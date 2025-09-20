SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check Prelims Exam Category Wise Qualifying Marks

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 20, 2025, 22:41 IST

SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025: The SBI Clerk Prelims is ongoing and will conclude on September 27 to fill 6589 vacancies. Thousands of candidates appeared, with the exam rated moderate in difficulty. Based on feedback, the expected cut-off is likely to range between 75 and 45 across categories.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India began conducting the SBI Clerk exam on September 20 to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. The exam will be conducted on September 21 and 27 held in four shifts at various designated centres across the country. Thousands of candidates have applied and participated in the exam. Those who have already taken the test are now keen to know the SBI Clerk expected cutoff. The authorities decide the cut off marks based on total vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, and previous year cut off trends.

SBI Clerk Prelims cut off marks represent the minimum scores required for candidates to qualify for Mains exam. Only those who meet or exceed the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off will be asked to appear for Mains exam, scheduled to be held in November 2025. Those who are planning to appear for the exam in upcoming shifts must check the cut off marks and modify their preparation strategy. Scroll on to know the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 for all categories and states.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025

The State Bank of India successfully concluded the Day 1 of SBI Clerk exam in four shifts across the country. According to the detailed SBI Clerk Exam Analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, and the cut-off is expected to range between 75 and 45. Scroll down to check the SBI Clerk Prelims expected cut off marks for all states.

SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025

Our subject-matter expert have predicted the expected SBI Clerk cut-off marks for each category after analysing the overall difficulty level of the exam. Individuals who are yet to appear for the exam must review the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off marks to refine their preparation strategy and evaluate their chances of qualifying. The state-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 is provided below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025

States/UT

Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)

Andhra Pradesh

65 – 70

Arunachal Pradesh

45 – 55

Assam

60 – 67

Bihar

47 – 55

Chhattisgarh

55 – 62

Chandigarh

62 – 68

Delhi

65 – 72

Gujarat

47 – 55

Haryana

63 – 70

Himachal Pradesh

67 – 73

Jammu & Kashmir

64 – 70

Jharkhand

50 – 57

Karnataka

65 – 73

Kerala

64 – 72

Madhya Pradesh

60 – 68

Maharashtra

60 – 68

Manipur

35 – 45

Meghalaya

55 – 63

Mizoram/Nagaland

40 – 50

Odisha

70 – 78

Punjab

65 – 72

Rajasthan

60 – 68

Sikkim

55 – 62

Tamil Nadu

55 – 63

Telangana

55 – 62

Tripura

60 – 65

Uttar Pradesh

60 – 67

Uttarakhand

65 – 72

West Bengal

68 – 75

SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 Category-wise

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result announcement. The cut off is the minimum marks that candidates must secure to move on to the next stage of selection. 

SBI announced cut off marks for each state and category separately. Here, you can check the category-wise marks and prepare for SBI Clerk Mains exam accordingly.

States/UT

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Chhattisgarh

28–32

0–2

28–32

28–32

28–32

Andaman & Nicobar

30–34

30–34

30–34

30–34

27–30

Sikkim

38–42

2–6

38–41

38–41

37–40

Manipur

35–39

3–7

35–39

35–39

35–39

Bihar

45–50

45–49

45–49

42–46

37–41

Maharashtra

42–47

43–46

42–46

42–46

38–42

Jharkhand

40–44

37–40

40–44

38–41

40–44

Gujarat

45–49

45–49

45–49

45–49

24–28

Tamil Nadu

53–57

35–39

53–57

53–57

54–57

Meghalaya

52–56

52–56

52–56

52–56

52–56

Punjab

58–62

53–57

55–59

47–51

58–62

Rajasthan

57–61

57–61

57–61

55–59

45–49

Assam

58–62

28–32

56–60

56–60

38–42

Delhi

65–69

54–58

58–62

60–64

47–51

Haryana

62–66

62–66

62–66

51–55

62–66

Kerala

62–66

1–4

62–66

51–55

37–41

Madhya Pradesh

47–51

47–51

47–51

47–51

47–51

Odisha

62–66

50–54

62–66

53–57

40–43

Telangana

58–62

58–62

58–62

58–62

58–62

Karnataka

70–74

70–74

70–74

68–72

60–64

Andhra Pradesh

67–71

67–71

67–71

66–70

54–58

Arunachal Pradesh

67–71

67–71

66–70

66–70

54–58

Jammu

65–68

24–28

50–54

Chandigarh

63–67

43–47

53–57

58–62

63–67

Uttar Pradesh

59–63

59–64

60–64

54–58

48–48

Uttarakhand

62–66

53–58

62–66

49–53

52–56

West Bengal

59–63

0–2

44–48

50–54

41–45

Factors Influencing SBI Clerk Cut Off Marks

The SBI Clerk cut-off marks are not fixed and vary every year depending on various factors, which are as follows:

  1. Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies raise the cut-off, while more vacancies may lower it.

  2. Number of Applicants: Higher participation increases competition and cut-off marks.

  3. Exam Difficulty Level: Tougher papers lower the cut-off; easier papers push it higher.

  4. Normalization of Marks: Adjusts scores across multiple shifts for fairness.

  5. Previous Year Trends: SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off acts as a benchmark.

  6. Category-wise Reservation: Different cut-offs are set for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.

  7. Candidate Performance: Strong overall performance leads to a higher cut-off.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

