TS EDCET 2025: Final Round Registration Begins Today at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Allotment on September 11

Aug 29, 2025, 18:51 IST

TS EDCET Counselling 2025: The final phase registration for TS EDCET Counselling 2025 begins today, August 30, 2025, and closes on September 2, 2025. The final seat allotment list will be released on September 11, 2025.

TS EDCET 2025 Final Round Registration started today, August 30, 2025.
TS EDCET Counselling 2025: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will start the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) Counselling 2025 Registration final phase today, August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to register on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in

The last date to register online is September 2, 2025, while the final seat allotment list will be released on September 11, 2025. Candidates who have already gotten their in-person certificate verification in the first phase will need to directly exercise web options for the final phase.

TS EDCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important details related to TS EDCET Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TS EDCET Counselling 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET)

Board name 

Kakatiya University, Warangal

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

edcetadm.tgche.ac.in

State 

Telangana 

Online Registration dates 

August 29 - September 2, 2025

Log in credentials 

Hall ticket Number

Rank

TS EDCET Counselling 2025 Date and Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates related to TS EDCET Counselling 2025 here: 

Event

Date(s)

Online Registration dates 

August 29 - September 2, 2025

Display of Eligible Candidates List and  Corrections

September 4, 2025

Phase 2 Final Window to Exercise Options

September 5 - 6, 2025

Edit Window for Options

September 7, 2025

Final Seat Allotment List Release Date

September 11, 2025

Reporting to Colleges

September 12 - 16, 2025

Candidates of SC category must pay a non-refundable processing fee of INR 800 and INR 500 by the ST candidates for the registration-cum-verification process.

TS EDCET Admission 2025 Process

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps in order to seek admission via TS EDLCET 2025: 

  1. Registration: candidates must register online to begin with the admission process 
  2. Pay Processing Fee: in order to confirm their registration, candidates will need to pay the application fee
  3. Original Certificates Upload: candidates must provide their personal documents in order to get their identity verified 
  4. Online Certificate Verification: candidates must provide their academic certificates in order to get their identity verified
  5. Exercising Web Options: candidates will need to select their preferred course and colleges online to exercise their counselling 
  6. Seat Allotment: based on the preferences and availability of students, the seats will be allotted 
  7. Pay the Fee Online and Download Acknowledgement Card: pay online fee for seat confirmation 
  8. Report to the allotted College along with (Original Certificates and Acknowledgment): candidates must report to their allotted institutions to get themselves verified for admission
  9. Verification of original Certificate at the Allotted College: institutes will also verify your documents and academic certificate 
  10. Receive Allotment order: download the offer letter from the official website to confirm admission 

 

TS EDCET Counselling 2025: Who can participate?

Candidates who wish to register for TS EDCET Counselling 2025 must secure or fall in the eligibility criteria given below:

 

  • Candidates who secured a seat in phase I of web counselling and wish to opt for admission in another institute.
  • Candidates who participated in phase I of web-based counselling and could not secure a seat.
  • Candidates who did not participate in phase 1, even though they had been called for counselling.
  • Candidates who were allotted a seat but didn’t report to the allotted college.
  • Candidates allotted a seat in phase I but cancelled their admission.

