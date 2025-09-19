KL University: KLEEE 2026 Exam Dates OUT, Check Application Dates, Registration Details Here

KL University: Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University) has announced the exam schedule for the KL Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2026. The Phase 1 exam will take place from November 14 to November 18, 2026. This test is for students who want to take admission in BTech, BPharma, and BArchitecture courses.

Students who wish to appear for the exam can fill the KLEEE 2026 application form on the official website at kluniversity.in before November 12, 2026. The admit cards will be released on November 13, 2026.

The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The paper will have a total of 75 marks, with questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, similar to the JEE level of difficulty. The application fee for KLEEE 2026 is Rs. 1,000 (non-refundable). The application process includes: