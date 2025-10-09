ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected Soon, Check Date and Time, Latest Updates Here

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 exam results soon. As per media reports, it is expected that the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Results will be announced by the first week of November 2025.

It must be noted that an official confirmation regarding the announcement of the CA September 2025 exam result is yet to be made by officials. An official notification confirming the date and time for the release of the ICAI CA September 2025 result will be released by officials soon.

ICAI CA September 2025 results will be available on the official website icai.org or icai.nic.in. Candidates will be provided with the direct links to check the CA Foundation, Inter and Final results 2025 here