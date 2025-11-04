SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Clerk Prelims Expected State-Wise Cut Off Marks and Previous Trends Here

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 4, 2025, 17:46 IST

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 will be released shortly at sbi.co.in, along with the SBI Clerk Prelims Result. The exam was held on September 20, 21, and 27 to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. Meanwhile, you can check the state-wise SBI Clerk Expected and Previous Year Cut Off marks for all categories here.

SBI Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly announce SBI Clerk Result 2025 on its official website. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on September 20, 21, and 27 to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. Thousands of aspirants have appeared for the exam and are now eagerly waiting for the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 to assess their chances of qualifying for the next stage. 

SBI Clerk Cut Off is the minimum qualifying marks that candidates must secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. Those who will secure above the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Mains exam, scheduled for November 15 & 16.

The State Bank of India will issue SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 after the result declaration. It will be released separately for all states and categories. Since the cut off is yet to be announced, you can check the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 to gauge your chances of qualifying.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025

SBI will soon announce SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 along with the SBI Clerk Result. It will be released in PDF format at sbi.co.in. The cut off marks are determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and previous year cut off trends.

SBI Clerk Result 2025 To Be Released Soon

As per the past trends, SBI will soon announce SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result pdf using their registration number and password. 

Check SBI Clerk Result 2025 Latest Updates

SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025

States/UT

Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)

Andhra Pradesh

65 – 70

Arunachal Pradesh

45 – 55

Assam

60 – 67

Bihar

47 – 55

Chhattisgarh

55 – 62

Chandigarh

62 – 68

Delhi

65 – 72

Gujarat

47 – 55

Haryana

63 – 70

Himachal Pradesh

67 – 73

Jammu & Kashmir

64 – 70

Jharkhand

50 – 57

Karnataka

65 – 73

Kerala

64 – 72

Madhya Pradesh

60 – 68

Maharashtra

60 – 68

Manipur

35 – 45

Meghalaya

55 – 63

Mizoram/Nagaland

40 – 50

Odisha

70 – 78

Punjab

65 – 72

Rajasthan

60 – 68

Sikkim

55 – 62

Tamil Nadu

55 – 63

Telangana

55 – 62

Tripura

60 – 65

Uttar Pradesh

60 – 67

Uttarakhand

65 – 72

West Bengal

68 – 75

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025: State-Wise and Category-Wise Marks

Prelims is the first and foremost stage that candidates must clear to proceed further in the recruitment process. As per the candidates’ feedback, the cut off marks is likely to range between 75 and 45 across categories. You can check SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 for all states and categories in the table below.

States/UT

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Chhattisgarh

28–32

0–2

28–32

28–32

28–32

Andaman & Nicobar

30–34

30–34

30–34

30–34

27–30

Sikkim

38–42

2–6

38–41

38–41

37–40

Manipur

35–39

3–7

35–39

35–39

35–39

Bihar

45–50

45–49

45–49

42–46

37–41

Maharashtra

42–47

43–46

42–46

42–46

38–42

Jharkhand

40–44

37–40

40–44

38–41

40–44

Gujarat

45–49

45–49

45–49

45–49

24–28

Tamil Nadu

53–57

35–39

53–57

53–57

54–57

Meghalaya

52–56

52–56

52–56

52–56

52–56

Punjab

58–62

53–57

55–59

47–51

58–62

Rajasthan

57–61

57–61

57–61

55–59

45–49

Assam

58–62

28–32

56–60

56–60

38–42

Delhi

65–69

54–58

58–62

60–64

47–51

Haryana

62–66

62–66

62–66

51–55

62–66

Kerala

62–66

1–4

62–66

51–55

37–41

Madhya Pradesh

47–51

47–51

47–51

47–51

47–51

Odisha

62–66

50–54

62–66

53–57

40–43

Telangana

58–62

58–62

58–62

58–62

58–62

Karnataka

70–74

70–74

70–74

68–72

60–64

Andhra Pradesh

67–71

67–71

67–71

66–70

54–58

Arunachal Pradesh

67–71

67–71

66–70

66–70

54–58

Jammu

65–68

24–28

50–54

Chandigarh

63–67

43–47

53–57

58–62

63–67

Uttar Pradesh

59–63

59–64

60–64

54–58

48–48

Uttarakhand

62–66

53–58

62–66

49–53

52–56

West Bengal

59–63

0–2

44–48

50–54

41–45

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 PDF will be released shortly after the declaration of the SBI Clerk Result 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can download the state-wise and category-wise cut off marks to check their qualifying status. The PDF will comprise separate cut off marks for all states and categories.

How to Check SBI Clerk Result and Cut Off 2025 Online

Once released, you can easily download or check SBI Cut Off 2025 PDF by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

  • Go to careers tab and click on the “SBI Clerk Result 2025” link available under the Latest Announcements section.

  • Log in using your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

  • The SBI Clerk Result PDF 2025 will appear on the screen showing your qualifying status.

  • Download and save the cut off marks PDF for reference.

SBI Cut Off 2025: Factors Affecting the Clerk Cut Off Marks

SBI takes several factors into consideration while determining the cut off marks. These factors are as follows:

  • Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies generally lead to a higher cut off.

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam: Tougher papers usually result in a lower cut off. You can check SBI Clerk Difficulty Level for all shifts here.

  • Number of Applicants: A higher number of test-takers increases competition which results in higher cut off marks.

  • Category of the Candidate: Cut off marks differ for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off

Analysing SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the tentative score they need to secure in Prelims and Mains exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, allowing them to set realistic target scores. Having a thorough knowledge of previous year cut off will help them in formulating an effective preparation strategy and clearing the exam with flying colours!

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024

SBI conducted Prelims exam on February 22, 27, and 28, 2025, and March 1. The state-wise cut off marks was released along with scorecard and final answer key. Check SBI Clerk Cut Off 2024 State-wise in the table below:

States/UT

General 

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Andaman & Nicobar 

32

32

32

32

28.25

Andhra Pradesh

68.75

68.75

68.75

68.75

56.5

Arunachal Pradesh

68.75

68.75

68.75

68.75

56.5

Assam

60.75

30.75

58

58.25

40.25

Bihar

47.25

47.25

47.25

44.75

39.25

Chhattisgarh

29.5

0.00

29.5

29.5

29.5

Chandigarh

65.25

45.25

55.25

60

65.25

Delhi

67

56.75

60.75

62

49.50

Gujarat

47

47

47

47

25.75

Haryana

64

64

64

53.5

64

Himachal Pradesh

68.50

66.5

61.25

60.75

66.75

Jammu

66.50

26.25

51.75

 

 

Jharkhand

42.25

38.5

42.25

39.25

42.25

Karnataka

72.5

72.5

72.5

70.5

62.25

Kerala

64

2.50

64

53.75

39.75

Madhya Pradesh

49.25

49.25

49.25

49.25

49.25

Maharashtra

44.75

44.75

44.75

44.75

40

Meghalaya

54.75

54.75

54.75

54.75

53.5

Manipur

37

5.25

37

37

37

Odisha

64.25

52

64.25

55

41.5

Punjab

60.25

55

57

49.75

60.25

Rajasthan

59.5

59.5

59.5

57

47

Sikkim

39.75

3.5

39.75

39.75

38.5

Tamil Nadu

55.50

36.75

55.50

55.50

55.50

Telangana

60

60

60

60

60

Tripura

64

 

 

 

 

Uttar Pradesh

61.75

61.75

61.75

56

45.75

Uttarakhand

64.75

55.75

63.75

51.25

53.75

West Bengal

61.25

0.00

45.75

51.75

42.75

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: What’s After Prelims Result?

After the declaration of the SBI Clerk Result 2025, candidates who meet the cut off criteria will be shortlisted for the Mains Examination. SBI Clerk Mains 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16.

