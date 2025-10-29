RBSE Date Sheet 2025: Rajasthan Board Released Class 9th,10th 11th and 12th Half Yearly Time Table; Download PDF Here

RBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: Rajasthan Directorate of Secondary Education has released the RBSE Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th half yearly date sheet today, October 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the detailed schedule of the half-yearly exam. The exams will begin from November 20, 2025 till December 1, 2025 in offline mode.

RBSE Exam Shifts 2025

The RBSE Exams will be held from November 20, 2025 for four classes in different shifts. Check the following table carrying the important details of the exam: