WBPRB Constable Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable Released, Download Exan Schedule PDF at icsi.edu

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 30, 2025, 09:12 IST

ICSI CSEET June 2026 examination schedule is now available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the timetable PDF at icsi.edu. Get the direct link here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable Released at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable Released at icsi.edu
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • ICSI CSEET June 2026 exams to be held from June 1 to 4, 2026
  • Exam to be held in a single session from 2.30 PM to 5.45 PM
  • Institute reserves 5th June, 6th June and 7th June 2026 to meet any exigenc

ICSI CSEET June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the CSEET June 2026 examination schedule. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can download the timetable PDF through the link available on the official website.

According to the timetable released, the CSEET June 2026 exams will be conducted from June 1 to 4, 2026. The exam will be held in the morning session from 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can visit the official website icsi.edu to download the timetable PDF. 

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable - Click Here

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Timetable

Candidates can check below the subject-wise date and time for the CSEET June 2026 examination

COMPANY SECRETARY EXECUTIVE ENTRANCE TEST (CSEET) – JUNE 2026
TIME – TABLE
Date & DayExamination TimingSubject
01.06.2026
Monday		 02:30 PM to 05:45* PM Business Communication
02.06.2026
Tuesday		 02:30 PM to 05:45* PM Fundamentals of Accounting
03.06.2026
Wednesday		 02:30 PM to 05:45* PM Economic and Business Environment
04.06.2026
Thursday		 02:30 PM to 04:45* PM Business Laws and Management
(OMR Based)

*Note: 15 minutes extra time for reading the Question Paper has been granted to the examinees from 02:30 PM to 02:45 PM.

The Institute reserves 05th June, 06th June and 07th June 2026 to meet any exigency.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News