, top goal scorers and live streaming details.
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 is underway. India's premier football tournament features 13 clubs from across the country.
The 13th edition of the tournament features some of the most talented footballers in the country. The opening match of the tournament was played between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
In this article, check out the latest points table and the race for the Golden Boot.
ISL 2026-26 Details and Participating Teams
The first season of the tournament was held in 2014, featuring 8 teams. The number has now increased to 13 teams. Below is the list of all participating teams in the ISL 2026-27 season.
-
Kerala Blasters FC
-
Bengaluru FC
-
Churchill Brothers
-
Chennaiyin FC
-
FC Goa
-
SC East Bengal
-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant
-
NorthEast United FC
-
Odisha FC
-
Punjab FC
-
Sporting Club Delhi
ISL 2026-27 Points Table
|
Team
|
GP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
F
|
A
|
GD
|
P
|
1
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
+2
|
3
|
2
|
Bengaluru FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
Churchill Brothers
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
+1
|
3
|
4
|
Chennaiyin FC
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
FC Goa
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
SC East Bengal
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
NorthEast United FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Odisha FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Punjab FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
Sporting Club Delhi
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
-1
|
0
|
12
|
Mumbai City FC
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
13
|
Inter Kashi
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
0
Terms
GP: Games Played, W: Wins, D: Draws, L: Losses, F: Goals For, A: Goals Against, GD: Goal Difference, P: Points
ISL 2026-27 Most Goal Scorers List
Like other major football tournaments, the ISL also has a Golden Boot award. It is given to the player who scores the highest number of goals during the season. Below are the top 10 goal scorers in the ISL 2026-27 season.
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Goals
|
1
|
Borja Martinez
|
Bengaluru FC
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Rodriguinho
|
Sporting Club Delhi
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Christian Borrego
|
FC Goa
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Sergio Llamas
|
Mumbai City FC
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Menno Koch
|
Bengaluru FC
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Sebastian Gutierrez
|
Churchill Brothers
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Andre Green
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Irfan Yadwad
|
Chennaiyin FC
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Vibin Mohanan
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Gaurav Bora
|
Churchill Brothers
|
1
|
1
Note: The points table as well the Golden Boot list will be updated as per results.
ISL 2026-27: Where to Watch Live
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2026-27 season on the official YouTube channel as well on Sony Liv app. Whereas, live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com