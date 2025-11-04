CAT Admit Card 2025: Forgot Login Credentials? Know How to Recover User ID or Password

CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. For which, the admit card will be released on November 05, 2025, on the official website of CAT, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. If you forget your User ID/Password, click the Forgot Password button on the Registered Candidate login window. The User ID & Password will be sent to your registered email address, and not to the registered mobile number.
How to Recover User ID and Password to Download the CAT Admit Card 2025?
The admit card is a mandatory document for the CAT exam 2025. In case candidates forget their User ID and password. They can follow the below-mentioned steps below to retrieve their login credentials.
Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Registered Candidate login for CAT 2025'
Step 3: Select the - Forgot User ID/Password option
Step 4: Enter the registered email ID and the security captcha code
Step 5: Click on Get user ID/password
Step 6: The new login credentials, i.e. user ID and password, will be sent to the registered email address
Step 7: Login using the newly generated details and then download the admit card online
Problems in downloading the CAT 2025 admit card
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the CAT admit card 2025. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
-
Close your Internet browser and try again.
-
Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
-
Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
-
Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Steps to Download the CAT Exam Hall Ticket 2025
Those aspiring to appear for the CAT 2025 exam need to login to the official website through their user ID and password. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Registered Candidate login for CAT 2025’ option available on the right side.
Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password to get login
Step 4: The candidate’s details will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the Download admit card link
Step 6: Download the Admit Card
Step 7: Print the Admit card.
CAT Admit Card 2025: Overview
IIM Kozhikode will issue the link to download the CAT admit card on November 05, 2025. The candidates must carry their admit cards on the exam day; failing to do so, the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Check out the key highlights regarding the CAT admit card
|
CAT Admit Card 2025: Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
|
Exam Name
|
Common Admission Test 2025
|
Admit Card Status
|
To be released
|
Admit Card Download Start Date
|
November 05, 2025
|
Admit Card Download End Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Official Website
|
iimcat.ac.in
