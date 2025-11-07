WBSSSC SLST Result 2025 at wbssc.gov.in – Check Assistant Teacher Merit List & Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) is all set to release today i.e. on November 7 the result for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels on its official website. Once released, candidates can check the result for the 35,726 Assistant Teacher vacancies launched across the state. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on September 07 and 14, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result pdf through the official website-wbssc.gov.in. WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Download The WBSSC Assistant Teacher Result 2025 will be available to download on the official website. The written exam was held for the written exam conducted on September 7, 2025 and for Classes 9–10 and September 14, 2025 for Classes 11–12. Direct link to download the result is provided below.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Download PDF (To be Activated) Also Read - WBP SI Result 2025 WBSSC SLST 2025: Overview WBSSC had launched the rertuitment drive for Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels. Check the table below for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights. Features Details Conducting Body West Bengal Central School Service Commission Name of Exam Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) Number of Vacancies 35,726 Assistant Teacher Credentials Required Application Number, Date of Birth, and Subject Post Name Assistant Teacher (Secondary & Higher Secondary) Official Website westbengalssc.com How to check WBSSC SLST Result 2025? Once released, candidates can check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels through the official website of WBSSC. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link including application number, date of birth, and subject details to access the results.

How to Download the WBSSC SLST Result 2025? Candidates can download the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided below or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official WBSSC website, westbengalssc.com

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Result for 35,726 Assistant Teacher 2nd SLST (AT) (IX–X and XI–XII), 2025.”

Now enter your login credentials, such as Candidate ID, Mobile Number, and Password.

Now click “Login” to access your dashboard

Verify the details and download the same. Details Mentioned on WBSSC SLST Scorecard WBSSC SLST Scorecard for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels released on the official website of WBSSC-http://old.westbengalssc.com/. Candidates must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet for the same. The online scorecard will carry the following details:

Total Marks WBSSC SLST Merit List and Selection Process Selection to the Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels will be made on the basis of written examination, evaluation of qualifications of the candidates, document verification and Oral interview. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on September 07 and 14, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts will be able to apper for next round. WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025 The WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025 is an essential document showcasing a candidate’s performance in the written examination. The WBSSC SLST scorecard includes crucial information such as the candidate’s marks obtained, total marks, category, subject, and overall rank. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecard safe, as it will be required during the Document Verification and Interview rounds. The scorecard also acts as proof of eligibility for subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

WBSSC SLST Merit List 2025 The WBSSC SLST Merit List 2025 will be released along with the exam results. The merit list is prepared based on the marks secured by candidates in the written test. It displays key details including the candidate’s name, roll number, category, subject, total marks, and region-wise ranking. Only those candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible to proceed to the next phase of the selection process. Common Issues Faced While Checking WBSSC Result & How to Fix Them The WBSSC SLST Scorecard/result for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels released on the official website of WBSSC-http://old.westbengalssc.com/.If candidates are facing any issue during checking the result for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels, they can contact the help desk and contact number shared by the competent authority through the official website. Candidates can contact the given number and contact details in this regard.