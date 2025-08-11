TNEA 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Status Released at tneaonline.org; Seat Confirmation on Aug 11th

TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can check the seat allotment letter online on the official website at tneaonline.org. The last date to confirm the B.Tech seats is August 11, 2025 by 5 PM. The seats are allotted on the basis of the ranks and preferences of the candidates and seat availability.
How to Check TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment result online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at tneaonline.org
- On the homepage, under the result tab, click on the ‘Round 3 Seat Allotment Result’ link
- In the log in window, enter your login credentials
- TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download it for future reference
TNEA Admission 2025 Important Dates
Check the following important dates related to TNEA B.Tech admissions:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date to confirm seats
|
August 11, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Provisional allotment list for ‘Accept and Join’
|
August 12, 2025
|
Tentative allotment list for ‘Accept and Upward’
|
TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFC) Reporting dates
|
August 12 and 17, 2025
|
Provisional allotment list for ‘Accept and Upward’
|
August 20, 2025
