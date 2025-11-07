DEE Assam Merit List 2025 Releasing Today ( 6 PM ) at dee.assam.gov.in, Check LP & UP Teacher Final Merit List PDF - Link Here Soon

RRB Group D City Slip 2025
By Manish Kumar
Nov 7, 2025, 13:33 IST

DEE Assam Final Merit List 2025 will be released today i.e. on November 07 by the Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam for the posts of LP and UP Teacher posts on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the 5550 LP and UP Teacher posts can check the merit list and other details here. 

DEE Assam Merit List 2025 : Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam is all set to release the merit list for the posts of 5550 LP and UP Teacher under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam. As per the updates shared on social site X by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, the merit list has been deferred to 6 PM on 7 November 2025.

All such candidates appeared for the for various rounds of DEE Assam LP and UP Teacher posts can download merit list from DEE official website -dee.assam.gov.in.

The Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam has shared the news on the social platform X in this regard. The information further says, "T𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐏/𝐔𝐏 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝟔 𝐏𝐌 𝐨𝐧 𝟕 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. The appointment letters will be distributed at Khanapara playground on 9 November."

 

DEE Assam Final Merit List 2025 Overview

Earlier Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of 5550 LP and UP Teacher across the state. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the DEE.

Institution  Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam
Post Name  LP and UP Teacher
Number of Posts  5550
Merit List Status   Soon
Official Website  https://dee.assam.gov.in/

How to Download DEE Assam Merit List 2025?

Once released, candidates appeared in the various round of selection process round for 5550 LP and UP Teacher posts under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam can download the result after follwoing the steps given below-

  • Go to official website of DEE Assam - dee.assam.gov.in
  • Go to the Latest Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link- "Link to download Merit List for Teachers of LP and UP Schools" given on the homepage
  • A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result for various districts.
  • Download and save the result for your future reference.

