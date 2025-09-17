SBI Clerk English Questions 2025: Practice Important Questions With Solutions

SBI Clerk English Questions: SBI Clerk 2025 exam is just around the corner. It is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27 in four shifts each day. This national-level exam is one of the most sought-after competitive exams in India. Around 12.19 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to appear for 6589 vacancies. Cracking this exam requires a proper preparation strategy and consistent hard work. As the exam approaches, candidates must leave no stone unturned in their preparation. One of the most effective ways to practice is by solving as many SBI Clerk important questions and answers as possible. SBI Clerk exam comprises 100 objective-type questions from three sections: English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning. The paper includes 30 questions from English and 35 each from Numerical Ability and Reasoning. To support your preparation, we have provided important SBI Clerk English questions that are likely to appear in the exam. You should attempt these SBI Clerk English important questions and answers within the stipulated time to gain a real exam-like experience and improve your question-solving speed.

SBI Clerk English Questions The State Bank of India has included the English Language section in both the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains exams. Preparing for it thoroughly in one go will save both time and effort, allowing you to focus more on the other sections. This section is designed to assess candidates’ understanding of grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and verbal ability. Check: SBI Clerk Shift Timings

List of SBI Clerk English Questions and Answers As per the SBI Clerk syllabus, questions from the English section are usually based on topics such as Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para Jumbles, Error Spotting, Sentence Improvement, and Fill in the Blanks. Given below is a list of important English questions for the SBI Clerk 2025 exam. Question 1: The following sentence has been divided into parts. One of them may contain an error. Select the part that contains the error.

Had she studied (A)/ more attentively, she (B)/ will have cleared (C)/ the entrance test. (D)/ No error (a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) No error Question 2: The following sentence has been divided into parts. One of them may contain an error. Select the part that contains the error. The manager insisted (A)/ that the reports be submitted (B)/ before noon, as punctuality (C)/ was something he considered to be. (D)/ No error (a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) No error Question 3: Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blanks. The monk’s teachings, though ancient, still ______ relevance today and continue to ______ seekers across the globe. (a) retain, inspire (b) attain, infuse (c) detain, revive (d) reclaim, console (e) preserve, enlighten Question 4: The new policy areas (A) to improve (B) traffic congestion and reduce (C) air quality in urban aims (D).

(a) BDAC (b) CABD (c) DCBA (d) BADC (e) No rearrangement required Question 5: The doctor careful (A)/ examined the patient (B)/ and prescribed the necessary (C)/ medication for a speedy recovery. (D) (a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) No error Question 6: He carry the (A)/ heavy suitcase (B)/ up the stairs (C)/ without any help. (D) (a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) No error Questions 7 to 10: In each of the following questions, a sentence contains a highlighted phrase that may be grammatically incorrect. Choose the most appropriate option from the given alternatives to replace the highlighted phrase and correct the sentence. If the highlighted phrase is correct as it is, then choose “No replacement required” as the correct answer. 7. She put up her scarf carefully, enjoying the warmth it provided her. (a) kept (b) bought (c) adjusted

(d) made (e) No replacement required 8. Tanusha felt driven away, as if struck by an unexpected earthquake. (a) adored (b) elated (c) fenced (d) shaken (e) No replacement required 9. She carefully book into the antique vase on the wooden shelf, ensuring it wouldn't tip over. (a) refused (b) placed (c) misplaced (d) returned (e) No replacement required 10. Sun set behind hills, air chilled, and children look after for comfort and company. (a) huddled (b) packed (c) flowed (d) spiced (e) No replacement required Directions 11 to 13: For the following question, a sentence is provided with three highlighted words that may be incorrectly positioned. Choose the correct sequence to rearrange these words, ensuring the sentence is both grammatically and contextually correct. Question 11: A boost (A) compliment is a great genuine (B) to self-esteem because it will certainly make someone feel a lot better (C).