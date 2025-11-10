MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Today at mahatet.in, Download Maharashtra TET Admit Card PDF - Link Here

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) is all set to release the Maha TET Admit Card 2025 for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 today i.e. on Nov 10 on its official website. The written exam for Maha TET is scheduled to be held on November 23, 2025 across the state. Once released, the admit card link will be activated on mahatet.in. Applicants will have to carry their admit card to the exam centre compulsorily with the additional documents as mentioned on the hall ticket. The Maharashtra TET Admit Card will contain the exam date and time of the exam along with the candidate's Roll Number and important instructions. You can access the hall ticket download link in the story below- Maha TET Admit Card Download Link 2025 Once released, we will provide the direct link from which candidates can easily download the Mahatet admit card without any difficulty. Candidates are advised to carry all the crucial documents including photographs, original photo ID proof and its photocopy and a ballpoint pen along with their hall ticket at the exam.

Maha TET 2025 Login Link Click Here Maha TET Hall Ticket 2025 Release Date The MAHA TET 2025 (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test) Paper 1 & Paper 2 hall ticket will be released today i.e. on November 10 on its official website. The written exam for MAHA TET will be conducted on November 23, 2025 in two shifts across the state. Candidates applied successfully for the exam can download their MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website www.mahatet.in. You are advised to download the hall ticket soon after release to avoid any technical glitches and high traffic volume on the official website. Maha TET Call Letter 2025 Highlights The TET - 2025 examination is scheduled for Sunday, November 23, 2025 across the state. The information related tp the exam date, time and hall ticket are given in the provided table below:

Name of the Exam Body Maharashtra State Examination Council (MHSEC) Post Name Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher Exam Name Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 MAHA TET Admit Card 2025 Release Date November 10, 2025 (Tentative) Maha TET Exam Date 23th November 2025 (Sunday) Official Website https://mahatet.in/ Steps to get Maharashtra MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025? Applicants can follow the given process to get their admit card from the official website easily: Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Provide your Registration Number & Password

Step 4: Download admit card and take the printout Download MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 By Using Login Credential Candidates appearing in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You will have to use the credentials including User Id and Password to the link. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.