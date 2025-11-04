SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Clerk Prelims Expected State-Wise Cut Off Marks and Previous Trends Here

SBI Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly announce SBI Clerk Result 2025 on its official website. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on September 20, 21, and 27 to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. Thousands of aspirants have appeared for the exam and are now eagerly waiting for the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 to assess their chances of qualifying for the next stage. SBI Clerk Cut Off is the minimum qualifying marks that candidates must secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. Those who will secure above the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Mains exam, scheduled for November 15 & 16. The State Bank of India will issue SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 after the result declaration. It will be released separately for all states and categories. Since the cut off is yet to be announced, you can check the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 to gauge your chances of qualifying.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 SBI will soon announce SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 along with the SBI Clerk Result. It will be released in PDF format at sbi.co.in. The cut off marks are determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and previous year cut off trends. SBI Clerk Result 2025 To Be Released Soon As per the past trends, SBI will soon announce SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result pdf using their registration number and password. Check SBI Clerk Result 2025 Latest Updates SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) releases cutoff marks on its official website after the exam result is declared. These cutoff marks vary for different categories, like unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST and PwD. So, candidates can check the cutoff for their specific category to see if they made it not. Tabulated below are the UPPSC Staff Nurse expected cut off marks for each category.

SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 States/UT Expected Cut Off (Out of 100) Andhra Pradesh 65 – 70 Arunachal Pradesh 45 – 55 Assam 60 – 67 Bihar 47 – 55 Chhattisgarh 55 – 62 Chandigarh 62 – 68 Delhi 65 – 72 Gujarat 47 – 55 Haryana 63 – 70 Himachal Pradesh 67 – 73 Jammu & Kashmir 64 – 70 Jharkhand 50 – 57 Karnataka 65 – 73 Kerala 64 – 72 Madhya Pradesh 60 – 68 Maharashtra 60 – 68 Manipur 35 – 45 Meghalaya 55 – 63 Mizoram/Nagaland 40 – 50 Odisha 70 – 78 Punjab 65 – 72 Rajasthan 60 – 68 Sikkim 55 – 62 Tamil Nadu 55 – 63 Telangana 55 – 62 Tripura 60 – 65 Uttar Pradesh 60 – 67 Uttarakhand 65 – 72 West Bengal 68 – 75

Also, check: SBI Clerk Syllabus

SBI Clerk Shift Timings

SBI Clerk English Questions SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025: State-Wise and Category-Wise Marks Prelims is the first and foremost stage that candidates must clear to proceed further in the recruitment process. As per the candidates’ feedback, the cut off marks is likely to range between 75 and 45 across categories. You can check SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 for all states and categories in the table below. States/UT General EWS OBC SC ST Chhattisgarh 28–32 0–2 28–32 28–32 28–32 Andaman & Nicobar 30–34 30–34 30–34 30–34 27–30 Sikkim 38–42 2–6 38–41 38–41 37–40 Manipur 35–39 3–7 35–39 35–39 35–39 Bihar 45–50 45–49 45–49 42–46 37–41 Maharashtra 42–47 43–46 42–46 42–46 38–42 Jharkhand 40–44 37–40 40–44 38–41 40–44 Gujarat 45–49 45–49 45–49 45–49 24–28 Tamil Nadu 53–57 35–39 53–57 53–57 54–57 Meghalaya 52–56 52–56 52–56 52–56 52–56 Punjab 58–62 53–57 55–59 47–51 58–62 Rajasthan 57–61 57–61 57–61 55–59 45–49 Assam 58–62 28–32 56–60 56–60 38–42 Delhi 65–69 54–58 58–62 60–64 47–51 Haryana 62–66 62–66 62–66 51–55 62–66 Kerala 62–66 1–4 62–66 51–55 37–41 Madhya Pradesh 47–51 47–51 47–51 47–51 47–51 Odisha 62–66 50–54 62–66 53–57 40–43 Telangana 58–62 58–62 58–62 58–62 58–62 Karnataka 70–74 70–74 70–74 68–72 60–64 Andhra Pradesh 67–71 67–71 67–71 66–70 54–58 Arunachal Pradesh 67–71 67–71 66–70 66–70 54–58 Jammu 65–68 24–28 50–54 – – Chandigarh 63–67 43–47 53–57 58–62 63–67 Uttar Pradesh 59–63 59–64 60–64 54–58 48–48 Uttarakhand 62–66 53–58 62–66 49–53 52–56 West Bengal 59–63 0–2 44–48 50–54 41–45

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 PDF will be released shortly after the declaration of the SBI Clerk Result 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can download the state-wise and category-wise cut off marks to check their qualifying status. The PDF will comprise separate cut off marks for all states and categories. How to Check SBI Clerk Result and Cut Off 2025 Online Once released, you can easily download or check SBI Cut Off 2025 PDF by following the steps given below: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

Go to careers tab and click on the “SBI Clerk Result 2025” link available under the Latest Announcements section.

Log in using your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The SBI Clerk Result PDF 2025 will appear on the screen showing your qualifying status.

Download and save the cut off marks PDF for reference.

SBI Cut Off 2025: Factors Affecting the Clerk Cut Off Marks SBI takes several factors into consideration while determining the cut off marks. These factors are as follows: Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies generally lead to a higher cut off.

Difficulty Level of the Exam: Tougher papers usually result in a lower cut off. You can check SBI Clerk Difficulty Level for all shifts here.

Number of Applicants: A higher number of test-takers increases competition which results in higher cut off marks.

Category of the Candidate: Cut off marks differ for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories. SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off Analysing SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the tentative score they need to secure in Prelims and Mains exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, allowing them to set realistic target scores. Having a thorough knowledge of previous year cut off will help them in formulating an effective preparation strategy and clearing the exam with flying colours!

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024 SBI conducted Prelims exam on February 22, 27, and 28, 2025, and March 1. The state-wise cut off marks was released along with scorecard and final answer key. Check SBI Clerk Cut Off 2024 State-wise in the table below: States/UT General EWS OBC SC ST Andaman & Nicobar 32 32 32 32 28.25 Andhra Pradesh 68.75 68.75 68.75 68.75 56.5 Arunachal Pradesh 68.75 68.75 68.75 68.75 56.5 Assam 60.75 30.75 58 58.25 40.25 Bihar 47.25 47.25 47.25 44.75 39.25 Chhattisgarh 29.5 0.00 29.5 29.5 29.5 Chandigarh 65.25 45.25 55.25 60 65.25 Delhi 67 56.75 60.75 62 49.50 Gujarat 47 47 47 47 25.75 Haryana 64 64 64 53.5 64 Himachal Pradesh 68.50 66.5 61.25 60.75 66.75 Jammu 66.50 26.25 51.75 Jharkhand 42.25 38.5 42.25 39.25 42.25 Karnataka 72.5 72.5 72.5 70.5 62.25 Kerala 64 2.50 64 53.75 39.75 Madhya Pradesh 49.25 49.25 49.25 49.25 49.25 Maharashtra 44.75 44.75 44.75 44.75 40 Meghalaya 54.75 54.75 54.75 54.75 53.5 Manipur 37 5.25 37 37 37 Odisha 64.25 52 64.25 55 41.5 Punjab 60.25 55 57 49.75 60.25 Rajasthan 59.5 59.5 59.5 57 47 Sikkim 39.75 3.5 39.75 39.75 38.5 Tamil Nadu 55.50 36.75 55.50 55.50 55.50 Telangana 60 60 60 60 60 Tripura 64 Uttar Pradesh 61.75 61.75 61.75 56 45.75 Uttarakhand 64.75 55.75 63.75 51.25 53.75 West Bengal 61.25 0.00 45.75 51.75 42.75