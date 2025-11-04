SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
GATE 2026 Application Rectification Date Extended, Make Changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in Until Nov 10

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 4, 2025, 15:51 IST

GATE 2026 application correction window extended to November 10. Candidates can make the required changes to the application form at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

GATE 2026 Application Rectification Date Extended
Key Points

  • GATE 2026 application correction extnded to November 10
  • Candidates can make changes to filled application at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • A fee will be applicable for every field open for editing

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the last date for candidates to make corrections to their GATE 2026 applications. According to the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to complete the GATE 2026 application rectification is November 10, 2025. 

Candidates who have applied for GATE 2026 can make necessary changes to their application form through the login link on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Along with making changes to the application form, candidates are also required to submit an additional fee depending on the changes made.

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Fee ParticularsStudents making changes to the applications also need to submit a fee. Check the fee applicable for each modification below.

S.No.

Description of Changes / Modifications

Fee Charges (per paper)

1

Change in Name

₹ 500

2

Change in Date of Birth

₹ 500

3

Change in choice of examination cities

₹ 500

4

Change of existing paper

₹ 500

5

Change of gender to female

₹ 500

6

Change of gender from female to any other gender

₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates)₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)

7

Change of category to SC/ST

₹ 500

8

Change of category from SC/ST to any other

₹ 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates)₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)

9

Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic

₹ 500

10

Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic

₹ 500 (For female candidates or SC/ST

Steps to Make Changes to GATE 2026 Applications

IIT Guwahati has extended the window for candidates to make changes in the application form. Follow the steps provided here to make the changes

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on application portal

Step 3: Login with the enrollment id and password

Step 4: Click on the fields for editing

Step 5: Submit the fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Also Read: ICAI CA Exam 2026: Registration for January Session begins for Intermediate, Foundation and Final Exams at icai.org

