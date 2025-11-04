GATE 2026 Application Rectification Date Extended, Make Changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in Until Nov 10

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the last date for candidates to make corrections to their GATE 2026 applications. According to the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to complete the GATE 2026 application rectification is November 10, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for GATE 2026 can make necessary changes to their application form through the login link on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Along with making changes to the application form, candidates are also required to submit an additional fee depending on the changes made.

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Fee Particulars Students making changes to the applications also need to submit a fee. Check the fee applicable for each modification below.