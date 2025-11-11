MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
CAT 2025 Admit Card LIVE: IIM Kozhikode to Release Hall Ticket Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; Steps to Download Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 11, 2025, 22:51 IST

CAT 2025 Admit Card: IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 12, 2025, on iimcat.ac.in. Registered candidates must use their login credentials on the official website to download the hall ticket, which includes the exam city and slot details.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IIM Kozhikode to release the CAT 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 12, 2025.
  • Candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • It will include exam city and slot details and will be able to download using CAT ID and password.

CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to download their admit card at iimcat.ac.in. The hall ticket will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate. Students will need to use their login credentials to log in and download their admit card online.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CAT 2025 Admit Card release date 
Exam name  Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Stream  Management 
Mode  Online, computer-based test (CBT)
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes  MBAPGDM
CAT Admit Card release date  November 12, 2025
Exam duration 2 hours 
Exam sections 

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Exam slots  3
Test cities  170
Login credentials 

CAT ID 

Password

How to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card?

CAT 2025 hall ticket or admit card will be issued in online mode only and will be available at the iimcat.ac.in website. Check how to download:

  1. Visit the website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on ‘login’ option
  3. In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. Check your details on admit card and download for future use

Candidates must carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre in order to appear for the exams.

Details Mentioned on CAT 2025 Hall Ticket

Candidates will need to check the following listed details on their hall ticket while downloading from the website:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Photo
  • Signature
  • Address
  • Exam date and slot
  • Exam centre address
  • Reporting time
  • Exam guidelines
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Nov 11, 2025, 22:51 IST

  • Nov 11, 2025, 21:30 IST

    When is IIM CAT 2025 exam?

    The CAT 2025 exam will be held on November 30, 2025. Candidates will need to carry the printed copy of their hall ticket to enter the exam hall and sit for the exam. Candidates must ensure that their details in the hall ticket are correct.

  • Nov 11, 2025, 20:14 IST

  • Nov 11, 2025, 19:04 IST

    IIM CAT hall ticket 2025 official website

    The IIM CAT 2025 admit cards will be released on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will need to use their login credentials to check their admit card.

  • Nov 11, 2025, 19:02 IST

