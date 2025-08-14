SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025 Released at sbi.co.in for Junior Associates, Check Steps to download PDF List Here

SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the first waiting list for the recruitment of the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts against non-joining and resignation. The SBI Clerk Waitlist 2025 PDF is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the various rounds of selection process for Clerk posts can check the SBI Clerk Waitlist 2025 available at the official website- sbi.co.in.
Under the recruitment drive, SBI will fill up a total of 13,735 Junior Associate seats across the country.
Download SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025
The pdf of the SBI Clerk 1st waiting list 2025 is available for the posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts against non-joining and resignation. Alternatively you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025: Overview
A total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies are filled through this recruitment examination. The SBI Clerk main examination was conducted on April 10 and April 12, 2025 across the country. Below are the overview of the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts recruitment drive launched by SBI across the country
|Events
|Overview
|Name Of The Organization
|State Bank of India
|Name Of The Posts
|Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)
|Exam Frequency
|Once per annum
|Selection Process
|Prelims - Mains
|Mode of Exam
|Online
|Job Location
|Across India
How To Download SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025?
You can download the SBI Clark first waitlist pdf after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in
Step 2:Go to the ‘SBI Junior Associates 2025’ advertisement o
Step 3: Click the link displaying 'SBI Clerk First Wait List Result 2025' on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the PDF of the result in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save the SBI Clerk result for future reference.
How to Check Roll Number in SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025?
If you have appeared in the SBI Clerk exam, you can check your result status with the SBI Clerk 1st Waitlist 2025PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
