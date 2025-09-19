Delhi Govt Launches Three New Academic Curricula For Students Under "Namo Vidya Utsav"

Key Points
- Delhi CM launches Rashtraneeti, Science of Living & NEEEV curricula.
- New programs focus on nation-building, values, innovation, and self-reliance.
- Govt schools to surpass private ones with better support and facilities.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday introduced three new learning programs for Delhi government schools. These are Rashtraneeti, Science of Living, and New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision (NEEEV).
At the launch event held at Bharat Mandapam, she said, “The new curricula will prepare students to write India’s future.” The programs are designed to help children become good citizens, healthy individuals, and future job creators.
These new subjects will now replace older programs started by the previous government, such as the Deshbhakti curriculum (2018), Happiness curriculum (2018), and Entrepreneurship Mindset (2019).
What Are These New Curricula?
The Delhi government has introduced three new curricula to help students grow as responsible citizens, healthy individuals, and future innovators.
Rashtraneeti
The Rashtraneeti curriculum will be taught from KG to Class 12. It will help children learn about governance, leadership, policymaking, and civic duties. The lessons will grow step by step with age, starting from basics in the early years to strategic thinking and governance in higher classes.
Science of Living
The Science of Living curriculum will be taught from Class 1 to 12. It focuses on health, yoga, ayurveda, meditation, and emotional balance. Younger students will learn through fun activities like puppet shows, songs, and storytelling, while older students will study ethics, values, and spiritual growth.
NEEEV (New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision)
The NEEEV curriculum will be introduced from Class 8 to 12. It is designed to encourage start-ups, innovation, and self-reliance. Students will practice design thinking, interactive learning, and even take part in a start-up competition with a prize of ₹20,000 for Classes 9–12.
CM and Education Minister’s Vision
Education Minister Ashish Sood explained, “This pioneering initiative for students from Class 8 to 12 is designed to transform education by embedding a spirit of innovation, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship from a young age.”
Ms. Gupta also asked schools to support students in higher classes and avoid expelling them in Classes 9 and 11. She said, “Results won’t improve if students are expelled. They should be encouraged and supported.”
She promised that government schools will have all basic facilities like toilets, labs, and playgrounds. She added, “One flyover less can be built, but schools must be improved.”
