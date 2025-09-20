SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check Prelims Exam Category Wise Qualifying Marks

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India began conducting the SBI Clerk exam on September 20 to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. The exam will be conducted on September 21 and 27 held in four shifts at various designated centres across the country. Thousands of candidates have applied and participated in the exam. Those who have already taken the test are now keen to know the SBI Clerk expected cutoff. The authorities decide the cut off marks based on total vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, and previous year cut off trends. SBI Clerk Prelims cut off marks represent the minimum scores required for candidates to qualify for Mains exam. Only those who meet or exceed the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off will be asked to appear for Mains exam, scheduled to be held in November 2025. Those who are planning to appear for the exam in upcoming shifts must check the cut off marks and modify their preparation strategy. Scroll on to know the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 for all categories and states.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 The State Bank of India successfully concluded the Day 1 of SBI Clerk exam in four shifts across the country. According to the detailed SBI Clerk Exam Analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, and the cut-off is expected to range between 75 and 45. Scroll down to check the SBI Clerk Prelims expected cut off marks for all states. Also, check: SBI Clerk Syllabus

Our subject-matter expert have predicted the expected SBI Clerk cut-off marks for each category after analysing the overall difficulty level of the exam. Individuals who are yet to appear for the exam must review the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off marks to refine their preparation strategy and evaluate their chances of qualifying. The state-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 is provided below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 States/UT Expected Cut Off (Out of 100) Andhra Pradesh 65 – 70 Arunachal Pradesh 45 – 55 Assam 60 – 67 Bihar 47 – 55 Chhattisgarh 55 – 62 Chandigarh 62 – 68 Delhi 65 – 72 Gujarat 47 – 55 Haryana 63 – 70 Himachal Pradesh 67 – 73 Jammu & Kashmir 64 – 70 Jharkhand 50 – 57 Karnataka 65 – 73 Kerala 64 – 72 Madhya Pradesh 60 – 68 Maharashtra 60 – 68 Manipur 35 – 45 Meghalaya 55 – 63 Mizoram/Nagaland 40 – 50 Odisha 70 – 78 Punjab 65 – 72 Rajasthan 60 – 68 Sikkim 55 – 62 Tamil Nadu 55 – 63 Telangana 55 – 62 Tripura 60 – 65 Uttar Pradesh 60 – 67 Uttarakhand 65 – 72 West Bengal 68 – 75

SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 Category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result announcement. The cut off is the minimum marks that candidates must secure to move on to the next stage of selection. SBI announced cut off marks for each state and category separately. Here, you can check the category-wise marks and prepare for SBI Clerk Mains exam accordingly. States/UT General EWS OBC SC ST Chhattisgarh 28–32 0–2 28–32 28–32 28–32 Andaman & Nicobar 30–34 30–34 30–34 30–34 27–30 Sikkim 38–42 2–6 38–41 38–41 37–40 Manipur 35–39 3–7 35–39 35–39 35–39 Bihar 45–50 45–49 45–49 42–46 37–41 Maharashtra 42–47 43–46 42–46 42–46 38–42 Jharkhand 40–44 37–40 40–44 38–41 40–44 Gujarat 45–49 45–49 45–49 45–49 24–28 Tamil Nadu 53–57 35–39 53–57 53–57 54–57 Meghalaya 52–56 52–56 52–56 52–56 52–56 Punjab 58–62 53–57 55–59 47–51 58–62 Rajasthan 57–61 57–61 57–61 55–59 45–49 Assam 58–62 28–32 56–60 56–60 38–42 Delhi 65–69 54–58 58–62 60–64 47–51 Haryana 62–66 62–66 62–66 51–55 62–66 Kerala 62–66 1–4 62–66 51–55 37–41 Madhya Pradesh 47–51 47–51 47–51 47–51 47–51 Odisha 62–66 50–54 62–66 53–57 40–43 Telangana 58–62 58–62 58–62 58–62 58–62 Karnataka 70–74 70–74 70–74 68–72 60–64 Andhra Pradesh 67–71 67–71 67–71 66–70 54–58 Arunachal Pradesh 67–71 67–71 66–70 66–70 54–58 Jammu 65–68 24–28 50–54 – – Chandigarh 63–67 43–47 53–57 58–62 63–67 Uttar Pradesh 59–63 59–64 60–64 54–58 48–48 Uttarakhand 62–66 53–58 62–66 49–53 52–56 West Bengal 59–63 0–2 44–48 50–54 41–45