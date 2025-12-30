ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable Released, Download Exan Schedule PDF at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the CSEET June 2026 examination schedule. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can download the timetable PDF through the link available on the official website.

According to the timetable released, the CSEET June 2026 exams will be conducted from June 1 to 4, 2026. The exam will be held in the morning session from 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can visit the official website icsi.edu to download the timetable PDF.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable - Click Here

Candidates can check below the subject-wise date and time for the CSEET June 2026 examination