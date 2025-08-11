Janmashtami School Holiday: Is August 16th Holiday for Schools; Check State Wise List Here

Janmashtami Schoool Holiday: This year, Krishna Kanmashtami is being celebrated on Saturday, August 16. In states where Janmashtami is celebrated, it is likely that schools will remain closed on the day.
Janmashtami is celebrated in regions like Mathura and Vrindavan, which also hold mythological importance. This means that schools and educational institutions in the region will remain closed on the day.
August 16 Public Holiday
Janmashtami is celebrated widely in northern states in India along with a few states in the South. Check below the list of states where Janmashtami is a public holiday.
-
Andhra Pradesh
-
Bihar
-
Chhattisgarh
-
Gujarat
-
Himachal Pradesh
-
Jharkhand
-
Meghalaya
-
Odisha
-
Rajasthan
-
Sikkim
-
Tamil Nadu
-
Telangana
-
Uttar Pradesh
-
Uttarakhand
-
West Bengal
Will Schools be Closed on Janmashtami?
Since Janmashtami is celebrated in majority of the states, it is likely that schools will remain closed on August 16. A confirmation regarding school holidays is however extected soon. It must be noted that August 16 falls on a saturday which is a holiday for a majority of schools. Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for latest updates on school holidays
