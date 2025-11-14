Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Released at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Result PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department on November 14, 2025 has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of successful candidates. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam was conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 9617 vacancies for positions such as General Constable, Constable Driver, and TSP area positions. Candidates can download the result pdf through the official website https://police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Link

The Rajasthan Police Constable Result for Rajasthan Constable GD, Driver, and TSP area constables posts is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-