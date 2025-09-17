SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Timings 2025: Know Reporting Time, Exam Duration for All Shifts

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27 in four shifts across the country. The State Bank of India conducts this exam annually to shortlist eligible candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). For FY 2025, the officials have announced 6589 vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Prelims, Mains, and LPT (Local Language Proficiency Test). The first stage of the selection process, i.e., the Prelims Exam, will commence on September 20. Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the exam; therefore, it will be conducted in four shifts at various designated centres across the country. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam duration is one hour, and the timings for the four shifts are as follows: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must report to the exam venue at least one hour before their shift timing. They can check their admit card for details regarding their shift and reporting time.

SBI Clerk Prelims Shift Timings SBI Clerk Prelims exam duration is one hour. It will be held on September 20, 21 and 27 in four shifts each day. Aspirants must reach at least one hour before their allotted shifts to complete the frisking and verification formalities. You can check SBI Clerk exam start and end time in the table below.

Shifts Reporting Time Handwriting Sample Exam Start Time Exam End Time 1 8 AM 8.55 AM - 9 AM 9 AM 10 AM 2 10.30 AM 11.25 AM - 11.30 AM 11.30 AM 12.30 PM 3 1 PM 1.55 PM - 2 PM 2 PM 3 PM 4 3.30 PM 4.25 PM - 4.30 PM 4.30 PM 5.30 PM What is the Exam Date for SBI Clerk Prelims 2025? As per the official notice, the SBI Clerk Prelims exam dates are September 20, 21 and 27. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. Candidates gearing up for the exam must learn the SBI Clerk Syllabus to increase their chances of qualifying. SBI Clerk Reporting Time The officials mentions the SBI clerk exam timings in the admit card. Candidates must reach the exam venue at least 2 hours before their designated time and shift to complete the identification verification formalities.

Shifts Reporting Time Shift 1 8 AM Shift 2 10.30 AM Shift 3 1 PM Shift 4 3.30 PM SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Duration As per the revised exam pattern, the exam duration of SBI Clerk prelims is 1 hour (60 minutes). It consists of English language, Numerical ability and Reasoning Ability sections. Candidates need to secure above the minimum qualifying marks to proceed to Mains exam. SBI Clerk Exam Centres 2025 SBI Clerk is a national-level exam which is conducted in every state and UT. Check the list of exam cities where SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains will be conducted. States/UT (Code) Prelims & Mains Exam Centres Andaman & Nicobar Islands (11) Port Blair Andhra Pradesh (12) Anantpur, Guntur/Vijayawada, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh (13) Naharlagun, Papumpare Assam (14) Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar (15) Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea Chandigarh (16) Mohali Chhattisgarh (17) Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur Delhi NCR (18) Delhi/ NCR (All NCR cities) Goa (19) Panaji Gujarat (20) Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, Anand/Vadodara, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat/Bardoli, Vadodara Haryana (21) Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh (22) Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Baddi, Solan, Una Jammu & Kashmir (23) Baramullah, Jammu, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand (24) Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka (25) Bengaluru, Belgaum, Davangere, Gulbarga, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi Kerala (26) Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Kochi/Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Ladakh (27) Leh, Kargil Lakshadweep (28) Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh (29) Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra (30) Ahilyanagar(Ahmednagar), Akola, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai/MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Solapur Manipur (31) Imphal, Churachandpur, Kakching Meghalaya (32) Shillong, Tura Mizoram (33) Aizawl Nagaland (34) Dimapur, Kohima Odisha (35) Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Baripada, Pur Puducherry (36) Puducherry Punjab (37) Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Moga, Phagwara Rajasthan (38) Ajmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Sikkim (39) Gangtok Tamil Nadu (40) Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar Telangana (41) Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal Tripura (42) Agartala Uttar Pradesh (43) Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida & Greater Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi Uttarakhand (44) Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee West Bengal (45) Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Siliguri, Burdwan, Bankura