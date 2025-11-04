AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration Commence, Apply at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT December 2025: All India Management Association has commenced the AIMA MAT December 2025 registration process. Candidates interested in appearing for the PBT and CBT mode exam can register through the link available on the official website.

The last date for candidates to apply for the AIMA MAT PBT mode exam is December 7, 2025 and the last date to apply for the CBT mode exam is December 15, 2025.

AIMA MAT PBT Exam December 2025 will be conducted on December 13, 2025 and the CBT exam will be conducted on December 21. Candidates can apply for both the exams through the link available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply.

AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration - Click Here

AIMA MAT December 2025 Exam Schedule

Candidates applying can check the MAT 2025 PBT and CBT mode exam schedule below