CAT Admit Card 2025: Forgot Login Credentials? Know How to Recover User ID or Password

CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. For which, the admit card will be released on November 05, 2025, on the official website of CAT, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. If you forget your User ID/Password, click the Forgot Password button on the Registered Candidate login window. The User ID & Password will be sent to your registered email address, and not to the registered mobile number.

How to Recover User ID and Password to Download the CAT Admit Card 2025?

The admit card is a mandatory document for the CAT exam 2025. In case candidates forget their User ID and password. They can follow the below-mentioned steps below to retrieve their login credentials.

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in