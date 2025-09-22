RSMSSB 4th Grade Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Grade 4 recruitment exam on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025 across 38 districts of the state. Over 21.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and are now eagerly waiting for the release of the official cut off marks. The RSMSSB 4th Grade Cut Off 2025 will be published along with the result on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut off represents the minimum qualifying marks that candidates must secure to clear the exam. It is determined after considering multiple factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty level, and total vacancies available. चतुर्थ श्रेणी भर्ती परीक्षा संपन्न हुई, इस परीक्षा को 19 से 21 सितंबर तक 38 जिलों में आयोजित किया गया। 85.9% यानि 21.17 लाख कैंडिडेट्स ने ये परीक्षा दी। बेहद संतोषजनक उपस्थिति थी। कैंडिडेट्स ने अच्छे अनुशासन और पूर्ण सहयोग का उदाहरण पेश किया जो काबिले तारीफ है। Well done all! pic.twitter.com/8zLSggMrUz — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) September 21, 2025

RSMSSB 4th Grade Cut Off 2025 Rajasthan 4th Grade Cut Off 2025 will be released soon along with the result and final answer key on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to secure a place in the merit list. Candidates must score equal to or more than the cut off marks to qualify for the next stage of recruitment. Since, Rajasthan Grade D Cut Off 2025 is yet to released, you can check the expected and previous year cut off marks to anticipate your chances of qualifying. Rajasthan 4th Grade Cut Off 2025 Overview The Rajasthan Group D recruitment process involves two stages: Written Exam and Document Verification. Aspirants who will qualify written exam will be eligible to appear for document verification. Individuals possessing all the required documents and fulfilling the eligibility parameters will be recruited for 53749 vacancies for Fourth Class Employees.

Particulars Details Exam Name RSMSSB Grade 4 Exam 2025 Conducting Body Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Exam Dates 19 to 21 September 2025 Total Candidates Registered Around 24 Lakh Total Candidates Appeared 21.7 Lakh Vacancies 53,749 Mode of Exam Offline Also, check: Rajasthan Grade 4 Syllabus

Rajasthan 4th Grade Expected Cut Off 2025 Subject-matter experts predicted Rajasthan 4th Grade Expected Cut Off after reviewing candidate feedback and analysing the overall difficulty level of Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper. These insights will give candidates a basic idea whether they are qualified to appear for the next selection stage.

The RSMSSB Grade 4 Cut Off is expected to range between 80 and 60. Check Rajasthan Grade 4 Expected Cut Off for all categories in the table below. Category Expected Cut Off Marks General (UR) 75-80 Other Backward Class (OBC) 70-75 Scheduled Caste (SC) 65-70 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 60-65 When will Rajasthan 4th Grade Cut Off 2025 be released? The cut off will be released along with the result declaration and final merit list. It will be released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. What is the expected cut off for Rajasthan 4th Grade 2025? For General category, the RSMSSB Grade 4 expected cut off is 75–80 marks. You can refer to the table provided in the article to know category-wise expected cut off marks. Where can I check Rajasthan Grade IV Cut Off? You can check it on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.