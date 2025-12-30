JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus Released: Download Architecture Aptitude Test Syllabus PDF

AAT 2026 Syllabus: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the JEE Advanced AAT 2026 syllabus for candidates aspiring to pursue Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at premier IITs. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 is conducted for admission to IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 and wish to appear for the architecture aptitude test can now check the detailed JEE Advanced AAT syllabus 2026 and download the official syllabus PDF from the link provided below.

Also check this article for important details related to the JEE Advanced AAT 2026 exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and selection process. What is JEE Advanced AAT? AAT (Architecture Aptitude Test) is a specialized examination conducted annually by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced. The test is designed to evaluate a candidate’s:

Drawing and sketching skills

Creativity and imagination

Visual and spatial perception

Architectural awareness The AAT is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to the B.Arch programme at IITs. JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus (Official) The JEE Advanced AAT 2026 syllabus focuses on testing a student’s ability to observe, visualize, and express ideas through drawings. The syllabus is broadly divided into the following sections: Freehand Drawing This section includes simple drawings that depict objects in their correct form and proportion. Candidates must focus on: Proper shape and scale

Surface texture

Relative positioning of parts

Drawing from memory Common day-to-day objects such as furniture, household equipment, and usable items may be asked. Geometrical Drawing This section tests understanding of basic geometrical concepts, including:

Lines and angles

Triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons

Circles and solid shapes It also includes plan (top view) and elevation (front/side views) of simple solid objects like: Cubes

Cylinders

Cones

Prisms

Splayed surface holders Three-Dimensional Perception Candidates are evaluated on their ability to understand and visualize three-dimensional forms, including: Building elements

Colour and volume

Orientation and spatial depth Visualisation through memory-based structuring of objects is a key component here. Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity This section checks creativity and artistic sense through: Composition exercises using given elements

Context mapping

Innovative use of familiar objects

Sense of colour grouping and application Uncommon and creative tests are designed to judge originality and imagination.

Architectural Awareness This part assesses general knowledge and interest in architecture, including: Famous architectural structures (India and abroad)

Renowned architects and designers

Important places and architectural movements JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus PDF – Download Link Candidates can download the complete JEE Advanced AAT 2026 syllabus PDF from the link below: 👉 Download JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Syllabus PDF (Official) The PDF includes the detailed and official syllabus released by IIT Roorkee for Architecture Aptitude Test 2026. JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Exam Pattern Understanding the exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. Here are the key highlights: Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)



Language: English only



Duration: 3 hours



Type of Questions: Subjective (drawing and sketch-based)



There are no objective or MCQ-type questions in the AAT exam. Eligibility Criteria for AAT 2026 To appear for JEE Advanced AAT 2026, candidates must fulfill the following conditions: Must qualify JEE Advanced 2026 and obtain a valid All India Rank (AIR) or Category Rank

Must select IIT Kharagpur or IIT Roorkee during JoSAA counselling

Must opt for B.Arch as one of the choices in the counselling form

There is no separate admit card for AAT

Candidates must carry the original JEE Advanced 2026 admit card to the AAT examination centre Only eligible and opted candidates will be allowed to appear for the test. Key Points to Remember for JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Candidates planning to appear for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 should clearly understand the nature of the exam and the skills it evaluates. Unlike conventional entrance tests, AAT focuses more on practical aptitude and creative ability rather than rote learning or theoretical knowledge.

AAT is mandatory for admission to the B.Arch programme at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. Without qualifying AAT, candidates cannot secure architecture seats at these institutes.



The exam primarily assesses creativity, drawing accuracy, visualisation, spatial understanding, and aesthetic sensitivity, which are essential skills for architectural studies.



No coaching-based or theory-heavy preparation is required, as the questions are subjective and skill-oriented rather than formula-based.



Regular practice of freehand sketching, perspective drawing, and observation of everyday objects helps improve proportion, detailing, and speed.



Developing a basic understanding of architectural landmarks, famous architects, and design principles can be beneficial for the architectural awareness section.



Practising time management during drawing exercises is important, as candidates must complete multiple subjective questions within the 3-hour exam duration.