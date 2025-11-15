AIBE Admit Card 2025

Which IIT Is Older Than The Other IITs?

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 15, 2025, 17:21 IST

Oldest IIT: Founded in 1951 in West Bengal, IIT Kharagpur (IITKGP) is the earliest IIT created following India's independence and was a pioneer of the IIT system. Even though IIT Roorkee was founded in 1847, it wasn't officially recognized as an IIT until 2002. IITKGP predominantly uses GATE and JEE Advanced to offer B.Tech, Integrated M.Sc., and PG/Ph.D. programs.

Oldest IIT
IIT Kharagpur: IIT Kharagpur, the oldest Indian Institute of Technology, is notable for being the first IIT founded following India's independence. It was established in 1951 in Kharagpur, West Bengal, in accordance with the Sarkar Committee's proposal to establish higher technical schools modeled after MIT. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad officially opened the institute on August 18, 1951, and it was notably established at the location of the former Hijli Detention Camp. IIT Roorkee is the oldest technical college in the nation, having been founded as the College of Civil Engineering in 1847, although it was formally integrated and transformed into an IIT much later, in 2001. In contrast, other prominent institutions, such as IIT Roorkee, have older founding dates.

Thus, IIT Kharagpur continues to be the actual pioneer and the first to use the IIT moniker in the lineage of the IIT system established by the Indian Parliament. The system swiftly grew after IIT Kharagpur's success, with the establishment of IIT Bombay (1958), IIT Madras (1959), and IIT Kanpur (1959) in quick succession to guarantee geographically balanced technological growth throughout the country.

Which Is The Oldest IIT In India?

The oldest IIT in India is IIT Kharagpur. Established in 1951 at Kharagpur, West Bengal, it was the first Indian Institute of Technology. It was founded to support post-independence technical education in India.

No.

Name

Abbreviation

Founded

State/UT

1

IIT Kharagpur

IITKGP

1951

West Bengal

2

IIT Bombay

IITB

1958

Maharashtra

3

IIT Madras

IITM

1959

Tamil Nadu

4

IIT Kanpur

IITK

1959

Uttar Pradesh

5

IIT Delhi

IITD

1961

Delhi

6

IIT Guwahati

IITG

1994

Assam

7

IIT Roorkee

IIT R

1847 (converted as IIT 2002)

Uttarakhand

8

IIT Ropar

IIT RPR

2008

Punjab

9

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT BBS

2008

Odisha

10

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT GN

2008

Gujarat

11

IIT Hyderabad

IITH

2008

Telangana

12

IIT Jodhpur

IITJ

2008

Rajasthan

13

IIT Patna

IITP

2008

Bihar

14

IIT Indore

IITI

2009

Madhya Pradesh

15

IIT Mandi

IIT Mandi

2009

Himachal Pradesh

16

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

IIT BHU

1919 (Converted as IIT 2012)

Uttar Pradesh

17

IIT Palakkad

IIT PKD

2015

Kerala

18

IIT Tirupati

IIT TP

2015

Andhra Pradesh

19

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT(ISM)

1926 (Converted as IIT 2016)

Jharkhand

20

IIT Bhilai

IIT BHILAI

2016

Chhattisgarh

21

IIT Dharwad

IIT DH

2016

Karnataka

22

IIT Jammu

IIT JMU

2016

Jammu & Kashmir

23

IIT Goa

IIT Goa

2016

Goa

Oldest IIT In India: Eligibility, Courses

IIT Kharagpur, which was founded in West Bengal in 1951, is the oldest Indian Institute of Technology. It pioneered the IIT system in India by being the first institution to be recognized as an IIT by a specific act of Parliament. The main academic programs that IIT Kharagpur offers are listed in the table below, along with the general requirements for admission.

Program Level

Major Courses Offered

Eligibility & Selection Criteria

Undergraduate (UG)

B.Tech (4 Years): Computer Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Electronics & Electrical Communication, Aerospace, Chemical, Mining, etc.

Eligibility: Passed Class 12 with at least 75% aggregate marks (or top 20 percentile) with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM).
 

B.Arch (5 Years): Bachelor of Architecture

Selection: Must qualify in JEE Main followed by JEE Advanced. Admission is finalized through JoSAA counselling.

Dual Degree (UG+PG)

B.Tech + M.Tech (5 Years): Integrated programs combining B.Tech with specialization in M.Tech (e.g., Computer Science, Mechanical).

Eligibility: Passed Class 12 with PCM (same as B.Tech).
 

Integrated M.Sc. (5 Years): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics & Computing, Economics, Geology, etc.

Selection: Must qualify in JEE Main followed by JEE Advanced. Admission is finalized through JoSAA counselling.

Postgraduate (PG)

M.Tech (2 Years): Specializations across all engineering branches (e.g., Thermal, Control Systems, Data Analytics).

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/M.Sc with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD).
 

M.Sc. (2 Years): Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geology, etc.

Selection: Must have a valid GATE score and register via COAP counselling. (IIT graduates with CGPA ≥8.0 are exempted from GATE).
 

MBA (2 Years): Master of Business Administration (VGSOM)

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree with a minimum 60% aggregate.
 

LL.B. / LL.M.

Selection: Must have a valid CAT score followed by a Personal Interview (PI).

Doctoral

Ph.D.: Available across Engineering, Science, Humanities, and Management departments.

Selection: Based on a written test/interview, often requiring a valid GATE/NET/JRF score, depending on the department and prior degree.

