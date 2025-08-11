Janmashtami School Holiday: Is August 16th Holiday for Schools; Check State Wise List Here

Janmashtami Schoool Holiday: This year, Krishna Kanmashtami is being celebrated on Saturday, August 16. In states where Janmashtami is celebrated, it is likely that schools will remain closed on the day.

Janmashtami is celebrated in regions like Mathura and Vrindavan, which also hold mythological importance. This means that schools and educational institutions in the region will remain closed on the day.

August 16 Public Holiday

Janmashtami is celebrated widely in northern states in India along with a few states in the South. Check below the list of states where Janmashtami is a public holiday.

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

Meghalaya

Odisha

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

West Bengal