CUET PG 2026 Registration Begin at exams.nta.nic.in, Apply Until January 14

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET PG 2026 online application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the CUET PG exams can check the registration and application schedule here. The last date for students to register for CUET PG is January 14, 2026.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET PG entrance exam in March 2026. The CUET PG 2026 entrance exam will be conducted in the computer-based mode across designated exam centres. The complete schedule for subject-wise PG entrance exams will be released by the officials soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates applying for the PG entrance exam must make sure they check through the eligibility criteria before applying for the exams. CUET PG 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.