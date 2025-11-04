SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links
News

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-up Round Merit List OUT; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 4, 2025, 19:40 IST

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List was released today, November 4, 2025. Candidates can check eligibility at dme.mponline.gov.in and must report to institutes between November 5-8, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List was released today, November 4, 2025.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List was released today, November 4, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List was released today, November 4, 2025.
  • Candidates can check eligibility at dme.mponline.gov.in.
  • Candidates must report to institutes between November 5-8, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List today, November 4, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their eligibility at dme.mponline.gov.in. The updated list carries a list of 16,494 eligible candidates to participate in the mop-up round. Allotted candidates will need to report to their institutes between November 5 and 8, 2025. 

DME has debarred a few candidates from the counselling process and removed 416 All India admitted candidates from the mop-up and following rounds of counselling.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to MP NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dme.mponline.gov.in

State 

Madhya Pradesh

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Medicine 

Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Merit list release date 

November 4, 2025

College verification dates 

November 5 and 8, 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Meri List

List of Documents for MP NEET Counselling 2025 

Candidates will need to carry the following documents for the MP NEET 2025 mop-up counselling:

  • Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)
  • NEET result/ NEET scorecard
  • Income certificate
  • NEET admit card
  • Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Domicile certificate
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News