HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026: Download Free PDF

Dec 15, 2025, 16:05 IST

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026 helps students understand the correct answers and marking pattern for the annual exam expected in February–March 2026. Using the marking scheme improves answer writing, reduces mistakes, and helps students score better marks. Check here to download the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026 PDF.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026 is an important resource for students preparing for the annual examinations, which are expected to be held in February or March 2026. This marking scheme helps students understand the correct answers, step-wise marking pattern, and how marks are awarded for each question. 

By referring to the marking scheme, students can learn how to write accurate and well-structured answers in the HBSE Haryana Class 9 Exam 2026. It also helps teachers and students evaluate performance and identify weak areas for improvement. Practising with the Class 9 Science marking scheme enables students to prepare smartly, reduce exam stress, and improve their chances of scoring good marks in the HBSE board examination. Students can chekc this article to download the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table for detailed information about HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Exam 2026:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE)

Board Name

Haryana Board of School Education

Class

Class 9

Subject

Science

Exam Type

Annual Examination

Exam Session

2025–26

Expected Exam Date

February / March 2026

Marking Scheme

Official HBSE Marking Scheme

Total Marks

100 Marks

Official Website

bseh.org.in

Question Number

Answers

1

(A) 

2

(A)

3

P=mv

4

5

(A)

6

When the bus was moving, we sitting in it were also moving and our speed was the same as the speed of the bus. But due to the sudden stopping of the bus, the lower parts of our bodies come to rest, but the upper parts of the bodies try to remain in motion due to inertia, due to which we tend to lean forward. Similarly, when we are sitting in a stationary bus and suddenly the bus starts moving, our feet move forward but the bodies try to stay at rest due to inertia. That's why we fall backwards

7

Archimedes' Principle. When an object is fully or partially immersed in a liquid, we observe that its weight becomes less. The amount by which the weight of the substance gets reduced is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object.

8