NIACL AO Result 2025 Released at newindia.co.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

NIACL AO Result 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has declared the NIACL AO Result 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in. The Administrative Officer (AO) was released on October 9, 2025 for NIACL AO Prelims Exam 2025 which was conducted on September 14, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination can download the NIOCL AO Prelims Result 2025 PDF after visiting the official website.

The NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF has been released in the pdf format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025.

NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF Download

The NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF has been uploaded for scale-I Generalist and Specialist posts prelims exam. The prelims result has been released for 550 vacancies. The niacl ao result contains essential details such as qualifying status, stream-wise merit list, and instructions for the next stage. Click on the direct link below to download the NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF.