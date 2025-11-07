WBP SI Result 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in, Download WB Police Sub Inspector Merit List PDF - Direct Link here

WBSSC SLST Result 2025
The West Bengal Police SI Result 2025 was released on November 9 for 462 vacancies. Candidates can check their prelims result at prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in using their Application No. and DOB. Qualified candidates will called for PET/PMT scheduled to be conducted from November 17, 2025

WBP SI Result 2025
WBP SI Result 2025

WBP SI Result 2205: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the WBP SI Result 2025 on November 9, 2025. The WBP SI Prelims Exam was conducted on October 12, 2025 for 462 Sub-Inspectors (Unarmed & Armed Branch) vacancies. The WBP SI result 2025 has been released on the official websites, prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in and candidates who attempted the examination can check it by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth.

WBP SI Result 2025 OUT

WB Police SI Prelims 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on the official websites prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check their result by using their Application No., Date of Birth, and Permanent District/State. Selected Candidates will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which are scheduled to be conducted from November 17, 2025.

WBP SI Result 2025 Link Active

WBPRPB has activated the link to download the WB SI written exam result. The result determines the eligibility criteria for PET/PST. Candidates can now check their WBP Sub Inspector Result by logging into their account with their Application No. and Date of Birth. Click on the direct link below to download the WBP SI Result 2025.

WBP SI Result 2025

Click Here

WB Police SI Prelims Result 2025: Overview

The WB SI Prelims Result 2025 has been released on November 7, 2025, at prb.wb.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will now go through the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the table below for WB Police SI Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

WB Police SI (Sub-Inspector - Unarmed & Armed Branch)

Recruiting Body

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Result Date

November 7, 2025

Exam Date

October 12, 2025

Vacancies

464

Physical Test

Starts November 17, 2025 (PET, PST)

Selection Process

Preliminary Exam, Physical Test, Final Competitive Mains Exam, DV, Medical

Official Websites

prb.wb.gov.in, wbpolice.gov.in

How to Download the WBP Sub Inspector Result 2025?

Candidates can download the WBP SI result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of the prb.wb.gov.in)
  • On the homepage click on the "Recruitment" button.
  • Now click on “Result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024”
  • Enter your Application SI No, Date of Birth and select district/state.
  • Verify the details and print the result for future reference

 

