School Assembly Headlines Today (17 December): PM Modi Ends Jordan Visit, ₹4.09 Lakh Cr Disbursed Under PM-KISAN, India Crushes Malaysia in U-19 Asia Cup and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
PM Narendra Modi concludes two-day Jordan visit, holds talks with King Abdullah II
-
West Bengal Draft Voters List Published Under SIR 2026
-
India Strides Toward Becoming a Leading Sports Nation, Says Minister G. Kishan Reddy
-
President, VP & PM express grief over Yamuna Expressway accident in Mathura
-
Government disburses over ₹4.09 Lakh Crore under PM-KISAN scheme: Union Minister Chouhan
-
Rajya Sabha concludes discussion on Election Reforms, leaders debate EVMs and electoral rolls
-
Delhi Court refuses to take cognisance of ED’s money laundering case against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi
-
Tremendous Enthusiasm in Ethiopia for PM Modi’s Visit
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
PM Narendra Modi concludes two-day Jordan visit, holds talks with King Abdullah II
-
India Strengthens Strategic Ties with Africa
-
Tremendous Enthusiasm in Ethiopia for PM Modi’s Visit
-
India and UAE Reaffirm Commitment to Economic Corridor and Global South
-
PM Modi’s Visit to Jordan Strengthens Bilateral Ties
-
US issues travel alert for Bangladesh ahead of February elections
-
Over 5,500 Afghan Refugees forcibly repatriated from Iran & Pakistan in a day
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India Posts 408/7 Against Malaysia in U-19 Asia Cup 2025
-
Under-19 Asia Cup: India to Face Malaysia Today
-
Manu Bhaker & Simranpreet Kaur Brar win gold at 68th National Shooting Championships
-
Congratulations pour in for Indian team for winning Squash World Cup
-
Maharashtra CM launches state-level sports initiative Project Mahadeva
-
India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third T20 at Dharamsala
-
Lionel Messi to arrive in New Delhi for final leg of GOAT India Tour
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in november
-
SAIL Reports 27% Growth in Monthly Sales
-
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains
-
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
-
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
-
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
HTET 2026 Registration: Exam likely on January 17–18, notification to be released soon
-
IIT Hyderabad BTech placements 2023 vs 2024: Salary packages, domains and more
-
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Check tentative exam schedule
-
NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 2 deadline extended
-
GUJCET 2026 applications: Registration open till December 30
Thought of the Day
Thought: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."
Meaning: This idea is about overcoming procrastination. Often, we wait until we feel perfectly ready or qualified before beginning a difficult task (like studying a new topic or starting a healthy habit). The quote reminds us that greatness isn't a requirement to begin; the act of beginning is the only way to achieve greatness. Take that first step today, no matter how small or imperfect it feels.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
