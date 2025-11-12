HBSE 12th Result 2025 OUT: Haryana Board Senior Secondary Supplementary Results Declared at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 12th Result for Sept/Oct exams 2025 today, November 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at bseh.org.in. Students can check their results online by using their roll number or Name, Father Name, Mother Name, and date of birth or Registration No on the website. The HBSE exams in September/October 2025 included students from the following categories: CTP, OCTP, Re-appear, Partial Improvement, Full Improvement, and Additional.

How to check Haryana Board Class 12th Sept/Oct Exams Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Haryana Board 12th Sept/Oct exam result 2025 online: