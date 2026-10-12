The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 is underway. India's premier football tournament features 13 clubs from across the country.

The 13th edition of the tournament features some of the most talented footballers in the country. The opening match of the tournament was played between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

In this article, check out the latest points table and the race for the Golden Boot.

ISL 2026-26 Details and Participating Teams

The first season of the tournament was held in 2014, featuring 8 teams. The number has now increased to 13 teams. Below is the list of all participating teams in the ISL 2026-27 season.