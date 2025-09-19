KL University: KLEEE 2026 Exam Dates OUT, Check Application Dates, Registration Details Here

Key Points
- KLEEE 2026 Phase 1 to be held from November 14–18 for BTech, BArch, BPharma.
- Apply for KLEEE 2026 by November 12 on kluniversity.in; admit cards on Nov 13.
- Eligibility: 60% in Class 12 KLEEE/JEE/EAMCET/Uni-GAUGE; NATA for BArch.
KL University: Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University) has announced the exam schedule for the KL Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2026. The Phase 1 exam will take place from November 14 to November 18, 2026. This test is for students who want to take admission in BTech, BPharma, and BArchitecture courses.
Students who wish to appear for the exam can fill the KLEEE 2026 application form on the official website at kluniversity.in before November 12, 2026. The admit cards will be released on November 13, 2026.
The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The paper will have a total of 75 marks, with questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, similar to the JEE level of difficulty. The application fee for KLEEE 2026 is Rs. 1,000 (non-refundable). The application process includes:
-
Registration
-
Mobile number and email verification
-
Filling the online form
-
Payment of the fee
KLEEE 2026: Key Highlights
Students can check the table below for more detailed information about KLEEE 2026 exam:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University)
|
Exam Dates
|
November 14 to November 18, 2026 (Phase 1)
|
Application Deadline
|
November 12, 2026
|
Admit Card Release
|
November 13, 2026
|
Eligibility
|
BTech: Class 12 with 60% + KLEEE/JEE/EAMCET/Uni-GAUGE
BArch: Class 12 with 60% + KLEEE & NATA
BPharma: Class 12 with 60% (PCM/PCB) + KLEEE
|
Official website
|
kluniversity.in
KLEEE 2026 Eligibility
Students who wish to apply for KLEEE 2026 must meet certain eligibility rules decided by KL University. The requirements are different for B.Tech, B.Architecture, and BPharmacy courses, as given below:
|
Course
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
B.Tech (Engineering)
|
|
BArchitecture
|
|
BPharmacy
|
