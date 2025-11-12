HBSE 12th Result 2025 OUT: Haryana Board Senior Secondary Supplementary Results Declared at bseh.org.in

Key Points
- Haryana Board has released the Class 12th Result for the Sept,Oct 2025 exams today, November 12.
- Students can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in.
- Students can check their result using their roll number or other details online.
HBSE 12th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 12th Result for Sept/Oct exams 2025 today, November 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at bseh.org.in. Students can check their results online by using their roll number or Name, Father Name, Mother Name, and date of birth or Registration No on the website. The HBSE exams in September/October 2025 included students from the following categories: CTP, OCTP, Re-appear, Partial Improvement, Full Improvement, and Additional.
How to check Haryana Board Class 12th Sept/Oct Exams Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Haryana Board 12th Sept/Oct exam result 2025 online:
- Visit the official website of the Haryana Board at bsehexam2017.in
- On the home screen, click on the ‘Class 12th result’ link
- The HBSE 12th result 2025 window will appear
- Enter your details and submit
- Check your details and download for future use
DIRECT LINK - HBSE Class 12th Result for Sept/Oct Exams 2025
The online HBSE Class 12 result for 2025 is provisional. Students must collect their official marksheet directly from their school later.
