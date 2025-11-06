UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Group D Exam City Slip Releasing Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in, Exam Schedule for Nov 17th

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Nov 6, 2025, 12:58 IST

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 soon for 32,438 different posts including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant and Pointsman and others. The written exam for these posts are scheduled from November 17th  to December 31, 2025 across the country. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link at the regional official website of RRBs. 

Check All Details About RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Here
HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Live: Know where and how to download the Group D Hall ticket once released.
  • RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Live: Get the list of RRBs regional official website to download the hall ticket.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is all set to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 for the online exam scheduled from November 17th to December 31, 2025. A total of 32,438 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant and Pointsman and others.

As per reports, the RRB will publish the confirmed exam date once the CAT decision is finalized regarding the rescheduled exam date. Candidates applied successfully for the Group D posts are advised to stay updated with authentic notifications to avoid any fake news regarding the rescheduled dates. Candidates  should keep checking official sources for accurate details.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT in hindi

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 for various Group D posts, candidates will have to use their login details to the link at the regional website. However you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

How to Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to download admit cards 4 days before the examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password.You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit your regional RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Group D Admit Card 2025 Link
  • Now provide your registration number and date of birth.
  • Now complete the captcha verification and click on the submit button
  • You will get the hall ticket in a new window.
  • Verify the details and print the admit card for future reference.
LIVE UPDATES
  • Nov 6, 2025, 12:58 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Live: Know the RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern 2025

    Candidates appearing in the written exam for  RRB Group D exam 2025 posts should note that the CBT exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions with duration of 90 minutes.Ṭhe exam will consists of different subjects including-

    • Mathematics, 
    • General Intelligence and Reasoning, 
    • General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. 

  • Nov 6, 2025, 12:29 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Live: When will the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 be released?

    As per the official notification released for Group D posts, the hall ticket will be available to download  4 days before the commencement day of the examination. Candidates can download their hallticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password.


