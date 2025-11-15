Which Country Is Called the Milk Capital of the World?

Milk Capital of the world: Anand is a city in Gujarat and is called the Milk Capital of the world because it is the birthplace of Amul. It is India’s biggest dairy cooperative and the centre of the White Revolution. This revolution transformed India from a milk-deficient country into the largest milk producer in the world, producing more milk than countries like the USA and China. Anand is known for its massive milk collection, modern dairy technology, and cooperative system that supports thousands of rural farmers. The city truly represents India’s dairy strength and success. Why Is India Called the Milk Capital? Anand received this title because it became the heart of India’s dairy movement. The Amul cooperative began here in 1946 when farmers united to get fair prices and better opportunities. Under the leadership of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution, milk production, storage, and distribution improved quickly. With modern machinery, research centres, and a strong network of farmers, Anand played a key role in helping India achieve the status of the world’s largest milk producer.

How Anand’s Dairy Revolution Changed India? The dairy development in Anand changed the lives of millions of farmers across the country. Cooperatives created a system where farmers delivered milk daily and earned stable income. They also received veterinary help, training, and technology support. Amul introduced new ideas like chilled milk vans, quality testing, and large-scale butter, cheese, and milk powder production. These improvements made India’s dairy system stronger and helped milk reach every part of the country. Today, Anand’s model is studied globally as a perfect example of rural progress driven by unity. Important Dairy Institutions in Anand 1.Amul Dairy – India’s most popular dairy brand known for milk, butter, cheese, paneer, and ice cream. It started in Anand and remains a symbol of India’s dairy growth.

2.NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) – Based in Anand, it supports dairy development across India and helps farmers adopt modern techniques. 3.IRMA (Institute of Rural Management, Anand) – A leading institute that trains experts to work with cooperatives and strengthen rural economies. These institutions helped Anand become a worldwide example of dairy innovation and farmer empowerment. Interesting Facts About Anand 1.India Is the Largest Milk Producer in the World With strong cooperative systems led from Anand, India produces more milk than any other country. This achievement is the result of decades of teamwork between farmers and dairy institutions. 2.Birthplace of the White Revolution The world-famous White Revolution began in Anand and changed India’s dairy industry forever. It created better earning opportunities for rural families.