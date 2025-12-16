RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Euonia

By Sneha Singh
Dec 16, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is euonia. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of euonia here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Euonia
Euonia

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Susurrus

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Euonia

The word of the day is Euonia. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Euonia

Euonia refers to a state of calm happiness, mental peace, and contentment. It describes a feeling of well-being where the mind is balanced, positive, and free from disturbance.

Euonia - Origin

The word euonia comes from the Greek roots “eu,” meaning “good” or “well,” and “nous,” meaning “mind.” It was used to express the idea of having a healthy, harmonious, and positive mental state.

Euonia - Usage

Meditation helped her achieve a sense of euonia after a stressful day.

The quiet retreat offered visitors a feeling of euonia and inner balance.

Euonia - Synonyms

Contentment, serenity, tranquillity, well-being, calmness

Euonia - Antonyms

Anxiety, distress, unrest, turmoil, unease

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Euonia. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Halcyon

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News