RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025: Check Rajasthan Village Development Officer Exam Pattern, Download Syllabus PDF

RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 850 vacancies for the Village Development Officer (VDO) post. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts till July 18, 2025. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam, followed by a document verification round. As per the official notification, the written exam is scheduled for August 31, 2025. With the exam approaching, aspirants must check the Rajasthan VDO syllabus and commence their preparation accordingly. Rajasthan VDO Syllabus comprises key subjects namely, language, mathematics, general knowledge, geography, agriculture knowledge, history & culture of Rajasthan, and basic computer. Learn the detailed syllabus for all subjects here. RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Village Development Officer (VDO) post in the official notification PDF. Here are the key highlights for the RSMSSB VDO syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference: Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Post Name Village Development Officer (VDO) Vacancies 850 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification Exam Mode Offline Question Type Objective-type Number of Questions 160 Negative Marking Yes Also, check: Rajasthan VDO Apply Online link for 850 vacancies RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must access the RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025 to determine all the exam-specific topics and align their strategy accordingly. It can simplify their exam preparation and help them focus only on the relevant areas. Get the direct link to download the Rajasthan VDO syllabus PDF below:

Rajasthan VDO Syllabus PDF Download RSMSSB VDO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the RSMSSB VDO exam pattern to gain insights into exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The written exam will be conducted offline (OMR-based), comprising 160 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours. There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in the exam. Check the detailed Rajasthan VDO exam pattern shared below for reference purposes: Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Language Knowledge (General Hindi, English) 160 200 3 hours Mathematics General Knowledge Geography and Natural Resources Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan History and Culture of Rajasthan Basic Computer

Rajasthan VDO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The Rajasthan VDO syllabus is divided into various subjects, including language, mathematics, general knowledge, geography, agriculture knowledge, history & culture of Rajasthan, and basic computer. Mastering topics across all the subjects can help you perform well in the upcoming written exam. Check the subject-wise Rajasthan VDO syllabus shared below: RSMSSB VDO Syllabus for Language Knowledge The language knowledge section is divided into two parts, i.e. General Hindi and English. It is designed to evaluate candidates' grammar concepts, vocabulary skills, and reading comprehension. Given below are the important topics for each section: Rajasthan VDO Syllabus for Mathematics The mathematics section aims to evaluate aspirants’ numerical aptitude, question-solving skills, number knowledge, and calculation speed. Given below are the important topics for the Mathematics section:

Decimals and Fractions

Percentage

Ratio and Proportions

Average

Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Time and Distance

Compound Interest

Geometric Structures, etc RSMSSB VDO Syllabus for General Knowledge The general knowledge section is divided into two parts, i.e. current events and general science. The questions will be based on general awareness about the events happening around the world and assess the understanding of science. The list of important topics is as follows: Major Contemporary issues and events at the international, national, and state levels and the organisations, personalities, and institutions related to them.

Knowledge of electronics, telecommunication, satellite, and other similar issues. Rajasthan VDO Syllabus for Geography and Natural Resources The Geography section evaluates candidates' understanding of geographical areas, ecology, wildlife, forest conservation, and other related topics. The list of important topics is as follows:

Broad Geographical areas of world, important places, rivers, mountains, continents

Environment and wildlife of India

Ecology

Geographic landscape of Rajasthan

Climate

Vegetation

Natural Resources of Rajasthan minerals and mines

Wildlife and Forest Conservation

Conventional and Non-Conventional Sources of Energy, etc RSMSSB VDO Syllabus 2025 Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan We have shared below the Rajasthan VDO syllabus for Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan for reference purposes: Food and Commercial Crops of Rajasthan

Agriculture-based industries

Major irrigation and river valley projects

Wasteland and Drought Area Development Projects

Industries based on raw materials

Mineral-Based Industries

Small and Village industries

Export materials

Rajasthan Handicrafts

Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions, etc

Rajasthan VDO Syllabus for History and Culture of Rajasthan Given below is the detailed RSMSSB VDO syllabus for History and Culture of Rajasthan to simplify candidates’ preparation: Medieval Background Socioeconomic life and organisation Freedom Movement Political Unity Music, Dance, and Drama Religious beliefs, folk traditions, poets, heroes, etc Crafts Festivals, customs, costumes, ornaments, especially tribal and tribes RSMSSB VDO Syllabus for Basic Computer The computer section aims to evaluate aspirants’ basic computer concepts and other related terms. Given below are the important topics for the basic computer section: Characteristics of Computers.

Computer Organization including RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software

Relationship between Hardware & Software.

Operating System

MS-Office (Exposure of word, Excel/Spread Sheet, Power Point)