MP NEET Counselling 2025: Registration Process Ends Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Merit List Tomorrow

MP NEET Counselling 2025: The registration window for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 closes today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can register online at dme.mponline.gov.in. The merit list will be released tomorrow, August 12, 2025.

Aug 11, 2025, 14:30 IST
MP NEET Counselling 2025 Registration will conclude today, August 11, 2025.
MP NEET Counselling 2025: The Department of Public Health & Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Registration window today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to register online at dme.mponline.gov.in. The MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list will be released tomorrow, August 12, 2025. 

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the highlights of MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025

Board name 

Department of Public Health & Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dme.mponline.gov.in

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

State 

Madhya Pradesh 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Courses 

MBBS

BDS 

Status 

85%

Round 1 Registration last date

August 11, 2025

Credentials 

NEET(UG-2025) Roll No. 

Date of Birth

MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Revised Dates 2025

The following table carries the MP NEET UG round 1 revised counselling dates 2025:

Event

Dates

Round 1 Registration last date

August 11, 2025

MP NEET Round 1 Merit list Date

August 12, 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Dates

August 13 - 15, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment result date

August 18, 2025

Round-1 reporting dates

August 19 - 23, 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule DIRECT LINK

How to FIll Choices for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025? 

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘DME Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course)’ tab
  3. On the redirected page, click on ‘Create Profile’
  4. Enter your NEET(UG-2025) Roll No., Date of Birth, and SECRET KEY
  5. Solve the captcha code
  6. Create account and in the candidate dashboard, verify your details
  7. Pay the security deposit depending on your quota
  8. Press on ‘Fill Choices’ and order your preferred colleges and/or courses
  9. Lock your choices
  10. Check the details and submit the form
  11. Download the form and payment receipt for future reference 

Candidates must know that the 16-digit Security Key is the combination of NEET Application Number+0+NEET Score.

