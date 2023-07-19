CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations MCQs

CBSE Class 12 Maths Differential Equations MCQs: Check here the multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Chapter 9 Differential Equations with solutions.

Maths Class 12 Differential Equations MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the annual board exams for class 12, which are considered among the most important for students. The question paper follows a fixed format every year and consists of various types of questions like MCQs, short-answer and long-answer.

Each question needs a different solving approach depending on the marks and difficulty level. Multiple choice questions are asked in all papers, and in mathematics they require fast calculation skills and quick thinking from students. MCQs often confuse students, so it's important to thoroughly practice them before the exam, especially the MCQs for Differential Equations and other calculus chapters. You can find the question and solutions for all maths chapters here of all difficulty levels. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations below.

Related:

CBSE Differential Equations Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 9 of Maths

CBSE Integrals Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 7 of Maths, Download PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations

Question 1: Solution of differential equation xdy – ydx = Q represents

(a) a rectangular hyperbola

(b) parabola whose vertex is at origin

(c) straight line passing through origin

(d) a circle whose centre is at origin

Answer: (c) straight line passing through origin

Question 2: The curve for which the slope of the tangent at any point is equal to the ratio of the abscissa to the ordinate of the point is:

(a) An ellipse

(b) Parabola

(c) Circle

(d) Hyperbola

Answer: (d) Hyperbola

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 202 3 -24: 12th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

Question 3: What is the degree of differential equation (y’’’)2 + (y’’)3 + (y’)4 + y5 = 0?

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

Answer: (a) 2

Question 4: What is the differential equation of the family of circles touching the y-axis at the origin?

(a) 2xyy’ + x2 = y2

(b) 2xyy’’ + x’ = y2

(c) 2xyy’ – x2 = y2

(d) xyy’ + x2 = y2

Answer: (a) 2xyy’ + x2 = y2

Also Check: NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF: Updated for 202 3 -24

Question 5: The solution of (x+ logy)dy +ydx =0 where y(0) =1 is

(a) y(x−(A)) + ylogy = 0

(b) y(x−1+logy) + 1 = 0

(c) xy+ ylogy +1 = 0

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) y(x−1+logy) + 1 = 0

Question 6: The number of arbitrary constants in the particular solution of a differential equation of third order is:

(a) 3

(b) 2

(c) 1

(d) 0

Answer: (d) 0

Question 7:

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 202 3 -24 with Solutions PDF - Download Model Paper

Question 8:

Answer: (c) (1+x2)dy + (1+y2)dx = 0

Question 9:

Answer: (c)

Question 10:

(a) (1,4)

(b) (3,4)

(c) (2,4)

(d) (3,2)

Answer: (d) (3,2)

Recommended:

Class 12th Mathematics NCERT Book