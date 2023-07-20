CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 10 Vector Algebra MCQs

Maths Class 12 Vector Algebra MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education holds the annual board exam for class 12, which is regarded as the most important test for students. The question paper follows a pre-defined format every year and comprises various types of questions like MCQs, short-answer and long-answer.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 10 Vector Algebra

Question 1: The scalar product of 5i + j – 3k and 3i – 4j + 7k is:

(a) 15

(b) -15

(c) 10

(d) -10

Answer: (d) -10

Question 2: A point from a vector starts is called ____ and where it ends is called its ____.

(a) terminal point, endpoint.

(b) initial point, terminal point

(c) origin, endpoint

(d) initial point, endpoint

Answer: (d) initial point, terminal point

Question 3: Can two different vectors have the same magnitude?

(a) Yes

(b) No

(c) Cannot be determined

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Yes

Question 4: The magnitude of the vector 6i + 2j + 3k is equal to:

(a) 5

(b) 1

(c) 7

(d) 12

Answer: (c) 7

Question 5: The vector having initial and terminal points as (2,5,0) and (−3,7,4), respectively is

Question 6: If vectors |A.B|=|A×B|, then angle between A and B is

(a) 60o

(b) 30o

(c) 90o

(d) 45o

Answer: (d) 45o

Question 7:

Answer: (a)

Question 8:

Answer: (c)

Question 9:

Answer: (c)

Question 10:

(a) 3

(b) 0

(c) 4

(d) 8

Answer: (d) 8

