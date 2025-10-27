List of Cleanest Cities in India by Air Quality Index (2025)

Air pollution is a growing crisis in India. Many of our cities face dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. This pollution significantly impacts public health and daily life. In fact, many Indian cities consistently rank among the most polluted in the world. While some cities struggle with "Very Poor" or "Severe" air, like the national capital region, other places enjoy much cleaner air. Air quality can change rapidly for various reasons. These include vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and seasonal factors like stubble burning.The challenge is serious, with the most polluted city often in the northern plains. But a few places, particularly in the south and northeast, manage to maintain "Good" or "Satisfactory" AQI. Do you know which is the cleanest city in India according to the Air Quality Index? In this article, we'll take a look at the cities with the best and worst air quality.

List of Cleanest Cities in India by Air Quality Index Pune stands out as the cleanest metropolitan city on this list with a comparatively low Air Quality Index (AQI) of 51. Pune's favourable positioning near the Western Ghats promotes better wind flow and pollutant dispersion. # City AQI (US) 1 Pune 51 2 Mumbai 60 3 Nashik 63 4 Ahmedabad 64 5 Bhopal 64 6 Pimpri Chinchwad 66 7 Bhilai 67 8 Nagpur 71 9 Gandhinagar 74 10 Indore 76 1. Pune Pune, often called the "Queen of the Deccan", holds the top spot on this list with a relatively low AQI of 51. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI between 51 and 100 is classified as "Satisfactory". This air quality level means the air is generally acceptable, though very sensitive individuals may experience minor breathing discomfort.

2. Mumbai Mumbai, the financial capital of India, ranks second with an AQI of 60, which falls under the "Satisfactory" category. For a massive metropolitan city with high traffic and population density, this reading indicates air that is comparatively cleaner than in many other major cities. The coastal location of Mumbai plays a significant role, as sea breezes naturally disperse air pollutants. 3. Nashik Nashik, a city known for its vineyards and religious significance, shows a strong effort to maintain air quality, with an AQI of 63, placing it firmly in the "Satisfactory" range. A number like 63 is close to the 'Good' category (0-50), indicating the air quality is still relatively healthy. Factors contributing to this include a lower level of heavy industry than in some other cities in the region and better air circulation.

4. Ahmedabad Ahmedabad, a central industrial and commercial hub in Gujarat, records an AQI of 64, putting it just above Nashik but still within the "Satisfactory" range. While Ahmedabad is a large, rapidly developing city with considerable traffic and industrial activity, achieving an AQI of 64 is a positive sign. This suggests that effective pollution control measures are in place and working, or that the reading reflects favourable weather conditions that aid pollutant dispersal. 5. Bhopal Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is a city often recognised for its large lakes and green spaces. It reports an AQI of 64, matching Ahmedabad and qualifying as "Satisfactory". This score highlights that the city's green cover and open spaces may be helping to keep air pollution in check. 6. Pimpri Chinchwad

Pimpri Chinchwad, which forms an industrial and residential twin city area with Pune, has an AQI of 66. This figure is still considered "Satisfactory," a notable achievement for a significant industrial belt. The presence of numerous manufacturing units typically raises pollution concerns, but the AQI of 66 suggests that local authorities and industries are likely implementing measures to control emissions. 7. Bhilai Bhilai, located in Chhattisgarh and famous for its central steel plant, has an AQI of 67, which is still within the desirable "Satisfactory" band. For a city with significant heavy industry, an AQI of 67 is particularly commendable. Strict environmental regulations and technological upgrades in industrial units are effectively managing smoke and particulate emissions. What Is The Cleanest City In India In 2025?

The cleanest city in India in 2025 is consistently projected to be Indore, in Madhya Pradesh, based on the recent Swachh Survekshan rankings. Indore has achieved this remarkable feat for the eighth consecutive time, setting a national benchmark for urban sanitation. Which Is The Most Polluted City In India In 2025? The unfortunate distinction of being the most polluted city in India in 2025 often falls to New Delhi, the capital, particularly during the post-monsoon and winter months. The city's air quality is chronically poor, frequently registering in the 'Very Poor' or 'Severe' categories of the Air Quality Index (AQI), ranking it among the world's most polluted capitals. Which Is The Best City To Live In India In 2025? Based on recent comprehensive reports, such as the Ease of Living Index, Bangalore (Bengaluru) is frequently cited as the best city to live in India for 2025. The city tops the list primarily because of its vibrant economic potential, driven by its status as the "Silicon Valley of India" with strong IT and start-up ecosystems.