MHT CET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at fe2025.mahacet.org; Download for PCB & PCM Courses Status Here

MHT CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, August 11, 2025. Candidates who registered for the PCB and PCM courses counselling will be able to check their status online on the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. Applicants will need to enter their log in credentials like MHT CET 2025 application number and password.
MHT CET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the details of MHT CET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET)
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
fe2025.mahacet.org
|
Streams
|
PCM
PCB
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Round 2 list release date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application number
Password
MHT CET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to MHT CET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 release date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Seat accepting and Reporting to Institution
|
August 12 - 14, 2025
|
Round 3 MHT CET vacant seats release date
|
August 16, 2025
How to Check MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on ‘MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment’ link
- In the log in window, enter your MHT CET 2025 Application number and password
- The MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment list PFD will appear
- Check your details and download the list for future use
