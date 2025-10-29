Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

RBSE Date Sheet 2025: Rajasthan Board Released Class 9th,10th 11th and 12th Half Yearly Time Table; Download PDF Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 29, 2025, 13:02 IST

RBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: The Rajasthan Directorate of Secondary Education released the RBSE Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th half-yearly date sheet on October 29, 2025. The exams will be held offline from November 20 to December 1, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RBSE Class 9 to 12 half yearly date sheet released today, October 29, 2025.
RBSE Class 9 to 12 half yearly date sheet released today, October 29, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • RBSE Class 9 to 12 half yearly date sheet released today, October 29, 2025.
  • The schedule is released for classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.
  • The exam dates are from November 20 to December 1, 2025.

RBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: Rajasthan Directorate of Secondary Education has released the RBSE Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th half yearly date sheet today, October 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the detailed schedule of the half-yearly exam. The exams will begin from November 20, 2025 till December 1, 2025 in offline mode. 

RBSE Exam Shifts 2025

The RBSE Exams will be held from November 20, 2025 for four classes in different shifts. Check the following table carrying the important details of the exam: 

Class 

Exam shift 

Exam timing 

Class 9

First shift

9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

Class 10

Second shift 

1:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Class 11

Both 

9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

1:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Class 12

Both 

9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

1:15 PM - 4:30 PM

RBSE Half Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2026

Students can check the RBSE time table 2025 class-wise here:

Class 9 

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 9 half yearly board exam: 

Date

Subject

November 20, 2025

English

November 21, 2025

Science

November 22, 2025

Hindi

November 23, 2025

Sunday holiday

November 24, 2025

Social Science

November 25, 2025

Third Language (Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Urdu)

November 26, 2025

Freedom Movement and Bravery Tradition of Rajasthan

November 27, 2025

Mathematics

November 28, 2025

Health Education and Physical Education

November 29, 2025

Concept of Information Technology

Class 10

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 10 half yearly board exam: 

Date

Subject

November 20, 2025

English

November 21, 2025

Science

November 22, 2025

Hindi

November 23, 2025

Sunday holiday

November 24, 2025

Social Science

November 25, 2025

Third Language (Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Urdu)

November 26, 2025

Freedom Movement and Bravery Tradition of Rajasthan

November 27, 2025

Mathematics

November 28, 2025

Health Education and Physical Education

November 29, 2025

Concept of Information Technology

Class 11

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 11 half yearly board exam, scheduled to be held in both shifts: 

Date

Shift

Subject

November 20, 2025

First Shift

English

November 21, 2025

First Shift

Science

November 22, 2025

First Shift

Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Physics, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature

November 23, 2025

  

Sunday holiday

November 24, 2025

First Shift

Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, History

November 25, 2025

First Shift

Elective Mathematics
 

Second Shift

Geography

November 26, 2025

First Shift

Agricultural Biology, Biology, Political Science, Typing-English
 

Second Shift

Public administration

November 27, 2025

First Shift

Sanskrit Literature, Agricultural Science
 

Second Shift

Painting and Typewriting in Hindi

November 28, 2025

First Shift

Computer Science
 

Second Shift

Home Science

November 29, 2025

First Shift

Golden India after Independence
 

Second Shift

Economics

November 30, 2025

  

Sunday Holiday

December 1, 2025

First Shift

English Literature
 

Second Shift

Sociology

Class 12

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 12 half yearly board exam, scheduled to be held in both shifts: 

Date

Shift

Subject

November 20, 2025

Second Shift

English 

November 21, 2025

Second Shift

Hindi 

November 22, 2025

Second Shift

Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Physics, Accountancy, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature

November 24, 2025

Second Shift

Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, History

November 26, 2025

First Shift

Public Administration 
 

Second Shift

Agricultural Biology, Biology, Political Science and Typewriting Hindi

November 27, 2025

First Shift

Painting and Typewriting English 
 

Second Shift

Sanskrit Literature and Agricultural Science

November 28, 2025

First Shift

Home Science 
 

Second Shift

Computer Science 

November 29, 2025

First Shift

Golden Era after Independence 

December 1, 2025

First Shift

Sociology 
 

Second Shift

English Literature 

RBSE Half Yearly Board Schedule 2026 Official Date Sheet

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News