Word of the Day: Euonia

The word of the day is Euonia. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Euonia

Euonia refers to a state of calm happiness, mental peace, and contentment. It describes a feeling of well-being where the mind is balanced, positive, and free from disturbance.

Euonia - Origin

The word euonia comes from the Greek roots “eu,” meaning “good” or “well,” and “nous,” meaning “mind.” It was used to express the idea of having a healthy, harmonious, and positive mental state.