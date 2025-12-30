ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable Released, Download Exan Schedule PDF at icsi.edu

Key Points
- ICSI CSEET June 2026 exams to be held from June 1 to 4, 2026
- Exam to be held in a single session from 2.30 PM to 5.45 PM
- Institute reserves 5th June, 6th June and 7th June 2026 to meet any exigenc
ICSI CSEET June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the CSEET June 2026 examination schedule. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can download the timetable PDF through the link available on the official website.
According to the timetable released, the CSEET June 2026 exams will be conducted from June 1 to 4, 2026. The exam will be held in the morning session from 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can visit the official website icsi.edu to download the timetable PDF.
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable - Click Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable
Candidates can check below the subject-wise date and time for the CSEET June 2026 examination
|Date & Day
|Examination Timing
|Subject
|01.06.2026
Monday
|02:30 PM to 05:45* PM
|Business Communication
|02.06.2026
Tuesday
|02:30 PM to 05:45* PM
|Fundamentals of Accounting
|03.06.2026
Wednesday
|02:30 PM to 05:45* PM
|Economic and Business Environment
|04.06.2026
Thursday
|02:30 PM to 04:45* PM
|Business Laws and Management
(OMR Based)
*Note: 15 minutes extra time for reading the Question Paper has been granted to the examinees from 02:30 PM to 02:45 PM.
The Institute reserves 05th June, 06th June and 07th June 2026 to meet any exigency.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation