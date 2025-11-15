IIT Kharagpur: IIT Kharagpur, the oldest Indian Institute of Technology, is notable for being the first IIT founded following India's independence. It was established in 1951 in Kharagpur, West Bengal, in accordance with the Sarkar Committee's proposal to establish higher technical schools modeled after MIT. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad officially opened the institute on August 18, 1951, and it was notably established at the location of the former Hijli Detention Camp. IIT Roorkee is the oldest technical college in the nation, having been founded as the College of Civil Engineering in 1847, although it was formally integrated and transformed into an IIT much later, in 2001. In contrast, other prominent institutions, such as IIT Roorkee, have older founding dates.

Thus, IIT Kharagpur continues to be the actual pioneer and the first to use the IIT moniker in the lineage of the IIT system established by the Indian Parliament. The system swiftly grew after IIT Kharagpur's success, with the establishment of IIT Bombay (1958), IIT Madras (1959), and IIT Kanpur (1959) in quick succession to guarantee geographically balanced technological growth throughout the country.