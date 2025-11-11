[LIVE] IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF and Scorecard Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 results soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam for 13,533 positions can check the result after using their login credentials to the link. IBPS Clerk prelims exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

Candidates shortlisted in prelims exam will appear in mains exam which is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2025. The IBPS Clerk cut off marks and scorecard for various posts will be available to download after the declaration of the result. You can check the result through the link at the official website of IBPS at-ibpsonline.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the result directly through the link given below-

How to Download IBPS Clerk Result 2025?

Candidates appeared in the IBPS written exam for Clerk posts can download their result after following the steps given below