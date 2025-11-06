RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Group D Exam City Slip Releasing Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in, Exam Schedule for Nov 17th

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is all set to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 for the online exam scheduled from November 17th to December 31, 2025. A total of 32,438 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant and Pointsman and others.

As per reports, the RRB will publish the confirmed exam date once the CAT decision is finalized regarding the rescheduled exam date. Candidates applied successfully for the Group D posts are advised to stay updated with authentic notifications to avoid any fake news regarding the rescheduled dates. Candidates should keep checking official sources for accurate details.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT in hindi

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 for various Group D posts, candidates will have to use their login details to the link at the regional website. However you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

How to Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to download admit cards 4 days before the examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password.You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-