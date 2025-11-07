WBP SI Result 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in, Download WB Police Sub Inspector Merit List PDF - Direct Link here

WBP SI Result 2205: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the WBP SI Result 2025 on November 9, 2025. The WBP SI Prelims Exam was conducted on October 12, 2025 for 462 Sub-Inspectors (Unarmed & Armed Branch) vacancies. The WBP SI result 2025 has been released on the official websites, prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in and candidates who attempted the examination can check it by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth.

WBP SI Result 2025 OUT

WB Police SI Prelims 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on the official websites prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check their result by using their Application No., Date of Birth, and Permanent District/State. Selected Candidates will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which are scheduled to be conducted from November 17, 2025.