Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Released at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Result PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department on November 14, 2025 has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of successful candidates. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam was conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 9617 vacancies for positions such as General Constable, Constable Driver, and TSP area positions. Candidates can download the result pdf through the official website https://police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Link
The Rajasthan Police Constable Result for Rajasthan Constable GD, Driver, and TSP area constables posts is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|Rajasthan Police Result (General) 2025 PDF
|Download PDF
|Rajasthan Police Result (Driver) 2025
|Download PDF
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 PDF in hindi
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Police Department has released the results for the Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. According to official information, the Rajasthan Police Constable Driver Result 2025 has been uploaded to the department's website today. Candidates who took the exam can now download their results online.Check the table below for Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 key highlights.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Police Department, Jaipur
|
Exam Name
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
9617
|
Exam Dates
|
13th & 14th September 2025
|
Result Status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|
police.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025?
Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Now on the homepage, navigate to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ section.
- Now check for the link titled “Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025.”
- Click on the link and download the PDF file
- Press Ctrl+F to search your roll number or name in the list.
- Download and save the Rajasthan Police Result PDF for future reference.
What's Next After Constable Result 2025
Candidates who pass the written examination will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET will consist of running, high jump, long jump, and other physical tests. Candidates who pass this stage will undergo document verification and a medical examination, after which they will be included in the final selection list.
