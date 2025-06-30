RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025: Check Rajasthan Village Development Officer Exam Pattern, Download Syllabus PDF

RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 850 vacancies for the Village Development Officer (VDO) post. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts till July 18, 2025. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam, followed by a document verification round. As per the official notification, the written exam is scheduled for August 31, 2025. With the exam approaching, aspirants must check the Rajasthan VDO syllabus and commence their preparation accordingly.
Rajasthan VDO Syllabus comprises key subjects namely, language, mathematics, general knowledge, geography, agriculture knowledge, history & culture of Rajasthan, and basic computer. Learn the detailed syllabus for all subjects here.
RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Village Development Officer (VDO) post in the official notification PDF. Here are the key highlights for the RSMSSB VDO syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Village Development Officer (VDO)
|
Vacancies
|
850
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Document Verification
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Question Type
|
Objective-type
|
Number of Questions
|
160
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates must access the RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025 to determine all the exam-specific topics and align their strategy accordingly. It can simplify their exam preparation and help them focus only on the relevant areas. Get the direct link to download the Rajasthan VDO syllabus PDF below:
Rajasthan VDO Syllabus PDF Download
RSMSSB VDO Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must check the RSMSSB VDO exam pattern to gain insights into exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The written exam will be conducted offline (OMR-based), comprising 160 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours. There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in the exam. Check the detailed Rajasthan VDO exam pattern shared below for reference purposes:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Language Knowledge (General Hindi, English)
|
160
|
200
|
3 hours
|
Mathematics
|
General Knowledge
|
Geography and Natural Resources
|
Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan
|
History and Culture of Rajasthan
|
Basic Computer
Rajasthan VDO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
The Rajasthan VDO syllabus is divided into various subjects, including language, mathematics, general knowledge, geography, agriculture knowledge, history & culture of Rajasthan, and basic computer. Mastering topics across all the subjects can help you perform well in the upcoming written exam. Check the subject-wise Rajasthan VDO syllabus shared below:
RSMSSB VDO Syllabus for Language Knowledge
The language knowledge section is divided into two parts, i.e. General Hindi and English. It is designed to evaluate candidates' grammar concepts, vocabulary skills, and reading comprehension. Given below are the important topics for each section:
Rajasthan VDO Syllabus for Mathematics
The mathematics section aims to evaluate aspirants’ numerical aptitude, question-solving skills, number knowledge, and calculation speed. Given below are the important topics for the Mathematics section:
- Decimals and Fractions
- Percentage
- Ratio and Proportions
- Average
- Interest
- Profit and Loss
- Discount
- Time and Distance
- Compound Interest
- Geometric Structures, etc
RSMSSB VDO Syllabus for General Knowledge
The general knowledge section is divided into two parts, i.e. current events and general science. The questions will be based on general awareness about the events happening around the world and assess the understanding of science. The list of important topics is as follows:
- Major Contemporary issues and events at the international, national, and state levels and the organisations, personalities, and institutions related to them.
- Knowledge of electronics, telecommunication, satellite, and other similar issues.
Rajasthan VDO Syllabus for Geography and Natural Resources
The Geography section evaluates candidates' understanding of geographical areas, ecology, wildlife, forest conservation, and other related topics. The list of important topics is as follows:
- Broad Geographical areas of world, important places, rivers, mountains, continents
- Environment and wildlife of India
- Ecology
- Geographic landscape of Rajasthan
- Climate
- Vegetation
- Natural Resources of Rajasthan minerals and mines
- Wildlife and Forest Conservation
- Conventional and Non-Conventional Sources of Energy, etc
RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025 Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan
We have shared below the Rajasthan VDO syllabus for Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan for reference purposes:
- Food and Commercial Crops of Rajasthan
- Agriculture-based industries
- Major irrigation and river valley projects
- Wasteland and Drought Area Development Projects
- Industries based on raw materials
- Mineral-Based Industries
- Small and Village industries
- Export materials
- Rajasthan Handicrafts
- Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions, etc
Rajasthan VDO Syllabus for History and Culture of Rajasthan
Given below is the detailed RSMSSB VDO syllabus for History and Culture of Rajasthan to simplify candidates’ preparation:
- Medieval Background
- Socioeconomic life and organisation
- Freedom Movement
- Political Unity
- Music, Dance, and Drama
- Religious beliefs, folk traditions, poets, heroes, etc
- Crafts
- Festivals, customs, costumes, ornaments, especially tribal and tribes
RSMSSB VDO Syllabus for Basic Computer
The computer section aims to evaluate aspirants’ basic computer concepts and other related terms. Given below are the important topics for the basic computer section:
- Characteristics of Computers.
- Computer Organization including RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software
- Relationship between Hardware & Software.
- Operating System
- MS-Office (Exposure of word, Excel/Spread Sheet, Power Point)
How to Cover RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025?
The RSMSSB VDO preparation demands smart planning, consistency, and the right resources. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written exam:
- Review the syllabus thoroughly to identify the important chapters.
- Choose the right set of books to cover the basics and core topics
- Solve mocks and PYQs to check where your preparation stands.
- Prepare short notes for quick revision of key chapters.
Best Books for Rajasthan VDO Syllabus
There is a wide range of RSMSSB VDO books out there to prepare for the written exam. The right books are those that help you cover the entire syllabus without any conceptual confusion. Check the list of books for the Rajasthan VDO preparation shared below:
- General Knowledge by Lucent
- Geography of Rajasthan by Dr. L. R. Bhalla
- Economy of Rajasthan by Laxminarayan Nathuramka
- History of medieval india & History of Modern India by R S SHARMA
- Objective General English by SP Bakshi
- Universal Samanya Hindi Book by Rajpal Singh
