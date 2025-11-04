NABARD Grade A Notification 2025 Released for 91 Assistant Manager Posts- Check official PDF, IMP Date and More

NABARD Grade A Notification 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the short notice regarding the recruitment of Assistant Manager Grade A posts. A total of 91 Assistant Manager posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Rural Development Banking Sector, Legal Service and Protocol and Security Services.

The online application process will commence from November 08, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2025 at nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment PDF 2025

The direct link to download the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 is also given below. This is an indicative notification and the detailed notification pdf regarding the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 will be uploaded on the official website with all the crucial details including important dates, selection process and others.