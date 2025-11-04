MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-up Round Merit List OUT; Direct Link Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List today, November 4, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their eligibility at dme.mponline.gov.in. The updated list carries a list of 16,494 eligible candidates to participate in the mop-up round. Allotted candidates will need to report to their institutes between November 5 and 8, 2025.

DME has debarred a few candidates from the counselling process and removed 416 All India admitted candidates from the mop-up and following rounds of counselling.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: