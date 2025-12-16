Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Susurrus
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Euonia
The word of the day is Euonia. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Euonia
Euonia refers to a state of calm happiness, mental peace, and contentment. It describes a feeling of well-being where the mind is balanced, positive, and free from disturbance.
Euonia - Origin
The word euonia comes from the Greek roots “eu,” meaning “good” or “well,” and “nous,” meaning “mind.” It was used to express the idea of having a healthy, harmonious, and positive mental state.
Euonia - Usage
Meditation helped her achieve a sense of euonia after a stressful day.
The quiet retreat offered visitors a feeling of euonia and inner balance.
Euonia - Synonyms
Contentment, serenity, tranquillity, well-being, calmness
Euonia - Antonyms
Anxiety, distress, unrest, turmoil, unease
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Euonia. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation