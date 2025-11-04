Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
HBSE Secondary (HOS) September 2025 Result Out, Download Class 10 Scorecard at bseh.org.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 4, 2025, 11:53 IST

The Board of School Education Haryana has announced the Haryana Secondary Open School Examination Result 2025. Candidates can login with their roll number or name, mothers name, father name and date of birth or registration number and captcha to check the result at bseh.org.in

HBSE Open School Class 10 September 2025 Result Declared
Key Points

  • Haryana Board 10th Open School September 2025 Result Announced
  • Login using roll number or name, mothers name, father name and date of birth or registration number
  • HBSE Secondary HOS September 2025 Result at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Open School Result 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana has announced the Haryana Secondary Open School Examination Result 2025. Students can download the exam result through the link available on the official website bseh.org.in.

To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number or name, mothers name, fathers name, date of birth or registration number and captchaCandidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the HBSE Secondary Open School Exam Result 2025

HBSE Secondary HOS Exam Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Check HBSE 10th Open School September 2025 Result

The link for candidates to check the open school class 10 September 2025 result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE

Step 2: Click on the results section

Step 3: Click on the class 10 September 2025 Open School Result Link

Step 4: Enter the roll number or name, mothers name, father name and date of birth or registration number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years.
