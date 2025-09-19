Delhi Govt Launches Three New Academic Curricula For Students Under "Namo Vidya Utsav"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday introduced three new learning programs for Delhi government schools. These are Rashtraneeti, Science of Living, and New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision (NEEEV).

At the launch event held at Bharat Mandapam, she said, “The new curricula will prepare students to write India’s future.” The programs are designed to help children become good citizens, healthy individuals, and future job creators.

These new subjects will now replace older programs started by the previous government, such as the Deshbhakti curriculum (2018), Happiness curriculum (2018), and Entrepreneurship Mindset (2019).

What Are These New Curricula?

The Delhi government has introduced three new curricula to help students grow as responsible citizens, healthy individuals, and future innovators.