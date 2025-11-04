HBSE Secondary (HOS) September 2025 Result Out, Download Class 10 Scorecard at bseh.org.in

Key Points
- Haryana Board 10th Open School September 2025 Result Announced
- Login using roll number or name, mothers name, father name and date of birth or registration number
- HBSE Secondary HOS September 2025 Result at bseh.org.in
HBSE 10th Open School Result 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana has announced the Haryana Secondary Open School Examination Result 2025. Students can download the exam result through the link available on the official website bseh.org.in.
To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number or name, mothers name, fathers name, date of birth or registration number and captcha. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the HBSE Secondary Open School Exam Result 2025
HBSE Secondary HOS Exam Result 2025 - Click Here
How to Check HBSE 10th Open School September 2025 Result
The link for candidates to check the open school class 10 September 2025 result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE
Step 2: Click on the results section
Step 3: Click on the class 10 September 2025 Open School Result Link
Step 4: Enter the roll number or name, mothers name, father name and date of birth or registration number
Step 5: The result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference
