DEE Assam Merit List 2025 Releasing Today ( 6 PM ) at dee.assam.gov.in, Check LP & UP Teacher Final Merit List PDF - Link Here Soon

DEE Assam Merit List 2025 : Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam is all set to release the merit list for the posts of 5550 LP and UP Teacher under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam. As per the updates shared on social site X by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, the merit list has been deferred to 6 PM on 7 November 2025.

All such candidates appeared for the for various rounds of DEE Assam LP and UP Teacher posts can download merit list from DEE official website -dee.assam.gov.in.

The Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam has shared the news on the social platform X in this regard. The information further says, "T𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐏/𝐔𝐏 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝟔 𝐏𝐌 𝐨𝐧 𝟕 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. The appointment letters will be distributed at Khanapara playground on 9 November."