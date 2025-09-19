AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Delhi Govt Launches Three New Academic Curricula For Students Under "Namo Vidya Utsav"

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 19, 2025, 10:54 IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched three new school programs—NEEEV, Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti—aimed at preparing children as future nation builders. She stressed the importance of teachers, student support in higher classes, and improving government schools beyond private ones. Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted that children are the future leaders, scientists, and responsible citizens of the nation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Delhi Govt Launches Three New Academic Curricula For Students Under "Namo Vidya Utsav"
Delhi Govt Launches Three New Academic Curricula For Students Under "Namo Vidya Utsav"
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Delhi CM launches Rashtraneeti, Science of Living & NEEEV curricula.
  • New programs focus on nation-building, values, innovation, and self-reliance.
  • Govt schools to surpass private ones with better support and facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday introduced three new learning programs for Delhi government schools. These are Rashtraneeti, Science of Living, and New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision (NEEEV).

At the launch event held at Bharat Mandapam, she said, “The new curricula will prepare students to write India’s future.” The programs are designed to help children become good citizens, healthy individuals, and future job creators.

These new subjects will now replace older programs started by the previous government, such as the Deshbhakti curriculum (2018), Happiness curriculum (2018), and Entrepreneurship Mindset (2019).

What Are These New Curricula?

The Delhi government has introduced three new curricula to help students grow as responsible citizens, healthy individuals, and future innovators.

Rashtraneeti

The Rashtraneeti curriculum will be taught from KG to Class 12. It will help children learn about governance, leadership, policymaking, and civic duties. The lessons will grow step by step with age, starting from basics in the early years to strategic thinking and governance in higher classes.

Science of Living

The Science of Living curriculum will be taught from Class 1 to 12. It focuses on health, yoga, ayurveda, meditation, and emotional balance. Younger students will learn through fun activities like puppet shows, songs, and storytelling, while older students will study ethics, values, and spiritual growth.

NEEEV (New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision)

The NEEEV curriculum will be introduced from Class 8 to 12. It is designed to encourage start-ups, innovation, and self-reliance. Students will practice design thinking, interactive learning, and even take part in a start-up competition with a prize of ₹20,000 for Classes 9–12.

Related Stories

CM and Education Minister’s Vision

Education Minister Ashish Sood explained, “This pioneering initiative for students from Class 8 to 12 is designed to transform education by embedding a spirit of innovation, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship from a young age.”

Ms. Gupta also asked schools to support students in higher classes and avoid expelling them in Classes 9 and 11. She said, “Results won’t improve if students are expelled. They should be encouraged and supported.”

She promised that government schools will have all basic facilities like toilets, labs, and playgrounds. She added, “One flyover less can be built, but schools must be improved.”

Also read: Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Dehradun Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News