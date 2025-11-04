MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-up Round Merit List OUT; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List was released today, November 4, 2025.
- Candidates can check eligibility at dme.mponline.gov.in.
- Candidates must report to institutes between November 5-8, 2025.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List today, November 4, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their eligibility at dme.mponline.gov.in. The updated list carries a list of 16,494 eligible candidates to participate in the mop-up round. Allotted candidates will need to report to their institutes between November 5 and 8, 2025.
DME has debarred a few candidates from the counselling process and removed 416 All India admitted candidates from the mop-up and following rounds of counselling.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to MP NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dme.mponline.gov.in
|
State
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Medicine
Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)
Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)
|
Merit list release date
|
November 4, 2025
|
College verification dates
|
November 5 and 8, 2025
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Meri List
List of Documents for MP NEET Counselling 2025
Candidates will need to carry the following documents for the MP NEET 2025 mop-up counselling:
- Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)
- NEET result/ NEET scorecard
- Income certificate
- NEET admit card
- Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Domicile certificate
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
