SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration Commence, Apply at mat.aima.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 4, 2025, 17:35 IST

The AIMA MAT December 2025 registration window open. Candidates applying for the December 2025 exams can apply through the link available on the official website - mat.aima.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration Commence
AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration Commence
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • AIMA MAT December 2025 PBT Registration closes on December 7
  • AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration closes on December 15
  • Register for the December 2025 exams at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT December 2025: All India Management Association has commenced the AIMA MAT December 2025 registration process. Candidates interested in appearing for the PBT and CBT mode exam can register through the link available on the official website.

The last date for candidates to apply for the AIMA MAT PBT mode exam is December 7, 2025 and the last date to apply for the CBT mode exam is December 15, 2025.

AIMA MAT PBT Exam December 2025 will be conducted on December 13, 2025 and the CBT exam will be conducted on December 21. Candidates can apply for both the exams through the link available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply. 

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration - Click Here

AIMA MAT December 2025 Exam Schedule

Candidates applying can  check the MAT 2025 PBT and CBT mode exam schedule below

PBT: Paper Based Test

Registration Closes

7 December 2025

Admit Card Release

10 December 2025

Test Date

13 December 2025

CBT: Computer Based Test

Registration Closes

15 December 2025

Admit Card Release

18 December 2025

Test Date

21 December 2025

AIMA MAT December 2025 Exam - Documents Required

Students applying for the AIMA MAT December 2025 exams need to have the following documents ready with them for applications

  • Valid Email ID

  • Scanned Photo

  • Scanned signature

  • Personal and Educational Qualification details

  • Debit/ Credit Card, New Banking, UPI details

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News