UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MHT CET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at fe2025.mahacet.org; Download for PCB & PCM Courses Status Here

MHT CET Counselling 2025: The MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for PCB and PCM courses will be released today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can check their status online at fe2025.mahacet.org using their application number and password.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 11, 2025, 13:32 IST
MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment list will be released today, August 11, 2025.
MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment list will be released today, August 11, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

MHT CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, August 11, 2025. Candidates who registered for the PCB and PCM courses counselling will be able to check their status online on the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. Applicants will need to enter their log in credentials like MHT CET 2025 application number and password.

MHT CET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the details of MHT CET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET)

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

fe2025.mahacet.org

Streams 

PCM

PCB

State 

Maharashtra 

Round 2 list release date 

August 11, 2025

Log in credentials 

Application number

Password 

Also Read: TNEA 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Status Released at tneaonline.org; Seat Confirmation on Aug 11th

MHT CET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to MHT CET Counselling 2025 here:

Event 

Dates 

MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 release date 

August 11, 2025

Seat accepting and Reporting to Institution

August 12 - 14, 2025

Round 3 MHT CET vacant seats release date 

August 16, 2025

Also Read: CBSE Will Setup Own Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers; Details Here

How to Check MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment’ link
  3. In the log in window, enter your MHT CET 2025 Application number and password
  4. The MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment list PFD will appear
  5. Check your details and download the list for future use

Related Stories

Also Read: TG EdCET 2025 Round 1 College-Wise Selection List Released; Check Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News