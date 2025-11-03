[LIVE] SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Shortly at sbi.co.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2025 soon on its official website. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written examination for Junior Associate can check and download the results on the official website -sbi.bank.in. SBI had conducted the written exam on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 aiming to recruit a total of 6,589 vacancies across the country. The result will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download

Once released, candidates can download the result pdf after using their login credentials to the link on the official website. You can get the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download here in this story.

SBI Clerk Result 2025: Overview

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be released in the PDF format for Junior Associate posts. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted for a total of 6589 Vacancies in different branches across the country. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Component Details Exam Name SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025 Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Prelims Exam Dates September 20, 21 & 27, 2025 Expected Result Date Soon Result Format PDF Official website sbi.co.in Mains Exam Tentative Date Late November or Early December 2025

How to Download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-