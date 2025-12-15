JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF Download; Physics, Chemistry and Maths Important Topics and Marks Weightage

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the complete syllabus for the much-anticipated JEE Advanced 2026 examination, and it is now available for direct download on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. This document is the absolute blueprint for all candidates aiming to secure a spot in the prestigious IITs. It meticulously details all the specific topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics that aspirants must master from both their Class 11 and Class 12 curricula.
Candidates preparing for the exam must treat this released PDF as their most critical study guide. The test questions for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be designed purely based on the topics outlined in this official syllabus. Thoroughly reviewing every section is essential to ensure your preparation is perfectly aligned with the examination requirements, giving you the best chance for success.
Download: JEE Advanced Syllabus 2026 PDF
The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced syllabus includes the following subjects:
Mathematics: Algebra, Matrices, Probability, Trigonometry, Analytical geometry, Differential calculus, Integral calculus, and Vectors.
Physics: General Physics, Mechanics, Thermal Physics, Electricity and Magnetism, Optics, and Modern Physics.
Chemistry:
General topics: Gaseous and liquid states, Atomic structure and chemical bonding, Energetics, Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical kinetics, Solid state, Solutions, Surface Chemistry, Nuclear Chemistry.
Inorganic Chemistry: Isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals and certain compounds, Transition elements (3d series), Ores and minerals, Extractive metallurgy, Principles of qualitative analysis.
Organic Chemistry: Concepts, preparation, properties, and reactions of alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, and benzene; Reactions of phenols and other compounds; Carbohydrates, Amino acids and peptides, Properties and uses of some important polymers, Practical Organic Chemistry.
JEE Advanced Syllabus 2026 for Mathematics
Mathematics is crucial for the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus. Engineering aspirants should start studying its diverse topics early, as Class 11 chapters are fundamental and comprise a substantial 40% to 50% of the syllabus. The JEE Advanced Mathematics syllabus is available below. Download JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus Mathematics.
Chapters
Units
Sets, Relations and Functions
This unit covers sets and their representation, including empty, finite and infinite sets, along with basic set operations such as union, intersection, complement, difference and symmetric difference, together with their algebraic properties and De-Morgan’s laws for a finite number of sets. It also includes practical problems based on these operations. The chapter further explains the Cartesian product of finite sets, ordered pairs, and the concept of relations along with their domain, codomain and equivalence relations. Functions are introduced as a special type of relation, covering the idea of mappings, domain, codomain and range. Various types of functions such as one-to-one, onto, into, invertible, even and odd functions are discussed, along with important special functions like polynomial, trigonometric, exponential, logarithmic, power, absolute value and greatest integer functions. Operations on functions including their sum, difference, product and composition are also included.
Algebra
This unit covers the algebra of complex numbers including addition, multiplication, conjugation, polar form, modulus, principal argument, triangle inequality, cube roots of unity and their geometric interpretation. It also includes the statement of the fundamental theorem of algebra, quadratic equations with real coefficients, relations between roots and coefficients, forming quadratic equations from given roots, and symmetric functions of roots. The chapter further explains arithmetic and geometric progressions, their means, sums of finite AP and GP, infinite geometric series, and the sums of the first nnn natural numbers along with the sums of their squares and cubes. It also covers logarithms and their properties, permutations and combinations, and the binomial theorem for a positive integral index along with important properties of binomial coefficients.
Matrices
This unit covers matrices as rectangular arrays of real numbers, equality of matrices, and basic operations such as addition, scalar multiplication and matrix multiplication. It includes the transpose of a matrix, elementary row and column transformations, determinants of square matrices up to order three, adjoint and inverse of matrices of the same order, and the key properties of these operations. The chapter also explains diagonal, symmetric and skew-symmetric matrices along with their properties, and introduces methods to solve simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using matrix techniques.
Probability and Statistics
This unit covers random experiments, sample space and different types of events such as impossible, simple and compound events. It includes the basic rules of probability like the addition and multiplication rules, conditional probability, independence of events, the total probability theorem and Bayes’ Theorem, along with solving probability problems using permutations and combinations. It also explains measures of central tendency and dispersion, including mean, median, mode, mean deviation, standard deviation and variance for both grouped and ungrouped data. The analysis of frequency distributions having the same mean but different variances is discussed, as well as the concept of a random variable along with its mean and variance.
Trigonometry
This unit covers trigonometric functions along with their periodicity, graphs and the standard addition and subtraction formulae. It also includes identities and formulas involving multiple and sub-multiple angles, as well as methods to find the general solutions of trigonometric equations. Inverse trigonometric functions are introduced with their principal values and basic elementary properties.
Analytical Geometry
This unit covers two-dimensional geometry including Cartesian coordinates, distance between two points, section formula and shift of origin, along with various forms of the equation of a straight line, angles between two lines, distance of a point from a line, lines through the intersection of two lines, angle bisectors, concurrency of lines and the centroid, orthocentre, incentre and circumcentre of a triangle. It also includes the equations of a circle in different forms, along with its tangent, normal, chord, parametric form and methods to find intersections of a circle with a line or another circle, as well as the equation of a circle through the intersection of two circles or a circle and a line. The standard forms of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola are introduced with their foci, directrices, eccentricity, parametric equations and equations of tangents and normals, followed by fundamental locus problems. In three-dimensional geometry, the topics include the distance between two points, direction cosines and direction ratios, the equation of a straight line in space, skew lines and their shortest distance, the equation of a plane, distance of a point from a plane, and angles between two lines, two planes and a line and a plane, along with the condition for coplanarity of lines.
Differential Calculus
This unit covers the limit of a function at a real number, continuity of functions, and the limits and continuity of the sum, difference, product and quotient of two functions, along with L’Hospital’s Rule for evaluating limits. It includes continuity of composite functions and the intermediate value property. The concept of derivatives is introduced, including the derivative of a function and the derivatives of sums, differences, products and quotients, as well as the chain rule and derivatives of polynomial, rational, trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. The chapter further covers tangents and normals, increasing and decreasing functions, second-order derivatives, maximum and minimum values of a function, Rolle’s Theorem and Lagrange’s Mean Value Theorem with their geometric interpretations, and derivatives up to the second order for implicit functions along with their geometric significance.
Integral Calculus
This unit covers integration as the inverse process of differentiation, indefinite integrals of standard functions and definite integrals defined as the limit of sums, along with their basic properties and the fundamental theorem of integral calculus. It includes methods of integration such as substitution, partial fractions and integration by parts, as well as the application of definite integrals for finding areas bounded by simple curves. The unit also introduces the formation of ordinary differential equations, solutions of first-order first-degree homogeneous differential equations, the method of separation of variables and linear first-order differential equations.
Vectors
This unit covers the addition of vectors, scalar multiplication, and the dot and cross products along with their basic properties. It also includes scalar and vector triple products and explains their geometric interpretations.
JEE Advanced Syllabus 2026 for Physics
Physics success requires understanding concepts and their applications, not just memorizing formulas. Candidates must thoroughly comprehend and apply each concept. The IIT JEE Advanced 2026 Physics syllabus is provided below for reference.
Chapters
Units
General
General Units and dimensions, dimensional analysis; least count, significant figures; Methods of measurement and error analysis for physical quantities pertaining to the following experiments: Experiments based on using Vernier callipers and screw gauge (micrometre), Determination of g using simple pendulum, Young’s modulus – elasticity of the material, Surface tension of water by capillary rise and effect of detergents. Specific heat of a liquid using calorimeter, focal length of a concave mirror and a convex lens using u-v method, Speed of sound using resonance column, Verification of Ohm’s law using voltmeter and ammeter, and specific resistance of the material of a wire using meter bridge and post office box.
Mechanics
Kinematics (1D & 2D), projectiles, circular motion, relative velocity. Laws of motion, frames of reference, friction, work–energy–power, conservation laws. Centre of mass, impulse, collisions. Rigid body mechanics, moment of inertia, torque, angular momentum, rolling motion, equilibrium, oscillations and SHM, elasticity. Gravitation, satellites, escape velocity. Fluid mechanics, surface tension, viscosity, Bernoulli’s theorem. Wave motion, sound waves, resonance, beats and Doppler effect.
Thermal Physics
Thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases; Calorimetry, latent heat; Heat conduction in one dimension; Elementary concepts of convection and radiation; Newton’s law of cooling; Ideal gas laws; Specific heats (Cv and Cp for monoatomic and diatomic gases); Isothermal and adiabatic processes, bulk modulus of gases; Equivalence of heat and work; First law of thermodynamics and its applications (only for ideal gases); Second law of thermodynamics, reversible and irreversible processes, Carnot engine and its efficiency; Blackbody radiation: absorptive and emissive powers; Kirchhoff’s law; Wien’s displacement law, Stefan’s law.
Electricity and Magnetism
Electrostatics includes Coulomb’s law, electric field and potential, dipoles, Gauss’s law and capacitance. Current electricity covers Ohm’s law, resistances, Kirchhoff’s laws and heating effect. Magnetism deals with magnetic fields, forces on charges and currents, magnetic moment and electrical measuring instruments. Electromagnetic induction includes Faraday’s and Lenz’s laws, self and mutual inductance, and RC, LR, LC and LCR circuits with AC and DC sources.
Electromagnetic Waves
Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics. Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, x-rays, gamma rays) including elementary facts about their uses.
Optics
Geometrical optics covers rectilinear propagation of light, reflection and refraction, total internal reflection, prisms, thin lenses, combinations of mirrors and lenses, and magnification. Wave optics includes Huygen’s principle, interference (Young’s double slit experiment), single-slit diffraction, polarization, Brewster’s law and Polaroids.
Modern Physics
Atomic nucleus; α, β and γ radiations; Law of radioactive decay; Decay constant; Half-life and mean life; Binding energy and its calculation; Fission and fusion processes; Energy calculation in these processes. Photoelectric effect; Bohr’s theory of hydrogen-like atoms; Characteristic and continuous X-rays, Moseley’s law; de Broglie wavelength of matter waves.
JEE Advanced Syllabus 2026 for Chemistry
Chemistry is often considered easier than Math and Physics but still requires consistent practice for mastery, regardless of whether the chapter is from Class 11 or 12. Approximately 30-40% of the JEE Advanced Chemistry syllabus comes from Class 11, which provides foundational topics crucial for understanding the Class 12 material. The JEE Advanced Syllabus 2026 Chemistry is available for review.
Chapters
Units
Physical Chemistry
General topics
Concept of atoms and molecules; Dalton’s atomic theory; Mole concept; Chemical formulae; Balanced chemical equations; Calculations (based on mole concept and stoichiometry) involving common oxidation-reduction, neutralisation, and displacement reactions; Concentration in terms of mole fraction, molarity, molality and normality.
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
Gas laws and ideal gas equation, absolute scale of temperature; Deviation from ideality, van der Waals equation; Kinetic theory of gases, average, root mean square and most probable velocities and their relation with temperature; Law of partial pressures; Diffusion of gases. Intermolecular interactions: types, distance dependence, and their effect on properties; Liquids: vapour pressure, surface tension, viscosity.
Atomic Structure
Bohr model, spectrum of hydrogen atom; Wave-particle duality, de Broglie hypothesis; Uncertainty principle; Qualitative quantum mechanical picture of hydrogen atom: Energies, quantum numbers, wave function and probability density (plots only), shapes of s, p and d orbitals; Aufbau principle; Pauli’s exclusion principle and Hund’s rule.
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Orbital overlap and covalent bond; Hybridisation involving s, p and d orbitals only; Molecular orbital energy diagrams for homonuclear diatomic species (up to Ne2); Hydrogen bond; Polarity in molecules, dipole moment; VSEPR model and shapes of molecules (linear, angular, triangular, square planar, pyramidal, square pyramidal, trigonal bipyramidal, tetrahedral and octahedral)
Chemical Thermodynamics
Intensive and extensive properties, state functions, First law of thermodynamics; Internal energy, work (pressure-volume only) and heat; Enthalpy, heat capacity, standard state, Hess’s law; Enthalpy of reaction, fusion and vaporization, and lattice enthalpy; Second law of thermodynamics; Entropy; Gibbs energy; Criteria of equilibrium and spontaneity
Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium
Law of mass action; Significance of ∆𝐺 and ∆𝐺 ⊖ in chemical equilibrium; Equilibrium constant (Kp and Kc) and reaction quotient, Le Chatelier’s principle (effect of concentration, temperature and pressure); Solubility product and its applications, common ion effect, pH and buffer solutions; Acids and bases (Brønsted and Lewis concepts); Hydrolysis of salts.
Electrochemistry
Electrochemical cells and cell reactions; Standard electrode potentials; Electrochemical work, Nernst equation; Electrochemical series, emf of galvanic cells; Faraday’s laws of electrolysis; Electrolytic conductance, specific, equivalent and molar conductivity, Kohlrausch’s law; Batteries: Primary and Secondary, fuel cells; Corrosion.
Chemical Kinetics
Rates of chemical reactions; Order and molecularity of reactions; Rate law, rate constant, half-life; Differential and integrated rate expressions for zero and first order reactions; Temperature dependence of rate constant (Arrhenius equation and activation energy); Catalysis: Homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts, enzyme catalysis and its mechanism.
Solid State
Classification of solids, crystalline state, seven crystal systems (cell parameters a, b, c, α, β, γ), close packed structure of solids (cubic and hexagonal), packing in fcc, bcc and hcp lattices; Nearest neighbours, ionic radii and radius ratio, point defects.
Solutions
Henry’s law; Raoult’s law; Ideal solutions; Colligative properties: lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, and osmotic pressure; van’t Hoff factor
Surface Chemistry
Elementary concepts of adsorption: Physisorption and Chemisorption, Freundlich adsorption isotherm; Colloids: types, methods of preparation and general properties; Elementary ideas of emulsions, surfactants and micelles (only definitions and examples).
Inorganic Chemistry
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table; electronic configuration of elements; periodic trends in atomic radius, ionic radius, ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, valence, oxidation states, electronegativity, and chemical reactivity
Hydrogen
Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen; hydrides – ionic, covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water; hydrogen peroxide-preparation, reactions, use and structure; hydrogen as a fuel.
s-Block Elements
Alkali and alkaline earth metals-reactivity towards air, water, dihydrogen, halogens, acids; their reducing nature including solutions in liquid ammonia; uses of these elements; general characteristics of their oxides, hydroxides, halides, salts of oxoacids; anomalous behaviour of lithium and beryllium; preparation, properties, and uses of compounds of sodium (sodium carbonate, sodium chloride, sodium hydroxide, sodium hydrogen carbonate) and calcium (calcium oxide, calcium hydroxide, calcium carbonate, calcium sulphate).
p-Block Elements
Elements of Groups 13–17 show characteristic oxidation states and reactivity trends, with B, C, N, O, and F displaying anomalous behaviour due to small size and high electronegativity. Group 13 reacts with acids, alkalis, and halogens, and includes important compounds such as borax, orthoboric acid, diborane, BF₃, AlCl₃, and alums. Group 14 shows reactions with water and halogens, includes carbon allotropes, and key compounds like CO, CO₂, SiO₂, silicones, silicates, and zeolites. Group 15 elements react with hydrogen, oxygen, and halogens, with important species like dinitrogen, ammonia, nitric acid, phosphine, PCl₃, and PCl₅, along with oxides of nitrogen and phosphorus oxoacids. Group 16 shows typical reactions with hydrogen, oxygen, and halogens, includes sulphur allotropes, and key substances like O₂, O₃, SO₂, H₂SO₄, and sulphur oxoacids. Group 17 halogens react with hydrogen, oxygen, and metals, and include chlorine, HCl, interhalogens, halogen oxoacids, and bleaching powder. Group 18 noble gases are mostly inert but xenon forms compounds such as XeF₂, XeF₄, XeF₆, XeO₃, and XeO₄.
d-Block Elements
Oxidation states and their stability; standard electrode potentials; interstitial compounds; alloys; catalytic properties; applications; preparation, structure, and reactions of oxoanions of chromium and manganese
f-Block Elements
Lanthanoid and actinoid contractions; oxidation states; general characteristics.
Coordination Compounds
Werner’s theory; Nomenclature, cis-trans and ionization isomerism, hybridization and geometries (linear, tetrahedral, square planar and octahedral) of mononuclear coordination compounds; Bonding [VBT and CFT (octahedral and tetrahedral fields)]; Magnetic properties (spin-only) and colour of 3d-series coordination compounds; Ligands and spectrochemical series; Stability; Importance and applications; Metal carbonyls
Isolation of Metals
Metal ores and their concentration; extraction of crude metal from concentrated ores: thermodynamic (iron, copper, zinc) and electrochemical (aluminium) principles of metallurgy; cyanide process (silver and gold); refining.
Principles of Qualitative Analysis
Groups I to V (only Ag+ , Hg2+, Cu2+, Pb2+, Fe3+, Cr3+, Al3+, Ca2+, Ba2+, Zn2+ , Mn2+ and Mg2+); Nitrate, halides (excluding fluoride), carbonate and bicarbonate, sulphate and sulphide.
Environmental Chemistry
Atmospheric pollution; water pollution; soil pollution; industrial waste; strategies to control environmental pollution; green chemistry.
Organic Chemistry
Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
Hybridisation of carbon; σ and π-bonds; Shapes of simple organic molecules; aromaticity; Structural and geometrical isomerism; Stereoisomers and stereochemical relationship (enantiomers, diastereomers, meso) of compounds containing only up to two asymmetric centres (R,S and E,Z configurations excluded); Determination of empirical and molecular formulae of simple compounds by combustion method only; IUPAC nomenclature of organic molecules (hydrocarbons, including simple cyclic hydrocarbons and their mono-functional and bi-functional derivatives only); Hydrogen bonding effects; Inductive, Resonance and Hyperconjugative effects; Acidity and basicity of organic compounds; Reactive intermediates produced during homolytic and heterolytic bond cleavage; Formation, structure and stability of carbocations, carbanions and free radicals.
Alkanes
Homologous series; Physical properties (melting points, boiling points and density) and effect of branching on them; Conformations of ethane and butane (Newman projections only); Preparation from alkyl halides and aliphatic carboxylic acids; Reactions: combustion, halogenation (including allylic and benzylic halogenation) and oxidation.
Alkenes and Alkynes
Physical properties (boiling points, density and dipole moments); Preparation by elimination reactions; Acid catalysed hydration (excluding the stereochemistry of addition and elimination); Metal acetylides; Reactions of alkenes with KMnO4 and ozone; Reduction of alkenes and alkynes; Electrophilic addition reactions of alkenes with X2, HX, HOX, (X=halogen); Effect of peroxide on addition reactions; cyclic polymerization reaction of alkynes.
Benzene
Structure; Electrophilic substitution reactions: halogenation, nitration, sulphonation, Friedel-Crafts alkylation and acylation; Effect of directing groups (monosubstituted benzene) in these reactions.
Phenols
Physical properties; Preparation, Electrophilic substitution reactions of phenol (halogenation, nitration, sulphonation); Reimer-Tiemann reaction, Kolbe reaction; Esterification; Etherification; Aspirin synthesis; Oxidation and reduction reactions of phenol.
Alkyl Halides
Rearrangement reactions of alkyl carbocation; Grignard reactions; Nucleophilic substitution reactions and their stereochemical aspects.
Alcohols
Physical properties; Reactions: esterification, dehydration (formation of alkenes and ethers); Reactions with: sodium, phosphorus halides, ZnCl2/concentrated HCl, thionyl chloride; Conversion of alcohols into aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids
Ethers
Preparation by Williamson’s synthesis; C-O bond cleavage reactions.
Aldehydes and Ketones
Preparation of: aldehydes and ketones from acid chlorides and nitriles; aldehydes from esters; benzaldehyde from toluene and benzene; Reactions: oxidation, reduction, oxime and hydrazone formation; Aldol condensation, Cannizzaro reaction; Haloform reaction; Nucleophilic addition reaction with RMgX, NaHSO3, HCN, alcohol, amine.
Carboxylic Acids
Physical properties; Preparation: from nitriles, Grignard reagents, hydrolysis of esters and amides; Preparation of benzoic acid from alkylbenzenes; Reactions: reduction, halogenation, formation of esters, acid chlorides and amides.
Amines
Preparation from nitro compounds, nitriles and amides; Reactions: Hoffmann bromamide degradation, Gabriel phthalimide synthesis; Reaction with nitrous acid, Azo coupling reaction of diazonium salts of aromatic amines; Sandmeyer and related reactions of diazonium salts; Carbylamine reaction, Hinsberg test, Alkylation and acylation reactions.
Haloarenes
Reactions: Fittig, Wurtz-Fittig; Nucleophilic aromatic substitution in haloarenes and substituted haloarenes (excluding benzyne mechanism and cine substitution)
Biomolecules
Carbohydrates: Classification; Mono- and di-saccharides (glucose and sucrose); Oxidation; Reduction; Glycoside formation and hydrolysis of disaccharides (sucrose, maltose, lactose); Anomers. Proteins: Amino acids; Peptide linkage; Structure of peptides (primary and secondary); Types of proteins (fibrous and globular). Nucleic acids: Chemical composition and structure of DNA and RNA.
Polymers
Types of polymerization (addition, condensation); Homo and copolymers; Natural rubber; Cellulose; Nylon; Teflon; Bakelite; PVC; Bio-degradable polymers; Applications of polymers.
Chemistry in Everyday Life
Drug-target interaction; Therapeutic action, and examples (excluding structures), of antacids, antihistamines, tranquilizers, analgesics, antimicrobials, and antifertility drugs; Artificial sweeteners (names only); Soaps, detergents, and cleansing action.
Practical Organic Chemistry
Detection of elements (N, S, halogens); Detection and identification of the following functional groups: hydroxyl (alcoholic and phenolic), carbonyl (aldehyde and ketone), carboxyl, amino and nitro.
The official JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus, released by IIT Roorkee, is the definitive standard for engineering aspirants, detailing all required topics in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Success requires a strategic, meticulous approach, strictly aligning preparation—especially Class 11 foundational concepts—with this new curriculum. Candidates must use the syllabus as their primary tool for focused mastery to maximize their chances of IIT admission.
