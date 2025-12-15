HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026: Download Free PDF

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026 is an important resource for students preparing for the annual examinations, which are expected to be held in February or March 2026. This marking scheme helps students understand the correct answers, step-wise marking pattern, and how marks are awarded for each question.
By referring to the marking scheme, students can learn how to write accurate and well-structured answers in the HBSE Haryana Class 9 Exam 2026. It also helps teachers and students evaluate performance and identify weak areas for improvement. Practising with the Class 9 Science marking scheme enables students to prepare smartly, reduce exam stress, and improve their chances of scoring good marks in the HBSE board examination. Students can chekc this article to download the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026.
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026: Key Highlights
Check the following table for detailed information about HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Exam 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE)
|
Board Name
|
Haryana Board of School Education
|
Class
|
Class 9
|
Subject
|
Science
|
Exam Type
|
Annual Examination
|
Exam Session
|
2025–26
|
Expected Exam Date
|
February / March 2026
|
Marking Scheme
|
Official HBSE Marking Scheme
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Official Website
|
bseh.org.in
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Science Marking Scheme 2026
|
Question Number
|
Answers
|
1
|
(A)
|
2
|
(A)
|
3
|
P=mv
|
4
|
|
5
|
(A)
|
6
|
When the bus was moving, we sitting in it were also moving and our speed was the same as the speed of the bus. But due to the sudden stopping of the bus, the lower parts of our bodies come to rest, but the upper parts of the bodies try to remain in motion due to inertia, due to which we tend to lean forward. Similarly, when we are sitting in a stationary bus and suddenly the bus starts moving, our feet move forward but the bodies try to stay at rest due to inertia. That's why we fall backwards
|
7
|
Archimedes' Principle. When an object is fully or partially immersed in a liquid, we observe that its weight becomes less. The amount by which the weight of the substance gets reduced is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object.
|
8
|
