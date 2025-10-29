RBSE Date Sheet 2025: Rajasthan Board Released Class 9th,10th 11th and 12th Half Yearly Time Table; Download PDF Here

Key Points
- RBSE Class 9 to 12 half yearly date sheet released today, October 29, 2025.
- The schedule is released for classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.
- The exam dates are from November 20 to December 1, 2025.
RBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: Rajasthan Directorate of Secondary Education has released the RBSE Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th half yearly date sheet today, October 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the detailed schedule of the half-yearly exam. The exams will begin from November 20, 2025 till December 1, 2025 in offline mode.
RBSE Exam Shifts 2025
The RBSE Exams will be held from November 20, 2025 for four classes in different shifts. Check the following table carrying the important details of the exam:
|
Class
|
Exam shift
|
Exam timing
|
Class 9
|
First shift
|
9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
|
Class 10
|
Second shift
|
1:15 PM - 4:30 PM
|
Class 11
|
Both
|
9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
1:15 PM - 4:30 PM
|
Class 12
|
Both
|
9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
1:15 PM - 4:30 PM
RBSE Half Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2026
Students can check the RBSE time table 2025 class-wise here:
Class 9
Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 9 half yearly board exam:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
November 20, 2025
|
English
|
November 21, 2025
|
Science
|
November 22, 2025
|
Hindi
|
November 23, 2025
|
Sunday holiday
|
November 24, 2025
|
Social Science
|
November 25, 2025
|
Third Language (Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Urdu)
|
November 26, 2025
|
Freedom Movement and Bravery Tradition of Rajasthan
|
November 27, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
November 28, 2025
|
Health Education and Physical Education
|
November 29, 2025
|
Concept of Information Technology
Class 10
Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 10 half yearly board exam:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
November 20, 2025
|
English
|
November 21, 2025
|
Science
|
November 22, 2025
|
Hindi
|
November 23, 2025
|
Sunday holiday
|
November 24, 2025
|
Social Science
|
November 25, 2025
|
Third Language (Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Urdu)
|
November 26, 2025
|
Freedom Movement and Bravery Tradition of Rajasthan
|
November 27, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
November 28, 2025
|
Health Education and Physical Education
|
November 29, 2025
|
Concept of Information Technology
Class 11
Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 11 half yearly board exam, scheduled to be held in both shifts:
|
Date
|
Shift
|
Subject
|
November 20, 2025
|
First Shift
|
English
|
November 21, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Science
|
November 22, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Physics, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature
|
November 23, 2025
|
Sunday holiday
|
November 24, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, History
|
November 25, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Elective Mathematics
|
Second Shift
|
Geography
|
November 26, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Agricultural Biology, Biology, Political Science, Typing-English
|
Second Shift
|
Public administration
|
November 27, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Sanskrit Literature, Agricultural Science
|
Second Shift
|
Painting and Typewriting in Hindi
|
November 28, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Computer Science
|
Second Shift
|
Home Science
|
November 29, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Golden India after Independence
|
Second Shift
|
Economics
|
November 30, 2025
|
Sunday Holiday
|
December 1, 2025
|
First Shift
|
English Literature
|
Second Shift
|
Sociology
Class 12
Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 12 half yearly board exam, scheduled to be held in both shifts:
|
Date
|
Shift
|
Subject
|
November 20, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
English
|
November 21, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
Hindi
|
November 22, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Physics, Accountancy, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature
|
November 24, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, History
|
November 26, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Public Administration
|
Second Shift
|
Agricultural Biology, Biology, Political Science and Typewriting Hindi
|
November 27, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Painting and Typewriting English
|
Second Shift
|
Sanskrit Literature and Agricultural Science
|
November 28, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Home Science
|
Second Shift
|
Computer Science
|
November 29, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Golden Era after Independence
|
December 1, 2025
|
First Shift
|
Sociology
|
Second Shift
|
English Literature
RBSE Half Yearly Board Schedule 2026 Official Date Sheet
