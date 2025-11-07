WBSSC SLST Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

WBSSSC SLST Result 2025 at wbssc.gov.in – Check Assistant Teacher Merit List & Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 7, 2025, 19:34 IST

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 is likely to be released today i.e. on November 07 by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) for the Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels on its official website. Written exams was held on September 07 and 14, 2025 across the state.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) is all set to release today i.e. on November 7 the result for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels on its official website. Once released, candidates can check the result for the 35,726 Assistant Teacher vacancies launched across the state. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on September 07 and 14, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result pdf through the official website-wbssc.gov.in.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Download

The WBSSC Assistant Teacher Result 2025 will be available to download on the official website. The written exam was held for the written exam conducted on September 7, 2025 and  for Classes 9–10 and September 14, 2025 for Classes 11–12.  Direct link to download the result is provided below.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025

 Download PDF (To be Activated)

 

Also Read - WBP SI Result 2025

WBSSC SLST 2025: Overview

WBSSC had launched the rertuitment drive for  Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels. Check the table below for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Features

Details

Conducting Body

West Bengal Central School Service Commission

Name of Exam 

Second State Level Selection Test (SLST)

Number of Vacancies

35,726 Assistant Teacher

Credentials Required 

Application Number, Date of Birth, and Subject

Post Name

Assistant Teacher (Secondary & Higher Secondary)

Official Website

westbengalssc.com

 

How to check WBSSC SLST Result 2025?

Once released, candidates can check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for  Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels through the official website of WBSSC. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link including application number, date of birth, and subject details to access the results.

How to Download the WBSSC SLST Result 2025?

Candidates can download the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided below or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official WBSSC website, westbengalssc.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled “Result for 35,726 Assistant Teacher 2nd SLST (AT) (IX–X and XI–XII), 2025.”
  • Now enter your login credentials, such as Candidate ID, Mobile Number, and Password.
  • Now click “Login” to access your dashboard
  • Verify the details and download the same. 

Details Mentioned on WBSSC SLST Scorecard

WBSSC SLST Scorecard for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels released on the official website of WBSSC-http://old.westbengalssc.com/. Candidates must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet for the same. The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks 

WBSSC SLST Merit List and Selection Process

Selection to the Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels will be made on the basis of written examination, evaluation of qualifications of the candidates,  document verification and Oral interview. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on September 07 and 14, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts will be able to apper for next round.

WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025

The WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025 is an essential document showcasing a candidate’s performance in the written examination. The WBSSC SLST scorecard includes crucial information such as the candidate’s marks obtained, total marks, category, subject, and overall rank. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecard safe, as it will be required during the Document Verification and Interview rounds. The scorecard also acts as proof of eligibility for subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

WBSSC SLST Merit List 2025

The WBSSC SLST Merit List 2025 will be released along with the exam results. The merit list is prepared based on the marks secured by candidates in the written test. It displays key details including the candidate’s name, roll number, category, subject, total marks, and region-wise ranking. Only those candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible to proceed to the next phase of the selection process.

Common Issues Faced While Checking WBSSC Result & How to Fix Them

The WBSSC SLST Scorecard/result for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels released on the official website of WBSSC-http://old.westbengalssc.com/.If candidates are facing any issue during checking the result for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels, they can contact the help desk and contact number shared by the competent authority through the official website. Candidates can contact the given number and contact details in this regard. 

What to Do If Your Name Is Missing in the WBSSC Merit List

If you have appeared in the SLST exam, you can check  your result status with the WBSSC Merit List. If your name is missing in the list, you can check your roll number in the result pdf, easily by  following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

FAQs

  • How to Check WBSSC SLST Result 2025?
    +
    Once released, candidates can check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided on the official website-westbengalssc.com. You can follow the steps given below to check the result- Visit the official WBSSC website, westbengalssc.comOn the homepage, click on the result link titled “Result for 2nd SLST (AT) (IX–X and XI–XII), 2025.”Now download the result pdf. 
  • Is WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Released or Not?
    +
    As of now, the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 has not been released yet for the Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels on its official website. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for latest updates in this regard. 
  • What is the official website to check WBSSC 2nd SLST Result?
    +
    Once released, candidates can check the WBSSC 2nd SLST Result after using their login credentials at the official website of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) including-http://old.westbengalssc.com/https://www.westbengalssc.com/

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News