NABARD Grade A Notification 2025 Released for 91 Assistant Manager Posts- Check official PDF, IMP Date and More

NABARD Grade A Notification 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the short notice regarding the recruitment of Assistant Manager Grade A posts. A total of 91 Assistant Manager posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Rural Development Banking Sector, Legal Service and Protocol and Security Services.
The online application process will commence from November 08, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2025 at nabard.org.
NABARD Grade A Recruitment PDF 2025
The direct link to download the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 is also given below. This is an indicative notification and the detailed notification pdf regarding the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 will be uploaded on the official website with all the crucial details including important dates, selection process and others.
NABARD Assistant Manager 2025 Notification
The candidates can check the details of the Assistant Manager Grade A posts recruitment drive through the table given below:
Name of Recruitment Body
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)
Post Name
Assistant Manager 'Grade A' Posts
Number of Vacancies
91
NABARD Grade A Exam Online application opening date
November 08, 2025
NABARD Grade A Exam Online application closing date
November 30, 2025
Selection Process
Preliminary & Main Examination, Interview
Official Website
www.nabard.org
How to Apply For NABARD Assistant Manager 2025?
You can apply for 91 Assistant Manager Posts after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Go to the official website of NABARD-https://www.nabard.org/
- Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab and then go to the Assistant Manager Posts notice link
- Step 3: Provide all the crucial details to the concerned link.
- Step 4: Pay the requisite fee.
- Step 5: Download the final application form before sending.
