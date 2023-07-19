CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations MCQs

Maths Class 12 Differential Equations MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the annual board exams for class 12, which are considered among the most important for students. The question paper follows a fixed format every year and consists of various types of questions like MCQs, short-answer and long-answer.
MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations
Question 1: Solution of differential equation xdy – ydx = Q represents
(a) a rectangular hyperbola
(b) parabola whose vertex is at origin
(c) straight line passing through origin
(d) a circle whose centre is at origin
Answer: (c) straight line passing through origin
Question 2: The curve for which the slope of the tangent at any point is equal to the ratio of the abscissa to the ordinate of the point is:
(a) An ellipse
(b) Parabola
(c) Circle
(d) Hyperbola
Answer: (d) Hyperbola
Question 3: What is the degree of differential equation (y’’’)2 + (y’’)3 + (y’)4 + y5 = 0?
(a) 2
(b) 3
(c) 4
(d) 5
Answer: (a) 2
Question 4: What is the differential equation of the family of circles touching the y-axis at the origin?
(a) 2xyy’ + x2 = y2
(b) 2xyy’’ + x’ = y2
(c) 2xyy’ – x2 = y2
(d) xyy’ + x2 = y2
Answer: (a) 2xyy’ + x2 = y2
Question 5: The solution of (x+ logy)dy +ydx =0 where y(0) =1 is
(a) y(x−(A)) + ylogy = 0
(b) y(x−1+logy) + 1 = 0
(c) xy+ ylogy +1 = 0
(d) None of these
Answer: (b) y(x−1+logy) + 1 = 0
Question 6: The number of arbitrary constants in the particular solution of a differential equation of third order is:
(a) 3
(b) 2
(c) 1
(d) 0
Answer: (d) 0
Question 7:
Question 8:
Answer: (c) (1+x2)dy + (1+y2)dx = 0
Question 9:
Answer: (c)
Question 10:
(a) (1,4)
(b) (3,4)
(c) (2,4)
(d) (3,2)
Answer: (d) (3,2)
