JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus Released: Download Architecture Aptitude Test Syllabus PDF

AAT 2026 Syllabus: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the JEE Advanced AAT 2026 syllabus for candidates aspiring to pursue Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at premier IITs. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 is conducted for admission to IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.
Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 and wish to appear for the architecture aptitude test can now check the detailed JEE Advanced AAT syllabus 2026 and download the official syllabus PDF from the link provided below.
Also check this article for important details related to the JEE Advanced AAT 2026 exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and selection process.
What is JEE Advanced AAT?
AAT (Architecture Aptitude Test) is a specialized examination conducted annually by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced. The test is designed to evaluate a candidate’s:
-
Drawing and sketching skills
-
Creativity and imagination
-
Visual and spatial perception
-
Architectural awareness
The AAT is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to the B.Arch programme at IITs.
JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus (Official)
The JEE Advanced AAT 2026 syllabus focuses on testing a student’s ability to observe, visualize, and express ideas through drawings. The syllabus is broadly divided into the following sections:
Freehand Drawing
This section includes simple drawings that depict objects in their correct form and proportion. Candidates must focus on:
-
Proper shape and scale
-
Surface texture
-
Relative positioning of parts
-
Drawing from memory
Common day-to-day objects such as furniture, household equipment, and usable items may be asked.
Geometrical Drawing
This section tests understanding of basic geometrical concepts, including:
-
Lines and angles
-
Triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons
-
Circles and solid shapes
It also includes plan (top view) and elevation (front/side views) of simple solid objects like:
-
Cubes
-
Cylinders
-
Cones
-
Prisms
-
Splayed surface holders
Three-Dimensional Perception
Candidates are evaluated on their ability to understand and visualize three-dimensional forms, including:
-
Building elements
-
Colour and volume
-
Orientation and spatial depth
Visualisation through memory-based structuring of objects is a key component here.
Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity
This section checks creativity and artistic sense through:
-
Composition exercises using given elements
-
Context mapping
-
Innovative use of familiar objects
-
Sense of colour grouping and application
Uncommon and creative tests are designed to judge originality and imagination.
Architectural Awareness
This part assesses general knowledge and interest in architecture, including:
-
Famous architectural structures (India and abroad)
-
Renowned architects and designers
-
Important places and architectural movements
JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus PDF – Download Link
Candidates can download the complete JEE Advanced AAT 2026 syllabus PDF from the link below:
👉 Download JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus PDF (Official)
The PDF includes the detailed and official syllabus released by IIT Roorkee for Architecture Aptitude Test 2026.
JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Exam Pattern
Understanding the exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. Here are the key highlights:
-
Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
-
Language: English only
-
Duration: 3 hours
-
Type of Questions: Subjective (drawing and sketch-based)
There are no objective or MCQ-type questions in the AAT exam.
Eligibility Criteria for AAT 2026
To appear for JEE Advanced AAT 2026, candidates must fulfill the following conditions:
-
Must qualify JEE Advanced 2026 and obtain a valid All India Rank (AIR) or Category Rank
-
Must select IIT Kharagpur or IIT Roorkee during JoSAA counselling
-
Must opt for B.Arch as one of the choices in the counselling form
-
There is no separate admit card for AAT
-
Candidates must carry the original JEE Advanced 2026 admit card to the AAT examination centre
Only eligible and opted candidates will be allowed to appear for the test.
Key Points to Remember for JEE Advanced AAT 2026
Candidates planning to appear for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 should clearly understand the nature of the exam and the skills it evaluates. Unlike conventional entrance tests, AAT focuses more on practical aptitude and creative ability rather than rote learning or theoretical knowledge.
-
AAT is mandatory for admission to the B.Arch programme at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. Without qualifying AAT, candidates cannot secure architecture seats at these institutes.
-
The exam primarily assesses creativity, drawing accuracy, visualisation, spatial understanding, and aesthetic sensitivity, which are essential skills for architectural studies.
-
No coaching-based or theory-heavy preparation is required, as the questions are subjective and skill-oriented rather than formula-based.
-
Regular practice of freehand sketching, perspective drawing, and observation of everyday objects helps improve proportion, detailing, and speed.
-
Developing a basic understanding of architectural landmarks, famous architects, and design principles can be beneficial for the architectural awareness section.
-
Practising time management during drawing exercises is important, as candidates must complete multiple subjective questions within the 3-hour exam duration.
The JEE Advanced AAT 2026 syllabus released by IIT Roorkee clearly outlines the skills required for admission into IIT B.Arch programmes. Candidates aspiring for architecture courses at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi should thoroughly understand the syllabus and practice drawing, imagination-based questions, and architectural awareness topics.
Stay tuned for further updates on AAT 2026 exam date, application process, and counselling details.
Related: JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF (Physics, Chemistry and Maths)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation