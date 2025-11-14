Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Released at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Result PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 14, 2025, 21:17 IST

Rajasthan Police Result 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Police Department on November 14, 2025 on its official website. The result is available to download in PDF format containing the roll number. Check list of shortlisted candidates for PET round. 

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department on November 14, 2025 has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of successful candidates. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam was conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 9617 vacancies for positions such as General Constable, Constable Driver, and TSP area positions. Candidates can download the result pdf through the official website https://police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Link

The Rajasthan Police Constable Result for Rajasthan Constable GD, Driver, and TSP area constables posts is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Rajasthan Police Result (General) 2025 PDF Download PDF
Rajasthan Police Result (Driver) 2025 Download PDF

 Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 PDF in hindi

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Police Department has released the results for the Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. According to official information, the Rajasthan Police Constable Driver Result 2025 has been uploaded to the department's website today. Candidates who took the exam can now download their results online.Check the table below for Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 key highlights.

Parameter

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Police Department, Jaipur

Exam Name

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025

Total Vacancies

9617

Exam Dates

13th & 14th September 2025

Result Status

Out

Official Website

police.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025?

Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Now on the homepage, navigate to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ section.
  • Now check for the link titled “Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025.”
  • Click on the link and download the PDF file
  • Press Ctrl+F to search your roll number or name in the list.
  • Download and save the Rajasthan Police Result PDF for future reference.

What's Next After Constable Result 2025

Candidates who pass the written examination will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET will consist of running, high jump, long jump, and other physical tests. Candidates who pass this stage will undergo document verification and a medical examination, after which they will be included in the final selection list.

