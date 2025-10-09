RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
NIACL AO Result 2025 Released at newindia.co.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 9, 2025, 15:59 IST

NIACL AO Result 2025 is out! The NIACL has released the NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 PDF on October 9 for the exam conducted on September 14. Candidates can check their roll numbers for the Mains exam scheduled on October 29. Download the result PDF from newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO Result 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has declared the NIACL AO Result 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in. The Administrative Officer (AO) was released on October 9, 2025 for NIACL AO Prelims Exam 2025 which was conducted on September 14, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination can download the NIOCL AO Prelims Result 2025 PDF after visiting the official website.
The NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF has been released in the pdf format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025.

NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF Download

The NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF has been uploaded for scale-I Generalist and Specialist posts prelims exam. The prelims result has been released for 550 vacancies. The niacl ao result contains essential details such as qualifying status, stream-wise merit list, and instructions for the next stage. Click on the direct link below to download the NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF.

NIACL AO Result 2025

PDF Download 

How to Download the NIACL AO Result 2025?

NIACL has released the NIACL AO Result 2025 in a downloadable PDF format. The result PDF contains roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Mains exam, categorised stream-wise (Generalist, Risk Engineer, Legal, etc.). Check the step by step by procedure below to download the NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF

  • Visit the official website, newindia.co.in.
  • Now click on “Recruitment” at the top of the homepage.
  • Now click on the “NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025.” link
  • Click the link to open and save the result file.
  • Use Ctrl + F (Windows) to check your roll number.
  • Print or save the PDF for document verification.

Details Mentioned on NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025

The NIACL AO result PDF contains the roll number of candidates shortliest for mains exam. It is important to understand what’s included in the exam result and what to expect next. Check the list below for details mentioned in the result.

  • Name of the Exam
  • Roll Numbers of Shortlisted Candidates
  • Stream Name (Generalist, Legal, etc.)
  • Next Phase Examination Date

NIACL AO Mains Exam Date 2025

NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 released on October 9,containing the roll number candidates shortlisted for the Mains examination. As per the official notification, the NIACL AO Mains Exam Date 2025 is scheduled to be October 29, 2025. The mains exam is more comprehensive and demands a deeper understanding of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, and English language skills.

