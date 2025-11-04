SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

NABARD Grade A Notification 2025 Released for 91 Assistant Manager Posts- Check official PDF, IMP Date and More

By Manish Kumar
Nov 4, 2025, 13:08 IST

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the short notice regarding the 91 Assistant Manager Grade A posts in different disciplines including Rural Development Banking Sector, Legal Service and Protocol and Security Services. Check  eligibility, selection criteria and others. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NABARD Grade A Notification 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the short notice regarding the recruitment of Assistant Manager Grade A posts. A total of 91 Assistant Manager posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Rural Development Banking Sector, Legal Service and Protocol and Security Services.

The online application process will commence from November 08, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2025 at nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment PDF 2025

The direct link to download the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 is also given below. This is an indicative notification and the detailed notification pdf regarding the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 will be uploaded on the official website with all the crucial details including important dates, selection process and others.

NABARD Assistant Manager 2025 Notification

Download Here

NABARD Prelims Result 2024 Highlights 

The candidates can check the details of the Assistant Manager Grade A posts recruitment drive through the table given below:

Name of Recruitment Body

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

Post Name

Assistant Manager 'Grade A' Posts 

Number of Vacancies

91

NABARD Grade A Exam Online application opening date 

November 08, 2025

NABARD Grade A Exam Online application closing date 

November 30, 2025 

Selection Process

Preliminary & Main Examination, Interview

Official Website

www.nabard.org

How to Apply For NABARD Assistant Manager 2025?

You can apply for 91 Assistant Manager Posts after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of NABARD-https://www.nabard.org/
  • Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab and then go to the Assistant Manager Posts notice link
  • Step 3: Provide all the crucial details to the concerned link.
  • Step 4: Pay the requisite fee.
  • Step 5: Download the final application form before sending.


 

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News