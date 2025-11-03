Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
[LIVE] SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Shortly at sbi.co.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Nov 3, 2025, 15:26 IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The SBI Clerk Result 2025 is expected to be released soon by State Bank of India (SBI) for Junior Associate on its official website. The written exam was held on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 for a total of 6,589 vacancies across the country. Check all details here. 

Check all details about SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025
HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI Clerk Result 2025: Where to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 when released?
  • SBI Clerk Result 2025: Check the SBI Clerk Result 2025 result date and all details here.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2025 soon on its official website. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written examination for Junior Associate can check and download the results on the official website -sbi.bank.in. SBI had conducted the written exam on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 aiming to recruit a total of 6,589 vacancies across the country. The result will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download

Once released, candidates can download the result pdf after using their login credentials to the link on the official website. You can get the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download here in this story.

SBI Clerk Result 2025: Overview

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be released in the PDF format for  Junior Associate posts. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted for a total of 6589 Vacancies in different branches across the country. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Component 

Details

Exam Name

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Prelims Exam Dates

September 20, 21 & 27, 2025

Expected Result Date

Soon

Result Format

PDF 

Official website

sbi.co.in

Mains Exam Tentative Date

Late November or Early December 2025

How to Download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the Official Website of State Bank of India- sbi.co.in.
  • Go to the “Careers” section on the home page.
  • Now click on the careers button and find the SBI Clerk Recruitment Link
  • Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF
  • Open the PDF and search for your roll number using Ctrl+F.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Nov 3, 2025, 15:26 IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2025 Live: What’s next after SBI Clerk Result 2025 Out?

    All those candidates who clear the prelims exam for Junior Associate posts, will have to appear in the second stage (mains examination) followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

  • Nov 3, 2025, 13:45 IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2025 Live: In which format the result will be announced?

    The result will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.


  • Nov 3, 2025, 13:29 IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2025 Live: How many posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive?

    A total of 6,589  Junior Associate posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for various branches spreading under State Bank of India (SBI) across the country. 


