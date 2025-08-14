SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025 Released at sbi.co.in for Junior Associates, Check Steps to download PDF List Here

SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the first waiting list for the recruitment of the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts against non-joining and resignation. The SBI Clerk Waitlist 2025 PDF is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the various rounds of selection process for Clerk posts can check the SBI Clerk Waitlist 2025 available at the official website- sbi.co.in.

Under the recruitment drive, SBI will fill up a total of 13,735 Junior Associate seats across the country.

Download SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025

The pdf of the SBI Clerk 1st waiting list 2025 is available for the posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts against non-joining and resignation. Alternatively you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-