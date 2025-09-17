SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Timings 2025: Know Reporting Time, Exam Duration for All Shifts

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27 in four shifts across the country. The State Bank of India conducts this exam annually to shortlist eligible candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). For FY 2025, the officials have announced 6589 vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Prelims, Mains, and LPT (Local Language Proficiency Test). The first stage of the selection process, i.e., the Prelims Exam, will commence on September 20.
Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the exam; therefore, it will be conducted in four shifts at various designated centres across the country. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam duration is one hour, and the timings for the four shifts are as follows: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must report to the exam venue at least one hour before their shift timing. They can check their admit card for details regarding their shift and reporting time.
SBI Clerk Exam Timings 2025
The State Bank of India is all set to conduct SBI Clerk Prelims exam on September 20, 21 and 27 in four shifts. The shift timings for SBI Clerk 2025 exam are as follows:
Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Shift 2: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Shift 3: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Shift 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Candidates are advised to check their admit cards for the exact shift timing. It is crucial for candidates to adhere to the SBI Clerk Prelims reporting timings, as failure to do so may result in being denied entry to the examination hall.
SBI Clerk Prelims Shift Timings
SBI Clerk Prelims exam duration is one hour. It will be held on September 20, 21 and 27 in four shifts each day. Aspirants must reach at least one hour before their allotted shifts to complete the frisking and verification formalities. You can check SBI Clerk exam start and end time in the table below.
|
Shifts
|
Reporting Time
|
Handwriting Sample
|
Exam Start Time
|
Exam End Time
|
1
|
8 AM
|
8.55 AM - 9 AM
|
9 AM
|
10 AM
|
2
|
10.30 AM
|
11.25 AM - 11.30 AM
|
11.30 AM
|
12.30 PM
|
3
|
1 PM
|
1.55 PM - 2 PM
|
2 PM
|
3 PM
|
4
|
3.30 PM
|
4.25 PM - 4.30 PM
|
4.30 PM
|
5.30 PM
What is the Exam Date for SBI Clerk Prelims 2025?
As per the official notice, the SBI Clerk Prelims exam dates are September 20, 21 and 27. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. Candidates gearing up for the exam must learn the SBI Clerk Syllabus to increase their chances of qualifying.
SBI Clerk Reporting Time
The officials mentions the SBI clerk exam timings in the admit card. Candidates must reach the exam venue at least 2 hours before their designated time and shift to complete the identification verification formalities.
|
Shifts
|
Reporting Time
|
Shift 1
|
8 AM
|
Shift 2
|
10.30 AM
|
Shift 3
|
1 PM
|
Shift 4
|
3.30 PM
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Duration
As per the revised exam pattern, the exam duration of SBI Clerk prelims is 1 hour (60 minutes). It consists of English language, Numerical ability and Reasoning Ability sections. Candidates need to secure above the minimum qualifying marks to proceed to Mains exam.
SBI Clerk Exam Centres 2025
SBI Clerk is a national-level exam which is conducted in every state and UT. Check the list of exam cities where SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains will be conducted.
|
States/UT (Code)
|
Prelims & Mains Exam Centres
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands (11)
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh (12)
|
Anantpur, Guntur/Vijayawada, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh (13)
|
Naharlagun, Papumpare
|
Assam (14)
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar (15)
|
Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
|
Chandigarh (16)
|
Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh (17)
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur
|
Delhi NCR (18)
|
Delhi/ NCR (All NCR cities)
|
Goa (19)
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat (20)
|
Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, Anand/Vadodara, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat/Bardoli, Vadodara
|
Haryana (21)
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra
|
Himachal Pradesh (22)
|
Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Baddi, Solan, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir (23)
|
Baramullah, Jammu, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand (24)
|
Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka (25)
|
Bengaluru, Belgaum, Davangere, Gulbarga, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi
|
Kerala (26)
|
Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Kochi/Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Ladakh (27)
|
Leh, Kargil
|
Lakshadweep (28)
|
Kavaratti
|
Madhya Pradesh (29)
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra (30)
|
Ahilyanagar(Ahmednagar), Akola, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai/MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Solapur
|
Manipur (31)
|
Imphal, Churachandpur, Kakching
|
Meghalaya (32)
|
Shillong, Tura
|
Mizoram (33)
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland (34)
|
Dimapur, Kohima
|
Odisha (35)
|
Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Baripada, Pur
|
Puducherry (36)
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab (37)
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Moga, Phagwara
|
Rajasthan (38)
|
Ajmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
|
Sikkim (39)
|
Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu (40)
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar
|
Telangana (41)
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal
|
Tripura (42)
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh (43)
|
Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida & Greater Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand (44)
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal (45)
|
Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Siliguri, Burdwan, Bankura
List of Documents to Carry SBI Clerk Exam Centres
There are certain documents that candidates must carry to their exam centres to appear for SBI Clerk exam. Failing to procuring these documents will result in prohibition from entering the examination hall.
-
Printout of SBI Clerk Admit Card
-
Vaild ID proof
-
Recent passport size photographs
