[LIVE] IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF and Scorecard Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Nov 11, 2025, 16:45 IST

IBPS Clerk prelims result 2025 will be declared by IBPS shortly. The prelims exam for 13,533 positions was conducted on October 4 and 5. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on October 4 and 5, 2025 can check their result after using their login credentials. Check here IBPS Clerk prelims result 2025 live updates.

Check all details about IBPS Clerk Result 2025 here
HIGHLIGHTS

  • IBPS Clerk Result 2025: Check where and how to download the Clerk result, when released?
  • IBPS Clerk Result 2025: Check updates regarding the scorecad and cut off for IBPS Clerk posts

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 results soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam for 13,533 positions can check the result after using their login credentials to the link. IBPS Clerk prelims exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

Candidates shortlisted in prelims exam will appear in mains exam which is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2025. The IBPS Clerk cut off marks and scorecard for various posts will be available to download after the declaration of the result. You can check the result through the link at the official website of IBPS at-ibpsonline.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the result directly through the link given below-

How to Download IBPS Clerk Result 2025?

Candidates appeared in the IBPS written exam for Clerk posts can download their result after following the steps given below

  • Step 1: Visit the official portal of IBPS at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in
  • Step 2: Go to the result link Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerk in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV) on the home page.
  • Step 3: Now, provide login credentials-Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Step 6: After login your marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: You can print the results for future reference.
LIVE UPDATES
  • Nov 11, 2025, 16:45 IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Live: IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Kab Aayega?

    All those candidates who appeared in the Clerk examination under IBPS Clerk posts conducted on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025 have the single query such as IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Kab Aayega? It is expected that such a query has a common answer like that the result will be announced anytime soon on the official website of IBPS.

  • Nov 11, 2025, 16:15 IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Live: Is IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Out or Not?

    As of now, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not declared the result for the IBPS Clerk posts. Once released, candidates will be able to download the  result after using their login credentials. The direct link to check the result will be provided in this article. 


  • Nov 11, 2025, 15:36 IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Live: Is the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 released?

    No, as of now the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 for 13,533 positions in different nationalised banks has not been released. It is expected that the result download link will be activated soon on the official website. 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

