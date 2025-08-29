TS EDCET 2025: Final Round Registration Begins Today at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Allotment on September 11

TS EDCET Counselling 2025: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will start the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) Counselling 2025 Registration final phase today, August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to register on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
The last date to register online is September 2, 2025, while the final seat allotment list will be released on September 11, 2025. Candidates who have already gotten their in-person certificate verification in the first phase will need to directly exercise web options for the final phase.
TS EDCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important details related to TS EDCET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS EDCET Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET)
|
Board name
|
Kakatiya University, Warangal
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
edcetadm.tgche.ac.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Online Registration dates
|
August 29 - September 2, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Hall ticket Number
Rank
TS EDCET Counselling 2025 Date and Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the important dates related to TS EDCET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online Registration dates
|
August 29 - September 2, 2025
|
Display of Eligible Candidates List and Corrections
|
September 4, 2025
|
Phase 2 Final Window to Exercise Options
|
September 5 - 6, 2025
|
Edit Window for Options
|
September 7, 2025
|
Final Seat Allotment List Release Date
|
September 11, 2025
|
Reporting to Colleges
|
September 12 - 16, 2025
Candidates of SC category must pay a non-refundable processing fee of INR 800 and INR 500 by the ST candidates for the registration-cum-verification process.
TS EDCET Admission 2025 Process
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps in order to seek admission via TS EDLCET 2025:
- Registration: candidates must register online to begin with the admission process
- Pay Processing Fee: in order to confirm their registration, candidates will need to pay the application fee
- Original Certificates Upload: candidates must provide their personal documents in order to get their identity verified
- Online Certificate Verification: candidates must provide their academic certificates in order to get their identity verified
- Exercising Web Options: candidates will need to select their preferred course and colleges online to exercise their counselling
- Seat Allotment: based on the preferences and availability of students, the seats will be allotted
- Pay the Fee Online and Download Acknowledgement Card: pay online fee for seat confirmation
- Report to the allotted College along with (Original Certificates and Acknowledgment): candidates must report to their allotted institutions to get themselves verified for admission
- Verification of original Certificate at the Allotted College: institutes will also verify your documents and academic certificate
- Receive Allotment order: download the offer letter from the official website to confirm admission
TS EDCET Counselling 2025: Who can participate?
Candidates who wish to register for TS EDCET Counselling 2025 must secure or fall in the eligibility criteria given below:
- Candidates who secured a seat in phase I of web counselling and wish to opt for admission in another institute.
- Candidates who participated in phase I of web-based counselling and could not secure a seat.
- Candidates who did not participate in phase 1, even though they had been called for counselling.
- Candidates who were allotted a seat but didn’t report to the allotted college.
- Candidates allotted a seat in phase I but cancelled their admission.
