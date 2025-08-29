TS EDCET 2025: Final Round Registration Begins Today at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Allotment on September 11

TS EDCET Counselling 2025: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will start the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) Counselling 2025 Registration final phase today, August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to register on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

The last date to register online is September 2, 2025, while the final seat allotment list will be released on September 11, 2025. Candidates who have already gotten their in-person certificate verification in the first phase will need to directly exercise web options for the final phase.

TS EDCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important details related to TS EDCET Counselling 2025: