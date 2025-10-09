ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected Soon, Check Date and Time, Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- ICAI CA September 2025 Result by first week of November
- Results to be announced for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exam
- Check the result and download the scorecard at icai.org
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 exam results soon. As per media reports, it is expected that the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Results will be announced by the first week of November 2025.
It must be noted that an official confirmation regarding the announcement of the CA September 2025 exam result is yet to be made by officials. An official notification confirming the date and time for the release of the ICAI CA September 2025 result will be released by officials soon.
ICAI CA September 2025 results will be available on the official website icai.org or icai.nic.in. Candidates will be provided with the direct links to check the CA Foundation, Inter and Final results 2025 here
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date and Time
The ICAI CA September 2025 examination result is expected in the first week of November 2025. The results are announced separately for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Official Website
The CA foundation, intermediate and final exam results 2025 will be announced for the September 2025 session examinations soon. The link for candidates to download the exam result and scorecard will be available on the official website of ICAI and the official result portal. The list of websites to check the result is given below
- icai.org
- icai.nic.in
Steps to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Result
ICAI CA September 2025 results will be announced online soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register
Related Stories
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI
Step 2: Click on the CA September 2025 result link
Step 3: Click on Foundation, Intermediate and Final result link
Step 4: Enter the Roll number and Registration number
Step 5: The results will be displayed
Step 6: Download scorecard for further refrence
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation