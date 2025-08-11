UP School Holiday: Schools Closed from August 14 to 16, Check Details Here

UP School Holiday: As per local reports, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has issued the holiday calendar for schools in the state. According to the calendar released, schools in Unnao will be closed on August 14 and August 15, and a public holiday has also been declared for August 16.

UP will celebrate Chehlum on August 14, which will be a public holiday, and August 15th is Independence Day, which is a national holiday. August 16 is being celebrated as Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which is also a public holiday.

UP School Holiday 2025 August Schedule

Check the schedule for the holidays declared for August here.

Date Event Aug 14, 2025 Chehlum August 15, 2025 Independence Day August 16, 2025 Shri Krishna Janmashtami August 17, 2025 Sunday