JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF Download; Physics, Chemistry and Maths Important Topics and Marks Weightage

Sets, Relations and Functions This unit covers sets and their representation, including empty, finite and infinite sets, along with basic set operations such as union, intersection, complement, difference and symmetric difference, together with their algebraic properties and De-Morgan’s laws for a finite number of sets. It also includes practical problems based on these operations. The chapter further explains the Cartesian product of finite sets, ordered pairs, and the concept of relations along with their domain, codomain and equivalence relations. Functions are introduced as a special type of relation, covering the idea of mappings, domain, codomain and range. Various types of functions such as one-to-one, onto, into, invertible, even and odd functions are discussed, along with important special functions like polynomial, trigonometric, exponential, logarithmic, power, absolute value and greatest integer functions. Operations on functions including their sum, difference, product and composition are also included.

Algebra This unit covers the algebra of complex numbers including addition, multiplication, conjugation, polar form, modulus, principal argument, triangle inequality, cube roots of unity and their geometric interpretation. It also includes the statement of the fundamental theorem of algebra, quadratic equations with real coefficients, relations between roots and coefficients, forming quadratic equations from given roots, and symmetric functions of roots. The chapter further explains arithmetic and geometric progressions, their means, sums of finite AP and GP, infinite geometric series, and the sums of the first nnn natural numbers along with the sums of their squares and cubes. It also covers logarithms and their properties, permutations and combinations, and the binomial theorem for a positive integral index along with important properties of binomial coefficients.

Matrices This unit covers matrices as rectangular arrays of real numbers, equality of matrices, and basic operations such as addition, scalar multiplication and matrix multiplication. It includes the transpose of a matrix, elementary row and column transformations, determinants of square matrices up to order three, adjoint and inverse of matrices of the same order, and the key properties of these operations. The chapter also explains diagonal, symmetric and skew-symmetric matrices along with their properties, and introduces methods to solve simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using matrix techniques.

Probability and Statistics This unit covers random experiments, sample space and different types of events such as impossible, simple and compound events. It includes the basic rules of probability like the addition and multiplication rules, conditional probability, independence of events, the total probability theorem and Bayes’ Theorem, along with solving probability problems using permutations and combinations. It also explains measures of central tendency and dispersion, including mean, median, mode, mean deviation, standard deviation and variance for both grouped and ungrouped data. The analysis of frequency distributions having the same mean but different variances is discussed, as well as the concept of a random variable along with its mean and variance.

Trigonometry This unit covers trigonometric functions along with their periodicity, graphs and the standard addition and subtraction formulae. It also includes identities and formulas involving multiple and sub-multiple angles, as well as methods to find the general solutions of trigonometric equations. Inverse trigonometric functions are introduced with their principal values and basic elementary properties.

Analytical Geometry This unit covers two-dimensional geometry including Cartesian coordinates, distance between two points, section formula and shift of origin, along with various forms of the equation of a straight line, angles between two lines, distance of a point from a line, lines through the intersection of two lines, angle bisectors, concurrency of lines and the centroid, orthocentre, incentre and circumcentre of a triangle. It also includes the equations of a circle in different forms, along with its tangent, normal, chord, parametric form and methods to find intersections of a circle with a line or another circle, as well as the equation of a circle through the intersection of two circles or a circle and a line. The standard forms of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola are introduced with their foci, directrices, eccentricity, parametric equations and equations of tangents and normals, followed by fundamental locus problems. In three-dimensional geometry, the topics include the distance between two points, direction cosines and direction ratios, the equation of a straight line in space, skew lines and their shortest distance, the equation of a plane, distance of a point from a plane, and angles between two lines, two planes and a line and a plane, along with the condition for coplanarity of lines.

Differential Calculus This unit covers the limit of a function at a real number, continuity of functions, and the limits and continuity of the sum, difference, product and quotient of two functions, along with L’Hospital’s Rule for evaluating limits. It includes continuity of composite functions and the intermediate value property. The concept of derivatives is introduced, including the derivative of a function and the derivatives of sums, differences, products and quotients, as well as the chain rule and derivatives of polynomial, rational, trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. The chapter further covers tangents and normals, increasing and decreasing functions, second-order derivatives, maximum and minimum values of a function, Rolle’s Theorem and Lagrange’s Mean Value Theorem with their geometric interpretations, and derivatives up to the second order for implicit functions along with their geometric significance.

Integral Calculus This unit covers integration as the inverse process of differentiation, indefinite integrals of standard functions and definite integrals defined as the limit of sums, along with their basic properties and the fundamental theorem of integral calculus. It includes methods of integration such as substitution, partial fractions and integration by parts, as well as the application of definite integrals for finding areas bounded by simple curves. The unit also introduces the formation of ordinary differential equations, solutions of first-order first-degree homogeneous differential equations, the method of separation of variables and linear first-order differential equations.