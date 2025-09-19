AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
KL University: KLEEE 2026 Exam Dates OUT, Check Application Dates, Registration Details Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 19, 2025, 11:56 IST

Key Points

  • KLEEE 2026 Phase 1 to be held from November 14–18 for BTech, BArch, BPharma.
  • Apply for KLEEE 2026 by November 12 on kluniversity.in; admit cards on Nov 13.
  • Eligibility: 60% in Class 12 KLEEE/JEE/EAMCET/Uni-GAUGE; NATA for BArch.

KL University: Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University) has announced the exam schedule for the KL Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2026. The Phase 1 exam will take place from November 14 to November 18, 2026. This test is for students who want to take admission in BTech, BPharma, and BArchitecture courses.

Students who wish to appear for the exam can fill the KLEEE 2026 application form on the official website at kluniversity.in before November 12, 2026. The admit cards will be released on November 13, 2026.

The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The paper will have a total of 75 marks, with questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, similar to the JEE level of difficulty. The application fee for KLEEE 2026 is Rs. 1,000 (non-refundable). The application process includes:

  • Registration

  • Mobile number and email verification

  • Filling the online form

  • Payment of the fee

KLEEE 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below for more detailed information about KLEEE 2026 exam:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University)

Exam Dates

November 14 to November 18, 2026 (Phase 1)

Application Deadline

November 12, 2026

Admit Card Release

November 13, 2026

Eligibility

BTech: Class 12 with 60% + KLEEE/JEE/EAMCET/Uni-GAUGE

BArch: Class 12 with 60% + KLEEE & NATA

BPharma: Class 12 with 60% (PCM/PCB) + KLEEE

Official website

kluniversity.in

KLEEE 2026 Eligibility

Students who wish to apply for KLEEE 2026 must meet certain eligibility rules decided by KL University. The requirements are different for B.Tech, B.Architecture, and BPharmacy courses, as given below:

Course

Eligibility Criteria

B.Tech (Engineering)

  • Must qualify in KLEEE / JEE Main / JEE Advanced / State-level exams like EAMCET.

  • Students with sports or cultural achievements can also get admission.

  • University also accepts Uni-GAUGE scores.

  • Must pass Class 12 with at least 60% marks overall and 60% in group subjects (PCM/PCB depending on course).

  • Students with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) are eligible for all BTech programmes, including Biotechnology.

BArchitecture

  • Must score more than 60% in Class 12.

  • Must qualify in KLEEE and NATA entrance exams.

BPharmacy

  • Must pass Class 12 with at least 60% overall.

  • Must score 60% in PCM or PCB subjects.

  • Must qualify in KLEEE entrance exam.

