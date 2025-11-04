AIMA MAT December 2025 Registration Commence, Apply at mat.aima.in

Key Points
- AIMA MAT December 2025 PBT Registration closes on December 7
- AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration closes on December 15
- Register for the December 2025 exams at mat.aima.in
AIMA MAT December 2025: All India Management Association has commenced the AIMA MAT December 2025 registration process. Candidates interested in appearing for the PBT and CBT mode exam can register through the link available on the official website.
The last date for candidates to apply for the AIMA MAT PBT mode exam is December 7, 2025 and the last date to apply for the CBT mode exam is December 15, 2025.
AIMA MAT PBT Exam December 2025 will be conducted on December 13, 2025 and the CBT exam will be conducted on December 21. Candidates can apply for both the exams through the link available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply.
AIMA MAT December 2025 Exam Schedule
Candidates applying can check the MAT 2025 PBT and CBT mode exam schedule below
PBT: Paper Based Test
|
Registration Closes
|
7 December 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
10 December 2025
|
Test Date
|
13 December 2025
CBT: Computer Based Test
|
Registration Closes
|
15 December 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
18 December 2025
|
Test Date
|
21 December 2025
AIMA MAT December 2025 Exam - Documents Required
Students applying for the AIMA MAT December 2025 exams need to have the following documents ready with them for applications
-
Valid Email ID
-
Scanned Photo
-
Scanned signature
-
Personal and Educational Qualification details
-
Debit/ Credit Card, New Banking, UPI details
