UP School Holiday: Schools Closed from August 14 to 16, Check Details Here

Schools in UP to remain closed from August 14 to 16. Check detailed holiday calendar here. 

Aug 11, 2025, 11:33 IST
UP School Holidays
UP School Holiday: As per local reports, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has issued the holiday calendar for schools in the state. According to the calendar released, schools in Unnao will be closed on August 14 and August 15, and a public holiday has also been declared for August 16. 

UP will celebrate Chehlum on August 14, which will be a public holiday, and August 15th is Independence Day, which is a national holiday. August 16 is being celebrated as Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which is also a public holiday. 

UP School Holiday 2025 August Schedule

Check the schedule for the holidays declared for August here.

Date

Event

Aug 14, 2025

Chehlum

August 15, 2025

Independence Day

August 16, 2025

Shri Krishna Janmashtami

August 17, 2025

Sunday

UP School Holiday: August 15 Events

August 15 is being celebrated as Independence Day across the country. On this day schools will hoist the national flag and conduct other events in celebration of the national holiday.


