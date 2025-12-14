BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT
CUET PG 2026 Registration Begin at exams.nta.nic.in, Apply Until January 14

Dec 14, 2025, 12:52 IST

The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET PG 2026 registration and application process. As per the schedule released, the last date for candidates to register for the PG entrance exam is January 14. Check details here.

CUET PG 2026 Registration Begin at exams.nta.nic.in
Key Points

  • The last date for candidates to apply for CUET PG 2026 is January 14
  • CUET PG entrance exam to be held in March 2026
  • CUET PG 2026 to be conducted for a total of 157 subjects

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET PG 2026 online application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the CUET PG exams can check the registration and application schedule here. The last date for students to register for CUET PG is January 14, 2026.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET PG entrance exam in March 2026. The CUET PG 2026 entrance exam will be conducted in the computer-based mode across designated exam centres.  The complete schedule for subject-wise PG entrance exams will be released by the officials soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates applying for the PG entrance exam must make sure they check through the eligibility criteria before applying for the exams. CUET PG 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.

CUET PG 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

CUET PG 2026 Registration - Click Here

CUET PG 2026 Schedule 

The CUET PG 2026 registration and application window is now open. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

CUET PG applications commence December 14, 2025
Last date to apply January 14, 2026
Application correction January 18 to 20, 2026
Exam city slip To be issued later
CUET PG admit card To be issued later
CUET PG exam March 2026

CUET PG 2026 Steps to Register

The CUET PG 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website. Follow the steps given to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG section

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Fill out the application form

Step 7: Upload all required documents

Step 8: Submit the application fee

Step 9: Save and click on submit

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

