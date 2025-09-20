SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check Prelims Exam Category Wise Qualifying Marks

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: The State Bank of India began conducting the SBI Clerk exam on September 20 to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies. The exam will be conducted on September 21 and 27 held in four shifts at various designated centres across the country. Thousands of candidates have applied and participated in the exam. Those who have already taken the test are now keen to know the SBI Clerk expected cutoff. The authorities decide the cut off marks based on total vacancies, difficulty level of the exam, and previous year cut off trends.
SBI Clerk Prelims cut off marks represent the minimum scores required for candidates to qualify for Mains exam. Only those who meet or exceed the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off will be asked to appear for Mains exam, scheduled to be held in November 2025. Those who are planning to appear for the exam in upcoming shifts must check the cut off marks and modify their preparation strategy. Scroll on to know the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 for all categories and states.
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025
The State Bank of India successfully concluded the Day 1 of SBI Clerk exam in four shifts across the country. According to the detailed SBI Clerk Exam Analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, and the cut-off is expected to range between 75 and 45. Scroll down to check the SBI Clerk Prelims expected cut off marks for all states.
SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025
Our subject-matter expert have predicted the expected SBI Clerk cut-off marks for each category after analysing the overall difficulty level of the exam. Individuals who are yet to appear for the exam must review the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off marks to refine their preparation strategy and evaluate their chances of qualifying. The state-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 is provided below.
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025
|
States/UT
|
Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
65 – 70
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
45 – 55
|
Assam
|
60 – 67
|
Bihar
|
47 – 55
|
Chhattisgarh
|
55 – 62
|
Chandigarh
|
62 – 68
|
Delhi
|
65 – 72
|
Gujarat
|
47 – 55
|
Haryana
|
63 – 70
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
67 – 73
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
64 – 70
|
Jharkhand
|
50 – 57
|
Karnataka
|
65 – 73
|
Kerala
|
64 – 72
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
60 – 68
|
Maharashtra
|
60 – 68
|
Manipur
|
35 – 45
|
Meghalaya
|
55 – 63
|
Mizoram/Nagaland
|
40 – 50
|
Odisha
|
70 – 78
|
Punjab
|
65 – 72
|
Rajasthan
|
60 – 68
|
Sikkim
|
55 – 62
|
Tamil Nadu
|
55 – 63
|
Telangana
|
55 – 62
|
Tripura
|
60 – 65
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
60 – 67
|
Uttarakhand
|
65 – 72
|
West Bengal
|
68 – 75
SBI Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 Category-wise
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result announcement. The cut off is the minimum marks that candidates must secure to move on to the next stage of selection.
SBI announced cut off marks for each state and category separately. Here, you can check the category-wise marks and prepare for SBI Clerk Mains exam accordingly.
|
States/UT
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Chhattisgarh
|
28–32
|
0–2
|
28–32
|
28–32
|
28–32
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
30–34
|
30–34
|
30–34
|
30–34
|
27–30
|
Sikkim
|
38–42
|
2–6
|
38–41
|
38–41
|
37–40
|
Manipur
|
35–39
|
3–7
|
35–39
|
35–39
|
35–39
|
Bihar
|
45–50
|
45–49
|
45–49
|
42–46
|
37–41
|
Maharashtra
|
42–47
|
43–46
|
42–46
|
42–46
|
38–42
|
Jharkhand
|
40–44
|
37–40
|
40–44
|
38–41
|
40–44
|
Gujarat
|
45–49
|
45–49
|
45–49
|
45–49
|
24–28
|
Tamil Nadu
|
53–57
|
35–39
|
53–57
|
53–57
|
54–57
|
Meghalaya
|
52–56
|
52–56
|
52–56
|
52–56
|
52–56
|
Punjab
|
58–62
|
53–57
|
55–59
|
47–51
|
58–62
|
Rajasthan
|
57–61
|
57–61
|
57–61
|
55–59
|
45–49
|
Assam
|
58–62
|
28–32
|
56–60
|
56–60
|
38–42
|
Delhi
|
65–69
|
54–58
|
58–62
|
60–64
|
47–51
|
Haryana
|
62–66
|
62–66
|
62–66
|
51–55
|
62–66
|
Kerala
|
62–66
|
1–4
|
62–66
|
51–55
|
37–41
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
47–51
|
47–51
|
47–51
|
47–51
|
47–51
|
Odisha
|
62–66
|
50–54
|
62–66
|
53–57
|
40–43
|
Telangana
|
58–62
|
58–62
|
58–62
|
58–62
|
58–62
|
Karnataka
|
70–74
|
70–74
|
70–74
|
68–72
|
60–64
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
67–71
|
67–71
|
67–71
|
66–70
|
54–58
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
67–71
|
67–71
|
66–70
|
66–70
|
54–58
|
Jammu
|
65–68
|
24–28
|
50–54
|
–
|
–
|
Chandigarh
|
63–67
|
43–47
|
53–57
|
58–62
|
63–67
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
59–63
|
59–64
|
60–64
|
54–58
|
48–48
|
Uttarakhand
|
62–66
|
53–58
|
62–66
|
49–53
|
52–56
|
West Bengal
|
59–63
|
0–2
|
44–48
|
50–54
|
41–45
Factors Influencing SBI Clerk Cut Off Marks
The SBI Clerk cut-off marks are not fixed and vary every year depending on various factors, which are as follows:
-
Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies raise the cut-off, while more vacancies may lower it.
-
Number of Applicants: Higher participation increases competition and cut-off marks.
-
Exam Difficulty Level: Tougher papers lower the cut-off; easier papers push it higher.
-
Normalization of Marks: Adjusts scores across multiple shifts for fairness.
-
Previous Year Trends: SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off acts as a benchmark.
-
Category-wise Reservation: Different cut-offs are set for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.
-
Candidate Performance: Strong overall performance leads to a higher cut-off.
