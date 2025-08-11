MP NEET Counselling 2025: Registration Process Ends Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Merit List Tomorrow

MP NEET Counselling 2025: The Department of Public Health & Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Registration window today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to register online at dme.mponline.gov.in. The MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list will be released tomorrow, August 12, 2025.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the highlights of MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
Department of Public Health & Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dme.mponline.gov.in
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
State
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Courses
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Status
|
85%
|
Round 1 Registration last date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Credentials
|
NEET(UG-2025) Roll No.
Date of Birth
Also Read:
TNEA 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Status Released at tneaonline.org; Seat Confirmation on Aug 11th
CBSE Will Setup Own Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers; Details Here
MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Revised Dates 2025
The following table carries the MP NEET UG round 1 revised counselling dates 2025:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Round 1 Registration last date
|
August 11, 2025
|
MP NEET Round 1 Merit list Date
|
August 12, 2025
|
MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Dates
|
August 13 - 15, 2025
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment result date
|
August 18, 2025
|
Round-1 reporting dates
|
August 19 - 23, 2025
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule DIRECT LINK
Also Read:
TG EdCET 2025 Round 1 College-Wise Selection List Released; Check Here
MHT CET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at fe2025.mahacet.org; Download for PCB & PCM Courses Status Here
Related Stories
How to FIll Choices for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘DME Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course)’ tab
- On the redirected page, click on ‘Create Profile’
- Enter your NEET(UG-2025) Roll No., Date of Birth, and SECRET KEY
- Solve the captcha code
- Create account and in the candidate dashboard, verify your details
- Pay the security deposit depending on your quota
- Press on ‘Fill Choices’ and order your preferred colleges and/or courses
- Lock your choices
- Check the details and submit the form
- Download the form and payment receipt for future reference
Candidates must know that the 16-digit Security Key is the combination of NEET Application Number+0+NEET Score.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation