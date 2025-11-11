CAT 2025 Admit Card LIVE: IIM Kozhikode to Release Hall Ticket Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; Steps to Download Here

CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to download their admit card at iimcat.ac.in. The hall ticket will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate. Students will need to use their login credentials to log in and download their admit card online.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here:

Overview Details Event name CAT 2025 Admit Card release date Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT) Board name Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode Academic year 2025-26 Official website iimcat.ac.in Stream Management Mode Online, computer-based test (CBT) Level Postgraduate (PG) Programmes MBA PGDM CAT Admit Card release date November 12, 2025 Exam duration 2 hours Exam sections Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Exam date November 30, 2025 Exam slots 3 Test cities 170 Login credentials CAT ID Password

How to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card?

CAT 2025 hall ticket or admit card will be issued in online mode only and will be available at the iimcat.ac.in website. Check how to download:

Visit the website at iimcat.ac.in Click on ‘login’ option In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password Press on ‘Submit’ Check your details on admit card and download for future use

Candidates must carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre in order to appear for the exams.

Details Mentioned on CAT 2025 Hall Ticket

Candidates will need to check the following listed details on their hall ticket while downloading from the website: