WBP SI Result 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in, Download WB Police Sub Inspector Merit List PDF - Direct Link here

WBP SI Result 2205: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the WBP SI Result 2025 on November 9, 2025. The WBP SI Prelims Exam was conducted on October 12, 2025 for 462 Sub-Inspectors (Unarmed & Armed Branch) vacancies. The WBP SI result 2025 has been released on the official websites, prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in and candidates who attempted the examination can check it by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth.
WBP SI Result 2025 OUT
WB Police SI Prelims 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on the official websites prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check their result by using their Application No., Date of Birth, and Permanent District/State. Selected Candidates will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which are scheduled to be conducted from November 17, 2025.
WBP SI Result 2025 Link Active
WBPRPB has activated the link to download the WB SI written exam result. The result determines the eligibility criteria for PET/PST. Candidates can now check their WBP Sub Inspector Result by logging into their account with their Application No. and Date of Birth. Click on the direct link below to download the WBP SI Result 2025.
|
WBP SI Result 2025
WB Police SI Prelims Result 2025: Overview
The WB SI Prelims Result 2025 has been released on November 7, 2025, at prb.wb.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will now go through the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the table below for WB Police SI Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
WB Police SI (Sub-Inspector - Unarmed & Armed Branch)
|
Recruiting Body
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Result Date
|
November 7, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
October 12, 2025
|
Vacancies
|
464
|
Physical Test
|
Starts November 17, 2025 (PET, PST)
|
Selection Process
|
Preliminary Exam, Physical Test, Final Competitive Mains Exam, DV, Medical
|
Official Websites
|
prb.wb.gov.in, wbpolice.gov.in
How to Download the WBP Sub Inspector Result 2025?
Candidates can download the WBP SI result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website of the prb.wb.gov.in)
- On the homepage click on the "Recruitment" button.
- Now click on “Result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024”
- Enter your Application SI No, Date of Birth and select district/state.
- Verify the details and print the result for future reference
